Purecore Commences Data Compilation and Target Generation at Yurchison Uranium Property

Purecore Commences Data Compilation and Target Generation at Yurchison Uranium Property

Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) (OTCQB: PPURF) ("Purecore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a comprehensive data compilation and technical review program at the Yurchison Uranium Property ("Yurchison" or the "Property") in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan.

Purecore holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in Yurchison pursuant to its definitive option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH,OTC:SYHBF). The Property comprises 22 claims covering approximately 35,029 hectares and is located approximately 75 kilometres south of Cameco Corporation's Rabbit Lake operation.

The program is intended to consolidate historical and modern geological, geochemical, geophysical and exploration information into an integrated project database and geological framework. The resulting dataset will be used to refine areas of interest, identify where multiple layers of technical evidence converge and prioritize targets for potential future field exploration.

Peter Berdusco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Purecore, commented:

"Yurchison has decades of exploration history and a significant volume of modern geophysical data. This program brings that information together into an integrated geological framework to refine our understanding of the Property and prioritize areas for future exploration."

Data Compilation and Target Generation

Yurchison has been subject to historical airborne and ground geophysical surveys, geological mapping, prospecting, geochemical sampling and historical drilling. Much of the earlier exploration was completed prior to 2000, with additional modern airborne geophysical work completed in recent years.

The current program is expected to include:

  • compilation and digitization of available historical geological, geochemical, geophysical and drilling information;
  • integration and interpretation of historical and modern airborne geophysical datasets;
  • review of historical uranium occurrences, prospecting results and previous exploration targets;
  • assessment of structural and geological controls that may be relevant to uranium mineralization;
  • comparison of geophysical conductors, structural features, geochemical anomalies and historical exploration results; and
  • ranking of priority areas for potential follow-up exploration.

Previous work at Yurchison includes a 1,424 line-kilometre high-resolution airborne magnetic survey completed at 50-metre line spacing, as well as earlier VTEM work that identified multiple geophysical zones of interest. Additional airborne magnetic, radiometric and VLF-EM surveys have also been completed across the Property.

Historical exploration at Yurchison identified uranium mineralization in several areas of the Property, including prospecting near historical trenches that returned values ranging from 0.09% to 0.30% U₃O₈. These results, together with historical and modern geophysical datasets, will form part of the current compilation and technical review.

Yurchison Uranium Property

Yurchison comprises approximately 35,029 hectares in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan. The Property is underlain by Wollaston Supergroup metasedimentary gneisses, including graphitic units adjacent to Archean granitic gneisses, and has seen historical exploration for uranium. Highway 905 provides access through the Property area.

The majority of historical exploration was completed prior to 2000, and significant portions of the Property have received limited modern follow-up. Purecore intends to use the current compilation and interpretation program to establish a stronger technical foundation for future exploration planning.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Dennis LaPoint, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Purecore Metals Inc.

Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) (OTCQB: PPURF) is a Canadian critical minerals company building a uranium and copper portfolio positioned around the long-term expansion of global electricity demand.

The Company holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Yurchison Uranium Property in northern Saskatchewan and owns a 100% interest in the Bankier Property, a critical minerals project in British Columbia.

For more information, visit Purecore's website www.purecoremetals.com.

Investor Contact
investors@purecoremetals.com
1.877.844.4661

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Berdusco
President and Chief Executive Officer
Purecore Metals Inc.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's data compilation, technical review, target-generation and exploration activities at the Yurchison Uranium Property; the integration and interpretation of historical and modern exploration data; the identification and prioritization of exploration targets; future fieldwork and exploration programs; the potential acquisition by Purecore of up to a 100% interest in Yurchison; and the Company's broader exploration and growth strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, among others, exploration and geological risk; the completeness, accuracy and usefulness of historical exploration information; the possibility that compilation and interpretation work will not identify targets warranting further exploration; the availability of capital; commodity-price and market conditions; regulatory and permitting requirements; the Company's ability to satisfy the terms and conditions of the Yurchison option agreement; and other risks associated with mineral exploration and development.

There can be no assurance that the current program will result in the identification of an economic mineral deposit or that any targets identified will be advanced to drilling or other future exploration. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company will update or revise forward-looking information only as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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