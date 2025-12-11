Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
December 10, 2025
Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce encouraging, broad gold intercepts from its ongoing 30,000m drilling program at the 0.87Moz Napié Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program is designed to grow Mineral Resources at Napié and has successfully confirmed multiple shallow, open-pitable gold intercepts from 18 holes drilled for 5,479m at the Tchaga deposit (0.54Moz @ 1.16g/t Au).
Encouraging new drill intercepts from Napié’s Tchaga deposit include2:
- Tchaga Deposit:
- 5.00m @ 10.09 g/t Au from 209.00m inc. 1.00m @ 49.10 g/t Au (NADD062)
- 50.00m @ 0.62 g/t Au from 363.00m inc. 1.00m @ 7.55 g/t Au (NADD062)
- 10.80m @ 4.52 g/t Au from 73.00m inc. 1.90m @ 23.45 g/t Au (NADD060)
- 36.70m @ 0.66 g/t Au from 93.30m inc. 4.70m @ 1.06 g/t Au (NADD076)
- 6.00m @ 3.82 g/t Au from 226.00m inc. 1.00m @ 22.37 g/t Au (NADD064).
Exploration Growth & Project Development:
- Mineralisation remains open: Gold mineralisation confirmed over 2,300m and remains open along strike and at depth (tested to over 400m vertical), indicating significant potential for resource growth.
- Drilling fleet expanded: Aurum has two drill rigs working at Napié and 12 drill rigs at Boundiali and is targeting more than 130,000m of drilling at Boundiali and Napié in CY2025.
- Major Resource updates pending: Two major MRE updates (Boundiali and Napié) are scheduled for Q1 CY2026, aimed at growing the Company’s current 3.28Moz resource base.
- Boundiali PFS underway: Boundiali Project Pre-Feasibility Study results, due in Q1 CY2026.
- Well-funded for growth: Aurum maintains a strong balance sheet with ~$43M cash3 to fund its exploration and development programs.
Aurum’s Managing Director Dr. Caigen Wang said: “We are hitting multiple broad shallow, open-pitable gold intercepts from this latest round of step-back diamond drilling at Napié’s Tchaga deposit. Most of these intercepts are outside of the current MRE and have been drilled on a 100m line spacing, and in places down to over 400m vertical depth, well below the current MRE. Within this we are seeing a higher-grade core of around 400m strike, which includes our previous result 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold4 from 236m. Drilling is ongoing and we are awaiting assays which will be used for the planned MRE update in Q1 CY2026.
Our unique advantage is our owned and operated fleet of 12 diamond drill rigs, which allows us to aggressively and cost- effectively test these major gold systems, and we continue to drill with two rigs at Napié in parallel with our aggressive program at Boundiali. We have 12 diamond drill rigs active at Boundiali on multiple deposits, as we focus on delivering an increase in quantity and confidence in our Mineral Resources.
As we close out CY2025 we have a strong cash balance of $43M, a clear development pathway with the Boundiali PFS underway, and resource growth from major updates at both gold projects pending. This places Aurum in an excellent position to continue to deliver substantial shareholder value in 2026."
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
AUE:AU
The Conversation (0)
