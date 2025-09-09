Avino Achieves TSX30 2025 Inclusion; Recognized for Outstanding Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) (FSE: GV6) a long-standing silver producer in Mexico, is proud to announce that Avino has been included in the Toronto Stock Exchange's 2025 TSX30™. Avino has distinguished itself by reaching the 5th position on the TSX30 2025 ranking, which is a flagship program recognizing the 30 top-performing TSX stocks on a dividend-adjusted share price appreciation over a three-year period.

"I am extremely pleased that Avino has been recognised by the TSX in 2025," said David Wolfin, Avino's President and CEO. "For the three years ended June 30, 2025, Avino's share price performance has increased 610% and market capitalization has increased 778%. These achievements reflect the decisive steps we took to prioritize Avino's transformational growth and our plans to go from one to three producing assets by 2029. These results are a testament to the commitment, determination and hard work of all Avino's employees. Our focus has been on advancing our operations in Mexico and strengthening our silver, gold, and copper profile as we progress toward becoming a leading intermediate producer. We remain focused on our growth objectives and committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

"The 2025 TSX30™ captures the evolution of our capital markets, where companies are scaling to compete globally for market share and capital. These top performers represent diverse sectors unified by strategic positioning and proven execution," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange. "Together, this list highlights how companies are capitalizing on prevailing economic trends, with investors prioritizing sustainable value creation from companies with proven business models and strong cash flow generation, whether in transformative technologies or our world-class resource and industrial sectors."

About Avino

Avino is a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company intends to maintain long term sustainable and profitable mining operations to reward shareholders and the community alike through our growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of the adjacent La Preciosa which was finalized in Q1 2022. Early in 2024, the pre-feasibility Study on the Oxide Tailings Project was completed. This study is a key milestone in our growth trajectory. As part of Avino's commitment to adopting sustainable practices, we have been operating a dry-stack tailings facility for more than two years with excellent results. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. We encourage you to connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) at @Avino_ASM and on LinkedIn at Avino Silver & Gold Mines. To view the Avino Mine VRIFY tour, please click here.

×