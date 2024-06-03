Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Cleo Diagnostics

COV:AU

Hempalta

HEMP:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

  • Up to nine holes and 5,400 meters planned along 600-meter strike length in the Central and Northern Sectors of the Sesmarias VMS prospect;

  • Program targets the potentially high-grade hinge zone of the Sesmarias synform-shaped copper-zinc massive sulfide deposit;

  • Two rigs contracted with start-up expected by the mid-June.

June 3, 2024 – TheNewswire - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) (OTC: AVPMF) is pleased to announce that planning is nearly completed for a new phase of drilling at the Sesmarias copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulfide prospect within the Alvalade Joint Venture Project in Portugal.  The Company plans to drill seven 600-meter holes along a strike length of 550-600 meters in the Central and Northern sectors of the Sesmarias mineralization (Sections 250S through 800S), potentially followed by two more 600-meter holes that will be collared where necessary, for a possible total of 5,400 meters.  The new program follows on a successful 6-hole campaign completed during Q3-Q4 2023.  The drilling program at Sesmarias is part of a joint venture between Avrupa Minerals and Sandfire Mineira Portugal, Unipessoal Lda. ("Sandfire Portugal"), a 100%-owned subsidiary of Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A. ("Sandfire MATSA") . Avrupa continues to operate the project through the JV entity PorMining Lda., and Sandfire Portugal continues to fund the exploration work.

Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, commented, "We are excited about the detailed targeting possibilities in the upcoming program.  Over the course of the present JV, we have identified the hinge zone of the Sesmarias synform as the host of higher-grade copper-zinc-lead-silver mineralization, particularly along a strike length of 500 to 600 meters between Sections 250 and 800 South, shown on the map below.  The PorMining team has spent the past few months fine-tuning the targeting through a full-scale review of the existing data from the inception of the project.  We expect to start the drilling at Sesmarias with two drill rigs by mid-June and continue through the summer."

Starting from the north and moving south, in physical location order, we anticipate the following drill holes:

  • Section 250S – one drill hole behind (to the NE) of SES21-045/046;

  • Section 350S – one drill hole behind (steeper) SES21-043/043A;

  • Along strike, in the never-been-tested area and depth between Sections 350S and 500S and behind SES015 – two holes at different inclinations;

  • Between Sections 500S and 650S – one drill hole behind (steeper) SES23-051;

  • Section 650S – one drill hole from SES23-047/041 location at an intermediate- inclination between high grade SES23-047 and SES21-041;

  • Section 800S – one hole behind SES23-048 (to the NE);

  • Possibly two more holes, collar location to be determined on basis of results.

  • Exact collar locations will be determined closer to the time of drilling.

The following map summarizes the work completed and planned at Sesmarias:


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. History of drilling at Sesmarias.  In the Central Zone, the blue shape between Sections 650S and 800S represents the surface projection of the potential high-grade hinge zone, while the blue area intersected by the discovery holes, SES002 and SES003, is thought to be a faulted-off block from the hinge in that area.  In the North Zone, the red area is the projection of the east limb of the synform, while purple is the west limb.  In the South Zone, green represents the surface projection of the west limb of the synform, while no drill holes, to date, have targeted the east limb in the South Zone.  There is a long, completely untested strike length of potential mineralization between 350S and 500S.  Drill hole locations in red represent drilling from last year's 6- hole program, and notations in turquoise highlight the sections where the upcoming program will test the mineralized massive sulfide body.

The following conceptual cross section summarizes the geology and location of massive sulfide mineralization hosted in the Sesmarias synformal structure:


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Compilation of geological results from drilling in the Northern and Central sectors at Sesmarias, courtesy of PorMining staff.  The field of view is 500 meters left to right, and approximately 1,400 meters of depth (strike length) SE to NW.  The interpretation demonstrates potential for more massive and stockwork mineralization in both limbs of the synform and in the hinge area along a significant strike distance.  The expectation is to find higher grades in and around the hinge of the synform in the Central Zone, and also to the north into the Northern Zone.  Drilling in the upcoming campaign will target the hinge zone and environs of the fold along a strike length of 500-600 meters NW to SE.

Avrupa President/CEO Paul Kuhn further commented, "The Company continues to be excited by the long-term possibilities for the Sesmarias VMS prospect.  Recent interpretative work covering the mineralized zone shows the potential for a continuous, significant deposit approaching 1,500 meters in strike length in the Northern and Central sectors of the prospect.  Avrupa discovered the deposit in 2014 and has guided the program since that time through self-funded work and several joint ventures, including the present intensive program with Sandfire Portugal.  This JV is now entering its fifth year, and the work at Sesmarias continues to produce strong results through dedicated work by the JV team and continued financial support from Sandfire Portugal."


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Contour map showing inferred massive sulfide mineralization, using copper equivalents (CuEq) as an exploration targeting tool .

Note: We use CuEq strictly as a proxy for total metal content, and as such, simply as an exploration targeting tool.  In no way, are we commenting on a possible resource size or value.  When reporting drill results, we utilize only individual metals' values, as reported by an accredited laboratory.

For exploration purposes, using the results from Sesmarias drilling, 2014 to present, we calculate the total amount of copper, lead, zinc, silver, and gold, without respect or indication of any/all further downstream activities, followed by calculating the value of said total metal content (in this case, as of April 3, 2024, using:  Cu = US$ 4.11/lb.; Pb = US$ 0.92/lb.; Zn = US$ 1.13/lb.; Ag = US$ 26.25/oz.; and Au = US$ 2273/oz.).  Finally, we calculate the equivalent content of copper, or CuEq, by dividing the value of the total contained metals by the price of copper at that time.  The shape and contouring of the inferred Sesmarias mineralization, using Leapfrog geological modeling software, is courtesy of the Sandfire Portugal geological team.  While metals' prices have increased sharply since the original CuEq calculations, the shape of the VMS target area remains much the same.

We have designed the upcoming drill program to upgrade the +2% CuEq zone in the SES Central sector and expand the potential +2% CuEq domain into the SES North sector where historic drilling is less concentrated.  Yellow and gray zones generally indicate areas where historic drilling missed the target and/or recent, better-targeted drilling is sparse.

AVU will continue to update the market as to progress of the drilling program.  In addition to drilling, the JV initiated basic metallurgical testing of massive, semi-massive, and stockwork polymetallic mineralization.  These tests are expected to continue throughout the remainder of Q2 and well into Q3 2024.

Sandfire Portugal is a 100%-owned subsidiary of Sandfire MATSA, a modern mining company which owns and operates the MATSA Mining Operations in the Huelva province of Spain. With a processing plant located to the north of the Iberian Pyrite Belt that sources ore from three underground mines, the Aguas Teñidas and Magdalena Mines in Almonaster la Real and the Sotiel Mine in Calañas, Sandfire MATSA produces copper, zinc and lead mineral concentrates that are sold from the port of Huelva.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model.  The Company holds one 49%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire Portugal in an earn-in joint venture agreement.  The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through its in-process acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy.  Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo.  The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

"Paul W. Kuhn"

Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content.  Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.  He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release.  Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Avrupa MineralsAVU:CATSXV:AVUBase Metals Investing
AVU:CA
Avrupa Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Avrupa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
TSXV:AVU

Avrupa Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Updates Drilling Results at the Sesmarias VMS target, Alvalade JV, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Updates Drilling Results at the Sesmarias VMS target, Alvalade JV, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Completed for the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Completed for the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Announces Updated Slivova Mineral Resource Estimate

Avrupa Minerals Announces Updated Slivova Mineral Resource Estimate

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Provides Alvalade JV Update, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Provides Alvalade JV Update, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that Sergio Traversa Chief Executive Officer, and Maged Shenouda Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 7:30am ET at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY . Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings. Please find additional details about the event below.

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)

2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Presentation Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024 , 7:30am ET
Webcast: Click Here

Relmada management will also be available for one-one-one investor meetings during the conference. Please contact your Jefferies representative to schedule a meeting.

The webcast can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/for-investors . An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's ongoing clinical research program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. The development program for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for MDD includes two Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies, Reliance II (Study 302) and Relight (Study 304). Reliance II and Relight have the same key study design parameters.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of the 310 open-label study to accurately reflect the results of the ongoing 302 and 304 blinded, randomized and controlled studies, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, failure of the planned psilocybin Phase 1 and Phase 2a trials to be successfully carried out, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
media@relmada.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relmada-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-2024-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-302161512.html

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold Announces US$10.2 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

Lumina Gold Announces US$10.2 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that under the previously announced US$300 million precious metals purchase agreement (the "PMPA") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton"), the Company has drawn an additional installment of US$10.2 million . The draw consisted of two tranches, US$9 million which was due twelve months after the initial draw in May 2023 and US$1.2 million related to specific pre-construction acquisition transactions.

Lumina Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

The PMPA has been amended to modify the US$15 million that was due in May 2024 to US$9 million payable immediately and the remaining US$6 million payable on December 2, 2024 . This amendment was made because Lumina has not yet finalized terms for the exploitation contract with the Government of Ecuador , which was a condition for the US$15 million being received. The December 2, 2024 payment is conditional on the finalization of the exploitation contract term sheet between Lumina and the Government of Ecuador .

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/ . To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact .

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the Company's ability to finalize the exploitation contract terms with the Government of Ecuador before December 2, 2024 . Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about: the Company's ability to meet its obligations under the PMPA; general business and economic conditions; the prices of gold and copper; and anticipated costs and expenditures. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-gold-announces-us10-2-million-wheaton-precious-metals-draw-and-amendment-to-the-pmpa-302160826.html

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/31/c5772.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) has signed 20-year electricity arrangements that secure the future of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter to continue competitively producing high-purity, low-carbon metal, backed by a diversified mix of renewable electricity from New Zealand's South Island.

NZAS, which owns and operates Tiwai Point, has signed contracts with electricity generators Meridian Energy, Contact Energy and Mercury NZ to set pricing for an aggregate of 572 megawatts (MW) of electricity to meet the smelter's full electricity needs.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Announces Mutual Termination of Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining Corp.

SKRR Exploration Announces Mutual Termination of Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining Corp.

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that further to its May 1, 2024 news release, the Company and Citizen Mining Corp. have mutually terminated the arm's length share exchange agreement dated May 1, 2024 .

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Company's shares will resume trading effective at market open on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, its goals and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper, uranium and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/30/c3525.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Robert Wares will be presenting at 2:15 pm ET on June 5th. Management from Osisko Metals will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Avrupa Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Avrupa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ACQUIRES NEW TITLES IN THE SEGOVIA REGION

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ACQUIRES NEW TITLES IN THE SEGOVIA REGION

Gold Investing

G2 drills 46.5 m @ 1.1 g/t Au at NW OKO Discovery

Copper Investing

Forum Announces $1,000,000 Private Placement

Energy Investing

Baselode Mobilizes for Hook's 16,000 Metre Drill Program

Platinum Investing

Arizona Metals Corp Announces Annual General Meeting and Deferral of Shareholder Vote on Previously Proposed Spin-Out Transactions

×