Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

True North Copper

TNC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Awale Resources Limited (TSXV:ARIC)

Awale Resources: Exploration and Discovery of Gold and Copper-Gold Deposits in West Africa


Awalé Resources (TSX:ARIC) has a major foothold in the promising gold province of Cote d’lvoire (Ivory Coast) in West Africa, close to the borders of Guinea and Mali. Awalé's Odienné Project spans over 2,462 sq. km in area with seven permits and is located in a region that boasts over 300 million ounces (Moz) of gold deposits.

Cote d’lvoire has earned a reputation as an attractive investment destination for mining due to its stable regulatory framework excellent infrastructure comprising road networks, ports, airports and electricity networks.

Ivory Coast

The Odienné Project has similar geological characteristics to the Carajas Mineral Province and other IOCG provinces that are major suppliers of gold and copper. Three major discoveries Empire, Charger and Sceptre East were made and in January 2024, the company announced a new discovery in BBM and encouraging results for the Lando target.

Newmont holds a joint venture agreement on two of the seven permits at the Odienné project and is funding 100 percent of the exploration on the JV permits. Newmont has the option to earn up to a 75 percent interest in the Odienné Project by funding US$15 million in exploration expenditures.

Company Highlights

  • Awalé Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering gold and copper-gold deposits in Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast).
  • The company’s flagship Odienné project is located in the northwest Denguèlé Region of Côte d’Ivoire in West Africa.
  • The project spans over 2,462 sq. km in area with seven permits and is located in a region that boasts over 300 million ounces (Moz) of gold deposits. The geological setting of the Odienné district is comparable to that of other significant iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) provinces globally, increasing the chances of the Odienné Project becoming the first major IOCG deposit in West Africa.
  • The project has made three significant discoveries in 2023 – Empire, Charger and Sceptre East. Moreover, in January 2024, the company announced a new discovery in BBM and encouraging results for the Lando target.
  • A key positive for the company is its relationship with Newmont, the world’s leading gold mining company. Newmont increased its stake to around 15.48 percent (previously 5.94 percent) in the company and holds a joint venture agreement on two of the seven permits at Odienné Project.
  • Awalé underwent a major overhaul in May 2023, including the appointment of a new CEO and new board. Under the new management led by CEO Andrew Chubb, the company has achieved significant milestones including four new discoveries. The management team is well positioned to steer the company along its growth journey.

This Awalé Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Awalé Resources (TSX:ARIC) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockstsxv:ariccopper investinggold investingGold Investing
ARIC:CA
Awale Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Awale Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Awale Resources Limited (TSXV:ARIC)

Awale Resources Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Share Purchase Plan and Tranche 2 Placement Raises $1.1 Million

Flynn Gold Limited (“FG1” or “Flynn Gold”) (ASX: FG1) confirms that the Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”) announced to the ASX on 11 December 2023 closed at 5pm Tuesday, 30 January 2024. The Company received valid applications for 1,908,322 shares raising $114,500 (before costs). The Directors have accepted all valid applications in full in accordance with the SPP Offer Booklet dated 18 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Gold Project Sale Update

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale Update

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) refers to the ASX announcement dated 8 January 2024 regarding the cash sale of the Labyrinth and Denain Projects for USD$3.5M cash.

Keep reading...Show less
gwen preston, nuclear reactors

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gwen Preston of Resource Maven shared her thoughts on gold in 2024, noting that the yellow metal should work for investors from the middle of the year onward.

"I think the next move up in gold is going to require the rate cut — we've had the expectation of the rate cut built into the price, that's why we've gone up to new highs," she said at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC). "But we're still really in that sideways trend ... I think actually breaking through it will require the rate cut."

Looking over to uranium, Preston said that although the price has moved substantially in recent months, the commodity's supply/demand dynamics are such that it could "easily" jump to US$140 per pound overnight.

Keep reading...Show less
willem middelkoop, gold nuggets

Willem Middelkoop: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Lithium — 2024 Outlook and Strategies

Willem Middelkoop, founder of the Commodity Discovery Fund, shared his thoughts on the junior sector heading into 2024, saying that it could be a year of recovery after 2023's frustrations.

The Commodity Discovery Fund is focused on companies making discoveries, and Middelkoop emphasized the importance of being selective, especially during tough markets. His goal is to find companies that will be taken over.

"It's very simple. When you focus on the top 100, the best discoveries worldwide, they will always be taken out by a major. So that's your exit strategy," he said on the sidelines of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Announces Commencement of Trading and Introduces Executive Team & Exploration Plans

Zodiac Gold Inc. (“Zodiac Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSX-V:ZAU). Zodiac Gold is also pleased to introduce the Company’s executive team and upcoming exploration plans.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Analyst Firm Cites Flynn Gold’s ‘Lucrative’ Investment Opportunity

Description

Australian analyst firm East Coast Research has counted Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) among Australia’s undervalued, high-potential gold stocks that hold “lucrative investment opportunities,” citing the company’s distinct advantage with a portfolio of 100 percent owned projects in Tasmania and Western Australia, both considered world-class mining regions.

Keep reading...Show less
Awale Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Awale Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Imperial declares first quarter 2024 dividend

Imperial announces fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

Related News

Energy Investing

Imperial declares first quarter 2024 dividend

Energy Investing

Imperial announces fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Plans for Drilling at the Loranger Uranium-Bearing Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Resource Investing

Basin Energy Successfully Completes A$3.3M Placement

Lithium Investing

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

×