Aurion Announces Commencement of Exploration Activities by KoBold Metals

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that KoBold Metals Company ("KoBold") has commenced exploration activities on the project area covering approximately 35 km 2 in the eastern portion of Aurion's 160 km 2 wholly owned Risti property ("the Project Area") in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland .

Summary

  • Extensive base of till and bedrock chip sampling program commenced on the KoBold project area (Fig. 1)
    • A key exploration method for gold and critical mineral discoveries including Ikkari deposit by Rupert Resources and Sakatti deposit by Anglo American
  • Aurion and KoBold signed a critical minerals exploration agreement in March 2025
    • Press release, March 19, 2025 . Key terms:
    • Earn-in: KoBold can earn an undivided 75% interest in commodities discovered in the Project Area (other than any discoveries that are predominantly gold or silver) by incurring USD$12,000,000 in exploration expenditures on or before the fifth anniversary of the date of signing the agreement, and KoBold commits to a USD$1,000,000 minimum exploration expenditure within 18 months.
    • Joint venture: Following satisfaction by KoBold of the earn-in requirements, a joint venture will be established with KoBold owning 75% and Aurion 25%.
    • Net smelter returns royalty: In case an ownership interest in the joint venture is diluted to below 10%, the ownership interest will be converted to a 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty.
    • Aurion retains full ownership rights over areas within the Project Area where the predominant mineral in a discovery is gold or silver and has the right to continue exploration activities in the Project Area during the earn-in phase and the joint venture phase as long as it holds an ownership interest.
    • Aurion to act as the field operator during the first 12-month period
  • Drilling ongoing at the Vanha prospect in the Kaaresselkä area

To view associated images, please click this link: https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1592/nr25-13figures.pdf

Comment
"We are excited to commence the exploration activities with KoBold's highly knowledgeable and innovative team, "Commented Matti Talikka, Aurion's CEO. "The extensive sampling program will generate valuable data for gold and critical minerals exploration and utilizes a key method applied in the discovery process of all significant deposits in the region, including Kittilä (Agnico Eagle), Sakatti ( Anglo American ) and Ikkari (Rupert Resources)."

About Aurion Resources Ltd.
Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold Corp., Kinross Gold and KoBold Metals in Finland .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Matti Talikka , CEO

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 of the United States . Generally, these forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, uncertainties relating to foreign currency fluctuations; risks inherent in mining including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological formations, ground control problems and flooding; risks associated with the estimation of mineral resources and reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the potential for and effects of labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labour or interruptions in production; actual ore mined varying from estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution and metallurgical and other characteristics; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; uncertain political and economic environments; changes in laws or policies, foreign taxation, delays or the inability to obtain necessary governmental permits; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under risk factors in the Company's current management discussion and analysis. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is presently for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

