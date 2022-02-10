Global Cannabis Net Revenue of $60.6 Million Adjusted EBITDA Improved by 22% to a loss of $9.0 Million versus Q1 2022 Company Reaffirms Goal of Adjusted EBITDA Profitability by H12023 Transformation Plan Ahead of Schedule; Company Now Expects to Realize Upper End of $60 to $80 Million Range in Total Cost Savings by H12023; ~$60 Million Annualized Savings Implemented to Date Company Remains #1 Canadian LP in Global ...

ACB:CA,ACB