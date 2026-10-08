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October 08, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BM gold across BMT1, BMT2 and BMT3
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04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
Game-changing gold discovery and rapid resource growth in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa Keep Reading...
06 October
Response to ASX Aware Query
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Response to ASX Aware QueryDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 September
Aurum hits project best gold intercept at Boundiali BST1
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits project best gold intercept at Boundiali BST1Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 September
Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 September
Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside Resource
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside ResourceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 August
Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15h
Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC
Highlights Assay results are reported from 17 recent drill holes to more fully validate historic drill intercepts that were used in the Company's previous Mineral Resource Estimate (see NR-04-26, 16 September 2026). Additional drill holes have been identified to increase confidence and to... Keep Reading...
07 October
Silver Dollar Provides Update on Exploration Drilling at Its La Joya Silver Project
Over 3,600 metres of drilling tested multiple targets; assay results are pending, and drilling is expected to resume in January Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration drill... Keep Reading...
06 October
GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES GoldInxs Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "GoldInxs") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First... Keep Reading...
06 October
Brixton Metals Drills 4 m of 1,975 g/t Silver within 23.50 m of 348 g/t Silver in Hole 449 at its Langis Project in Ontario
And 6.45 m of 667 g/t Silver, Including 3.19 m of 1,339 g/t Silver In Hole 412 And 9.00 m of 222 g/t Silver, Including 0.50 m of 1,605 g/t Silver In Hole 442 Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report silver results from 28 holes at... Keep Reading...
06 October
Two of the Widest Silver Intersections to Date at Shallow Depths: 47 Metres at 68.2 g/t Silver and 37 Metres at 86.3 g/t Silver
Prince Silver Corp. (CSE: PRNC,OTC:PRNCF) (OTCQX: PRNCF) (FSE: T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from nine reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes at its Prince Silver Project in Nevada, highlighted by two near-surface intersections hosting the broadest... Keep Reading...
05 October
Managing Director Transition
Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Managing Director TransitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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