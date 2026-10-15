Aurum hits gold outside BST1 resource ahead of MRE update

Aurum hits gold outside BST1 resource ahead of MRE update

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits gold outside BST1 resource ahead of MRE update

Download the PDF here.

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Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources

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Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

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Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) (OTCMKTS:RMXFF), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to report the potential for significant copper... Keep Reading...

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