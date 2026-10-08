Aurum extends BM gold across BMT1, BMT2 and BMT3

Aurum extends BM gold across BMT1, BMT2 and BMT3

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BM gold across BMT1, BMT2 and BMT3

Download the PDF here.

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Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources

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