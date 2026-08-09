AVITA Medical to Host Investor Webinar Briefing

AVITA Medical to Host Investor Webinar Briefing

Avita Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, invites shareholders and prospective investors to attend its investor webinar briefing and presentation by Cary Vance, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David O'Toole, Chief Financial Officer, on August 12, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time (August 13, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time).

The webinar presentation will cover financial and business results from Avita Medical's recent second-quarter 2026 earnings webcast and will conclude with a Q&A session. Participants are invited to submit their questions via the registration page.

To register for the presentation, please follow this Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xMCmMLjTQeiyNQm6YzJrZQ

A replay will be available on the Avita Medical website at: https://ir.avitamedical.com/events-and-presentations

About Avita Medical, Inc.

Avita Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is RECELL®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient's own skin to create Spray-On Skin™, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., Avita Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx®, an Avita Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, RECELL is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL and RECELL GO® are CE-marked in Europe, have TGA certification in Australia, and are listed with Medsafe in New Zealand; RECELL is PMDA-approved in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

Investor & Media Contact:
Ben Atkins
Phone +1-805 341 1571
investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of Avita Medical, Inc.

©2026 Avita Medical. Avita Medical®, the Avita Medical logo, Cohealyx®, RECELL®, RECELL GO®, and Spray-On SkinTM Cells are trademarks of Avita Medical. PermeaDerm® is a registered trademark owned by Stedical Scientific, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.


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