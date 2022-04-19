Azincourt Energy Corp. announces that further to its news release dated March 31, 2022, Azincourt has consolidated its common shares on the bases if one new-post-consolidation common share for every two and a half pre-consolidation common shares effective as of April 21, 2022 . There will be no name change or trading symbol change in conjunction with the Consolidation. Effective at the opening of market on April 21, ...

AAZ:CA