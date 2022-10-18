GamingInvesting News

Vickie Chen Listed Among 2022 Forbes China Global Chinese Elite Top 100 and Named a Finalist in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Avia Games creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced CEO and Founder Vickie Chen has been recognized by Forbes China as an "Industry Leader" on its list of the 2022 Global Chinese Elite Top 100. The prestigious list recognizes 100 outstanding global Chinese representatives in the Americas, Europe Asia and other regions.

Chen was also recently recognized as a "Female Executive of the Year" finalist in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, a premier business award program honoring women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run. Further acknowledging Chen's leadership, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business also recognized the AviaGames Pocket7Games social competition gaming platform as a finalist for "Smartphone or Tablet App of the Year." More than 1,500 entries were submitted for consideration, and finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

"It is an honor to be nominated alongside industry-leading Chinese entrepreneurs and female business executives, and to be acknowledged for achievement, innovation and impact," said Vickie Chen , CEO and founder, AviaGames. "These awards, and the leaders in which I am nominated alongside, inspire me to continue to elevate AviaGames' strategic vision and continue creative ventures to bring a more diverse range of people together to play the games they love."

Chen was recognized by Forbes China at the 2022 Forbes China Global Chinese Elite Top 100 award ceremony on Oct. 14 in Shanghai, China . She will also be recognized at the Stevie Awards for Women in Business award ceremony on Nov. 11 in Las Vegas, Nev.

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang , AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming developer and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math, and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select AviaGames titles are available as individual apps, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Solitaire Clash, Bubble Buzz, Match 'n Flip, and more.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. has announced a name change to X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on October 19, 2022.

CHEETOS® MAKES MISCHIEF IN THE METAVERSE WITH THE LAUNCH OF HALLOWEEN-THEMED CHESTERVILLE

For its first trip to the metaverse, Cheetos gives fans the chance to "resurrect" a favorite flavor for a limited time

- After many years of instigating mischief in the real world, Chester Cheetah and Cheetos ® are taking their antics to virtual reality this Halloween. Cheetos today unveiled Chesterville, a new, digital suburban neighborhood unlike any place real or virtual Cheetos fans have visited before. Riddled with all sorts of tricks and a chance to bring a flavor back to life in the real world, Chesterville is the first venture into virtual reality for both Cheetos and the iconic Frito-Lay ® snack portfolio.

NASEF Partners with ThinkWrite Technologies as Exclusive Esports Headset Provider

ThinkWrite Technologies To Provide All-New Victory 250XG Headsets to Event Winners and Select Middle and High School Esports Programs, Nationwide

The North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) has selected category leader ThinkWrite Technologies™ as the Official Esports Headset Provider for its slate of offerings that blend play and learning for lifelong student impact.

Only 1 Woman for Every 3 Men Are Mentioned in K-12 Standards, and HerStory: The Board Game Wants to Change This

120 remarkable women are featured, including Jane Goodall , Mae Jemison , Junko Tabei , Dolly Parton , Malala, and Frida

- Underdog Games, makers of Trekking the National Parks, announces its latest board game today, HerStory. HerStory is a family-friendly game, featuring 120 iconic women of history. The game launches on Amazon this week.

Legends At War Secures Partnerships Ahead of Their High-Reward VIP Game Tournament

Produced with cutting-edge technology by Sabre Games, Legends At War is an advanced MMORTS Play-and-Earn game unlike any other.

Revolutionized by a team of developers responsible for over 160 titles and 20 million downloads, Legends At War offers the most immersive and advantageous on-chain experience for gamers to date. Players can build cities, train armies, hire legendary heroes, wage war, and forge alliances in this on-chain sandbox environment set in Medieval Europe.

PLAYTIKA ANNOUNCES DATE OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 .

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time , 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time .

