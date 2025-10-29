AVITA Medical to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

AVITA Medical to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Avita Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH) ("Avita Medical," or the "Company"), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Avita Medical will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights.

The live webcast will be accessible under the Events & Presentations section of the Avita Medical website at ir.avitamedical.com. To participate by telephone, please register in advance to receive dial-in details and a personal PIN using the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fpry6ovp/ . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event on the Investor Relations website.

About Avita Medical, Inc.

Avita Medical ® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL ® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient's own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., Avita Medical also holds the rights to manufacture and exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm ® , a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an Avita Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including thermal burn and trauma wounds, with regulatory clearances in Europe, and excluding RECELL GO, in Australia and Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com .

Investor & Media Contact:
Ben Atkins
Phone +1-805 341 1571
investor@avitamedical.com
media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of Avita Medical, Inc.


RCEL
RCEL
