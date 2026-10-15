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October 15, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits gold outside BST1 resource ahead of MRE update
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04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
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08 October
Aurum extends BM gold across BMT1, BMT2 and BMT3
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Aurum hits project best gold intercept at Boundiali BST1
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24 September
Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 September
Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside Resource
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside ResourceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Blue Jay Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
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Goldconda Gold Releases Q3 2026 Production Update at Galaxy
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15h
Freegold drills 1.24 g/t Au over 213m including 21m of 5.77 g/t Au at Golden Summit
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Goldgroup Completes Strategic Investment in Luca Mining
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Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQX: TKRFF) ("Tinka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced a Preliminary Economic Assessment update ("PEA Update") for the Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in Peru ("Ayawilca" or "the Project"). The PEA Update will... Keep Reading...
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Red Mountain Mining Limited Exploration Results Highlight Copper Potential at Pioneer
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) (OTCMKTS:RMXFF), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to report the potential for significant copper... Keep Reading...
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