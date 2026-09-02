Azincourt Energy Commences 2026 Field Program at Snegamook Uranium Deposit and Greater Harrier Uranium Project

azincourt energy corp. (TSXV: AAZ,OTC:AZURF) (OTCQB: AZURF) (FSE: A0U0) ("azincourt" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that work has commenced for the summer diamond drilling and prospecting program at the Company's Harrier Uranium Project, located in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador, Canada, which includes the Snegamook Uranium Deposit.
About the Harrier Project
Agincourt's Harrier Project covers approximately 13,000 hectares across five licence groups in the Central Mineral Belt. The Project includes the Snegamook uranium deposit and straddles uranium-bearing structural corridors adjacent to and on trend with ATHA Energy Corp.'s Moran Lake C and Anna Lake deposits and Paladin Energy Ltd.'s Michelin deposit. Information concerning these nearby deposits is provided below for regional context only and is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Harrier.
More than a dozen uranium mineralization zones have been identified across the Harrier Project, with historical surface rock samples returning grades of up to 7.48% U₃O₈ and samples from 10 separate zones returning more than 1.0% U₃O₈. * Historical exploration across the combined property consists of 124 drill holes totaling approximately 19,851 metres, more than half of which were completed on the former Snegamook project area. The Company believes that additional systematic exploration is warranted, although the historical results have not been independently verified by azincourt.
Figure 1: azincourt land position overlain on the geology of the Central Mineral Belt, Labrador, Canada. Known uranium deposits and existing reserves/resources are also shown. **
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Figure 2: azincourt's Harrier Project with uranium showings and grades highlighted. Known uranium deposits and existing reserves/resources are also shown. **
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2026 Summer Prospecting Program
The summer work program commenced in mid-August with a two-week helicopter-supported reconnaissance, prospecting, and geological and structural mapping program across priority areas of the greater Harrier Project. The program will build on the Company's 2025 field work (News Releases dated October 1, 2025, and January 21, 2026) and will focus on advancing known uranium occurrences and untested radiometric anomalies toward drill-ready status.
Priority areas include the Brook Showing, where 2025 sampling returned 6.28% U₃O₈ and previous sampling returned 4.86% U₃O₈. Follow-up work is expected to include focused ground radiometric surveying, soil sampling, and outcrop stripping to better define the extent of mineralization beneath surrounding cover.
Additional areas of interest include uranium showings in the Boiteau Lake area, boulder and outcrop occurrences in the Anomaly 7 area, and the Minisinakwa claim group, where two boulder samples returned 1.02% and 1.79% U₃O₈ in magnetite-rich metasediment. The source of the mineralized boulders at Minisinakwa remains unknown and will be evaluated as part of future exploration planning.
2026 Diamond Drilling Program
The diamond drilling program is scheduled to commence in early September and is expected to consist of approximately 2,000 metres in 6 to 10 drill holes at the Snegamook uranium deposit. The program is designed to provide additional geological and confirmatory information that may support the Company's evaluation of a potential future mineral resource estimate, subject to verification of the historical data, the results of the 2026 program and the availability of sufficient data meeting applicable NI 43-101 requirements.
"This late-summer program represents an important step forward for azincourt as we begin advancing the Snegamook Uranium Deposit and broader Harrier Project in a more systematic way," said Mark Tommasi, CEO of Azincourt Energy. "With drilling, camp and helicopter services now contracted, and with the launch of our updated corporate website, we are focused on improving market visibility while executing a field program designed to confirm historical mineralization, support future resource work, and continue building a pipeline of quality uranium targets in Labrador."
Marketing Services Engagement
The Company has entered into an agreement dated September 1, 2026 with Native Ads, Inc. ("Native Ads"), a Delaware corporation with its registered office in New York, New York. Native Ads will provide strategic digital media, marketing and data analytics services, including content and web development, digital advertising and media distribution, and campaign reporting and optimization.
The total campaign budget is US$150,000, payable in full upon execution of the agreement. The campaign is expected to commence in September 2026 and run for approximately 12 months, subject to scheduling adjustments and budget exhaustion.
Native Ads is at arm's length to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company or have any right to acquire such securities. Under the agreement, Native Ads is prohibited during the term from directly or indirectly trading in, or recommending that others trade in, securities of the Company. The engagement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Snegamook Deposit
The priority for this summer's exploration program is diamond drilling at the Snegamook Uranium Deposit. Historical drilling completed in 2007 and 2008 identified uranium mineralization approximately 1.3 kilometres southeast of the Two Time Zone. Seventeen historical drill holes intersected a 20- to 50-metre-wide section of uranium-bearing, brecciated and altered Monzo diorite characterized by moderate to strong chlorite, hematite, and carbonate alteration, which is interpreted to represent a geological setting similar to the Two Time Zone. (Figures 3 and 4)
As part of azincourt's ongoing review of historical exploration data and available core, check sampling was completed during the summer 2025 prospecting program. A 10 cm check sample collected from drill hole SN-08-06 returned a grade of 2.71% U₃O₈. This sample came from an interval where historical sampling had indicated 0.97% U₃O₈ / 0.5 m. This was the best mineralized interval from the historical drilling on the Snegamook uranium deposit. A 10 cm check sample collected from SN-08-18, which intersected the uranium showing to the southeast of the Snegamook uranium deposit, returned 0.35% U₃O₈. These check samples provide additional evidence of uranium mineralization in the Snegamook area. Because of their short and selective nature, the results should not be considered representative of the grade or width of the historical intervals or of the deposit generally.
In 2008, a preliminary resource estimate for the Snegamook uranium deposit was prepared by Silver Spruce Resources, however it was never finalized in a report or filed. Work to be conducted as part of the 2026 drill program will include:
- Rehabilitating and examining historical drill core from the Snegamook Uranium Deposit at the Kanairiktok core storage facility;
- Engaging an independent Qualified Person to examine available core and consult on additional drilling in connection with potential future mineral resource work;
Twinning selected historical drill holes to confirm mineralization; and
Completing additional drilling to test the extent of known mineralization.
Diamond drilling, historical core review, and the collection of additional confirmatory data are priorities for azincourt as the Company evaluates the preparation of a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Snegamook Uranium Deposit.
All activities for the work program are being conducted from the Florence Lake Exploration Camp approximately 170 km north of Goose Bay, Labrador, under the supervision of C. Trevor Perkins, azincourt's Vice President of Exploration. Camp and helicopter services have been contracted through Titjaluk Logistics Ltd. of Roddickton, Newfoundland, with drilling services contracted through Quesnel Brothers Diamond Drilling Ltd. of Denare Beach, Saskatchewan.
"azincourt's initial drilling at Snegamook is designed to confirm selected historical mineralized intervals, improve our understanding of the deposit geometry, and test opportunities to expand known mineralization," commented Trevor Perkins, Azincourt Energy's Vice President of Exploration. "In parallel, the broader 2026 field program will continue advancing additional uranium occurrences across Harrier, with the objective of developing a stronger pipeline of drill-ready targets for future programs."
Figure 3: Snegamook and Two-Time Zone mineralization map
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Figure 4: Snegamook Deposit Historical Drilling Map.
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About the Central Mineral Belt
Labrador's Central Mineral Belt ("CMB") hosts numerous uranium and base-metal deposits and showings and has experienced renewed exploration activity as interest in secure uranium supply has increased. To date there has been no uranium production in the Central Mineral Belt.
The CMB includes Paladin Energy's Michelin Uranium Project, consisting of 6 deposits including Michelin and Jacques Lake, reported to contain a total reserve and resource of 127.7 million pounds U₃O₈ (Paladin Annual Report 2026), the historical Moran Lake C deposits, reported to contain an indicated and inferred resource of 9.3 million pounds U₃O₈ and 25.3 million pounds V₂O₅, (Morgan and Giroux, 2008), and the historical Anna Lake deposit, reported to contain an inferred resource of 4.9 million pounds U₃O₈ (Fraser and Giroux, 2009). These third-party figures are provided for regional context only, have not been independently verified by azincourt and are not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Harrier Project.
The Company believes the CMB remains prospective for additional uranium discoveries, while recognizing that further exploration is required to evaluate targets on the Harrier Project.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Azincourt Energy, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About azincourt energy corp.
azincourt is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its East Preston uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and its Snegamook and Harrier uranium projects, located in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador.
*The historical sample results, interpretation and drill intersections described herein have not been verified and are extracted from news releases issued by Silver Spruce Resources Inc on April 24, 2008, and August 12, 2008, as well as annual Management Discussion and Analysis documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca, and Koba Resources Limited on April 11, 2024, and August 20, 2024, which can be found at www.kobaresources.com/investors/asx-announcements/. The historical unpublished resource estimate for the Snegamook Deposit was extracted from an incomplete report and data obtained by the Company from Silver Spruce Resources in 2025. The Company has not completed sufficient work to confirm and validate any of the historical data contained in this news release. The Company considers the historical work a reliable indication of the potential of the Harrier Project and the information may be of assistance to readers.
** The information on the Michelin, Moran Lake C, and Anna Deposits has been extracted from the websites and investor presentations of Paladin Energy Limited (www.paladinenergy.com) and Atha Energy Corp (www.athaenergy.com),and the relevant reports as listed here:
Paladin Annual Report 2026, available at www.paladinenergy.com reports on page 36 that the total JORC compliant Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for the Michelin Project consist of a measured reserve of 17.8 million tonnes at 0.096% U3O8 or 38.0 million pounds of U3O8, an indicated resource of 36.7 million tonnes at 0.084% U3O8 or 67.6 million pounds of U3O8, and an inferred resource of 13.1 million tonnes at 0.076% U3O8 or 22.1 million pounds of U3O8.
"Morgan, J.A., and Giroux, G.H. 2008. Form 43-101 technical report on the Central Mineral Belt (CMB) uranium project, Labrador, Canada, Prepared for Crosshair Exploration & Mining Corp., July 31, 2008", reports the Moran Lake Upper C-Zone has an indicated mineral resource of 6.92 million tonnes at 0.034% U3O8 and 0.077% V2O5 or 5.19 million pounds of U3O8 and 11.75 million pounds of V2O5. The total inferred mineral resource reported for the Moran Lake Upper and Lower C-Zones only, was 6.77 million tonnes at 0.030% U3O8 and 0.091% V2O5 or 4.04 million pounds of U3O8 and 13.55 million pounds of V2O5.
"Fraser, R.D., and Giroux, G.H., 2009. Form 43-101 Technical Report on the Anna Lake Uranium Project, Central Mineral Belt, Labrador, Canada, Prepared for Bayswater Uranium Corporation, September 30, 2009", reports the Anna Lake Deposit contains an inferred resource of 5.91 million tonnes at 0.044% U3O8 or 4.91 million pounds of U3O8.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF azincourt energy corp.
"Mark Tommasi"
Mark Tommasi, CEO
For further information please contact:
Mark Tommasi, CEO
Tel: (236)-229-2030
fair@azincourtenergy.myir.ai
azincourt energy corp.
Suite 1012-1030 West Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC V6E2Y3
www.azincourtenergy.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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