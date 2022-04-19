Battery MetalsInvesting News

Azincourt Energy Corp. announces that further to its news release dated March 31, 2022, Azincourt has consolidated its common shares on the bases if one new-post-consolidation common share for every two and a half pre-consolidation common shares effective as of April 21, 2022 . There will be no name change or trading symbol change in conjunction with the Consolidation. Effective at the opening of market on April 21, ...

Azincourt Energy Corp. (" Azincourt " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF, FSE: A0U2) announces that further to its news release dated March 31, 2022, Azincourt has consolidated its common shares on the bases if one (1) new-post-consolidation common share for every two and a half (2.5) pre-consolidation common shares effective as of April 21, 2022 (the " Consolidation "). There will be no name change or trading symbol change in conjunction with the Consolidation.

Effective at the opening of market on April 21, 2022, the common shares of Azincourt will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "AAZ" and new CUSIP: 05478T207; ISIN: CA05478T2074. There are currently 568,270,313 common shares of Azincourt outstanding and following the Consolidation Azincourt will have approximately 227,308,125 common shares outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive fraction of a common shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole common shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of the fractional shares. Registered holders of common shares of Azincourt will receive a letter of transmittal from TSX Trust Company with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its majority-owned joint venture East Preston uranium project, and it's optioned Hatchet Lake uranium project, both located on the edges of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project, located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Azincourt Energy Corp.

"Alex Klenman"
Alex Klenman, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, President & CEO
Tel: 604-638-8063
info@azincourtenergy.com

Azincourt Energy Corp.
1430 – 800 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6
www.azincourtenergy.com


Azincourt Energy: Entering Their Largest Drill Program to Date, CEO Clip Video

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF Alex Klenman, CEO & President, speaks about the company's East Preston Project and its significant potential.

Azincourt Energy Corp.(TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF)

https://azincourtenergy.com/

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Azincourt Energy's 2021 Winter Exploration Program on its East Preston Uranium Project in Western Athabasca Basin - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Azincourt Energy (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC Pink: AZURF) (FSE: A0U2) has mobilized a drill rig and crew to begin the 2021 winter exploration program on its East Preston uranium project. The company recently completed the acquisition of a 70% interest in the 25,000+ hectare East Preston uranium project located in the western Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The project, one of the largest tenure land positions in the Patterson Lake region, is strategically located near NexGen Energy's high-grade Arrow deposit, Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit and the AREVACamecoPurepoint joint venture.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Azincourt" in the search box.

Azincourt previously had an option to acquire its 70% interest through an agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. and Dixie Gold Inc. with both companies now holding 15%. To earn its majority interest, Azincourt completed $2.5 million in staged exploration expenditures and paid a total of $1 million in cash payments over the previous four years.

Multiple prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property.

These distinct corridors have a total strike length of more than 25 kilometers, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified. Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date has identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

The 2021 exploration program will be a minimum of 10 to 12 diamond drill holes, totalling 2,000 to 2,500 meters and is expected to begin this weekend, with drilling starting in the AB-Zone and continuing southwest along the G-Zone. Drilling in the A zone suggests this structural corridor hosts significant graphitic packages within strongly sheared and faulted host lithologies, indicating an environment conducive to fluid movement and uranium deposition.

The program is based on a compilation of results from the 2019 and 2020 drill programs, 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, and property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys. The 2020 HLEM survey completed in December indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along the eastern edge of this corridor.

Alex Klenman, President and CEO, stated: "Naturally, we're eager to get the drill program underway. The most exciting part of what we do is drilling. We're only 12 holes into East Preston, and to date the data generated is suggesting we're getting closer to a potential discovery. The data is strong, and it is reflected through multiple exploration activities that essentially stack on top of one another. This coincidental layering creates very strong targets. We have dozens of targets to test, we're really only scratching the surface."

Azincourt is also developing the Escalera Group which consists of three concessions covering a combined area of 7,400 hectares of prospective exploration targets for uranium and lithium in the Puno district of southeastern Peru.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.AzincourtEnergy.com, contact Alex Klenman, President & CEO, at 604-638-8063 or email info@AzincourtEnergy.com.

Azincourt Energy Announces First Tranche Closing of $887,500 and Additional Flow Through Private Placement

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) ("Azincourt" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed on $887,500 being the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of units (each a "Unit") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 and, due to strong market interest, it has elected to conduct an additional offering of flow through units (each, a "FT Unit") for gross proceeds of $100,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit and FT Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share for 5 years at a price of $0.07 per common share.

Azincourt Energy Closes Fully-Subscribed Flow-Through Offering

 Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the offering of 30,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each "FT Unit" is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.07 until January 19, 2026. The placement was fully-subscribed and included participation from a significant institutional investor.

The gross proceeds from the placement will be used to fund Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) which shall qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). It is anticipated that expenditures will largely be focused on continuation of the Company's ongoing diamond drilling program at the East Preston Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Azincourt Energy Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC: AZURF) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate of 7,250,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company until January 5, 2026 at a price of C$0.05 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Announces Completion and Mobilization of Exploration Crews to Mann Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. ("Basin Uranium"), is pleased to announce its exploration plan for its Phase 1 program at the Mann Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit.

Mann Lake Uranium Project
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_MannLake_20211129.jpg

Skyharbour's Partner Company Valor Resources Intersects Elevated Radioactivity and Associated Alteration in Drilling at the Hook Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Valor Resources Limited ("Valor") is pleased to announce that its maiden drilling program at the Hook Lake Uranium Project has been completed. The drilling program comprised eight drill holes for 1,757m, with six holes at the S-Zone target and two at the V-Grid target.

Hook Lake (Formally North Falcon Point) Project: https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_HookLake_20211209.jpg

ValOre Metals

ValOre Launches Strategic Review of Asset Portfolio

ValOre's board of directors has formed a special committee to lead the Strategic Review and has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. as ValOre's exclusive financial advisor to evaluate a range of alternatives, which could include the sale of part or all of the Company or its assets; a merger or other business combination with another party; the forming of a separate company to hold Pedra Branca or other strategic initiatives.

Azincourt Energy Signs LOI to Option Peruvian Projects to Oberon Uranium Corp

Azincourt Energy Corp. (" Azincourt " or the " Company "; TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF ) is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (" LOI "), dated April 4, 2022, with Oberon Uranium Corp. (" Oberon "), an arms-length party, for a proposed transaction wherein Oberon would be granted an option to acquire the Escalera Group, a 100%-owned series of uranium-lithium exploration projects (collectively, the " Projects "), located in southern Peru.

Under the terms of the LOI, Oberon has 90 days to conduct due diligence on the Projects, following which Oberon has the right to negotiate an option to acquire 100% interest in the Projects from the Company by completing the following proposed payments and expenditures:

HydroGraph Clean Power - News Updates

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (OTCMKTS:HGCPF) is a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels. HydroGraph manufactures strategic products such as the super-material graphene used in dozens of industries, and alternative-energy fuels in high-demand such as hydrogen, all through an industry-leading patented technology that achieves the highest quality, a low cost, and unlike conventional processes is environmentally friendly. The technology — the Hyperion detonation system — is ideal for commercial scale: compact and modular, the small footprint allows for deployment virtually anywhere. And the company's initial go-to-market products of graphene and hydrogen are only the beginning for a platform of products in the atomic and energy spaces.

3/29: HydroGraph Clean Power returns from successful CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event
HydroGraph executives return from highly successful one-on-one meetings with investors at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas from March 25-27, 2022. The CEM AlphaNorth Capital event provided links between growth-stage companies, such as HydroGraph and top-tier investors through one-on-one meetings and networking activities. HydroGraph leadership introduced investors to their business model and reviewed the early progress for the newly public company, with graphene under production now and a hydrogen prototype technology scheduled for Q3.

ValOre Metals

ValOre Announces Commencement of 2022 Exploration at Angilak Property Uranium Project

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced the commencement of a board approved and fully funded CAD$11 million exploration program at ValOre's 100% owned 59,483-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada.

ValOre's Chairman & CEO, Jim Paterson , stated: "Angilak represents a world-class advanced uranium exploration project with compelling resource expansion and regional discovery potential. The Lac 50 inferred resource represents Canada's highest grade uranium deposit outside of the Athabasca Basin and one of the highest-grade uranium resources on a global basis. Importantly, Nunavut Territory, Canada is an active and supportive mining jurisdiction, hosting the producing Meadowbank and Meliadine gold mines (Agnico Eagle) and the recently permitted Goose Mine at the Back River project (Sabina)."

