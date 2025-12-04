AWS Introduces Graviton5-the Company's Most Powerful and Efficient CPU

Fifth generation chip provides the best price performance for a broad range of workloads in Amazon EC2

At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced Amazon EC2 M9g instances powered by the new Graviton5 chip.

Key takeaways

  • New AWS Graviton5-based Amazon EC2 M9g instances deliver up to 25% higher performance than the previous generation.
  • With 192 cores per chip and 5x larger cache, customers can scale up workloads and improve application performance while reducing infrastructure cost.
  • For the third year in a row, more than half of new CPU capacity added to AWS is powered by Graviton, and 98% of the top 1,000 EC2 customers, including Adobe, Airbnb, Atlassian, Epic Games, Formula 1, Pinterest, SAP, Siemens, Snowflake, and Synopsys, have already benefited from Graviton's price performance advantages.

About AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history . Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom .

