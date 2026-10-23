Avanti Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Avanti Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") Announces the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") held October 23, 2026.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

At the AGSM, shareholders elected Matthieu Bos, George Bennett, Eric Zurrin, Terrence Holohan, and Martin Pawlitschek as directors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Immediately following the AGSM, the Board appointed Matthieu Bos as Chairman of the Board. The Company will file a Personal Information Form (CSE Form 3) with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for each new director of the Company, as applicable.

Matthieu Bos was appointed as Chairman of the Board, Mr. Bos spent eight years at Ivanhoe Mines as Executive Vice President, Africa, with responsibility spanning the Kamoa-Kakula copper project in the DRC and was involved in securing approximately US$3 billion of project and strategic financing, including from Zijin Mining and CITIC Metal. Prior to Ivanhoe Mines he worked at BMO Capital Markets. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Energy Materials and independent director of Hercules Metals and SRQ Resources.

RESIGNATIONS

The Company wishes to thank Sir Samuel Jonah, David Renner, Mata Botima and Jonathan Hill for their past services as directors and officers for the Company. Each of the four noted directors did not stand for re-election at the AGSM and the Company wishes to note its appreciation for their dedicated service and the meaningful contributions made to the Company during their respective terms.

SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

At the AGSM, the shareholders passed with all requisite majorities, the resolution set out in the Company's information circular dated September 23, 2026 approving the Company's Shareholder Rights Plan dated August 5, 2026. The full text of the Shareholder Rights Plan approved by the shareholders is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.avantigoldcorp.com.

OTHER ITEMS APPROVED AT THE MEETING

  1. Number of Directors - Shareholders approved setting the number of Directors at five (5).

  2. Appointment of Auditor - WDM Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), home to the high-grade Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.11 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits. A 42,000-metre drill program, the largest in the project's history, is now underway with the objective of growing gold resources in advance of a PEA.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Inquiries:
Mohamed Cisse
Chief Executive Officer
info@avantigoldcorp.com
pr@avantigoldcorp.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Avanti. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320652

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AGC:CCtsxv:agcgold investing
AGC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Amarillo Gold Corporation

Amarillo Gold Corporation

Keep Reading...
Gold bars on scale over red digital currency background. Text reads "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Slips Below US$4,000, Expert Says US$3,600 Could be Next

It was a week of downward momentum for gold, which tumbled from above US$4,100 per ounce to below US$4,000 by the end of the period. Silver took a hit as well, sinking from close to US$58 per ounce to below US$54. Those prices represent important levels for both metals. Investors tend to focus... Keep Reading...
gold bars

Russia’s Gold Reserves Hit Lowest Level Since 2019

Russia’s gold reserves continued to shrink in September, with the central bank holdings falling by approximately 62 metric tons since December 2025. The country’s gold holdings declined by 6.2 metric tons last month to approximately 2,264 metric tons, reaching their lowest level since 2019,... Keep Reading...
A gold house-shaped puzzle piece stands on a plain light gray background.

Infographic: A New US Home Now Costs Under 100 Ounces of Gold

From late 2025 through mid-2026, a median-priced new US home cost less than 100 ounces of gold in every quarter, the first time that’s happened since data collection began in 1963. The previous low came in 1980, at the end of gold’s 1970s run, when the figure bottomed out at exactly 100... Keep Reading...
The Brazilian flag on a green background overlays numerous gold bars; text reads: FINE GOLD 999.9 NET WT 1000g.

Belo Sun’s Volta Grande Gold Project License Temporarily Suspended

Belo Sun Mining (TSX:BSX,OTCQB:BSXGF) is in the midst of another legal challenge at its Volta Grande gold project in Brazil, where the Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the installation license pending approval of a settlement agreement.In a Wednesday (October 21) news release, the company... Keep Reading...
Craig Tindale, mining truck.

Craig Tindale: Gold's New Era — Prepare Now for System Reset

Private investor and Substack newsletter writer Craig Tindale shares his thoughts on recent and potential future actions from the US Department of the Treasury, explaining their impact on the bond market, national debt and ultimately the gold sector. "I think we're heading into a very... Keep Reading...
Chris Vermeulen, gold bars.

Chris Vermeulen: Gold Price to US$3,100? "Epic" Chance to Buy Ahead

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying the precious metals have entered a bear market.In his view, gold could fall as low as US$3,100 per ounce as this downtrend plays out — however, after that he expects a dramatic... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 28th, 2026

BriaCell Announces ESMO 2026 Poster Highlighting Circulating Immune Biomarker Associated with Clinical Outcomes in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Equity Metals Corporation is Pleased to be Attending the Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

energy investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Pulsar Helium Rises 41 Percent

oil and gas investing

Trump Invokes Defense Production Act as Fuel Prices Climb

base metals investing

Red Metal Resources to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 28th, 2026

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Corporation is Pleased to be Attending the Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026

oil and gas investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

copper investing

Copper's Second Act: How Processed Tailings Can Aid in Rising Demand

base metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Getty Copper: High-Grade Copper Discoveries in BC's Highland Valley