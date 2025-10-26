Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two month

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two monthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Reinstatement to Quotation

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at NapieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz goldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
