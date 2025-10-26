The Conversation (0)
October 26, 2025
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project
04 September
Aurum Resources
05 October
Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two month
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two monthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 October
Reinstatement to Quotation
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 September
Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at NapieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 August
Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 August
Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz goldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 October
Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./ Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") (CSE:QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) is pleased to... Keep Reading...
24 October
1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference
1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQB: AUMF) (FSE: 2KY) ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside November 2 - 5, 2025. Shaun Heinrichs, President &... Keep Reading...
24 October
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - QIM
Trading resumes in: Company: Quimbaya Gold Inc. CSE Symbol: QIM All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:15 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO... Keep Reading...
24 October
Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu GhoorlieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 October
Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./ Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) is pleased to... Keep Reading...
23 October
Quimbaya Gold Expands Strategic Land Position at Tahami Project
Company claims 7,637 hectares of new concessions adjacent to its flagship Tahami Project and Aris Mining operation in Segovia, increasing the project footprint from 17,087 to 24,724 hectares and building on recent fieldwork successQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05)... Keep Reading...
