Aurinia Announces Management Transition

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) announced today that Kevin Tang, Aurinia's Chair of the Board, will succeed Peter Greenleaf as Chief Executive Officer. Peter will continue as a consultant to facilitate the transition.

"Aurinia thanks Peter for his many contributions to the Company over his 7-year tenure and wishes him the best in his future endeavors," stated Mr. Tang. "Aurinia today is in an extremely strong position in no small part due to Peter's stewardship. LUPKYNIS is emerging as a standard therapy for lupus nephritis, and our lead pipeline product, aritinercept, is advancing quickly through clinical studies. I look forward to working closely with the Aurinia team on our quest to bring life-altering treatments to patients suffering from autoimmune diseases."

Aurinia also has appointed Ryan Cole as Chief Operating Officer, Michael Hearne as Chief Financial Officer and Thomas Wei as Chief Scientific Officer. Stew Kroll and Stephen Robertson will continue in their roles as Chief Development Officer and General Counsel, respectively.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Investor Inquiries
ir@auriniapharma.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUPHnasdaq:auph
AUPH
The Conversation (0)
Aurinia Files Form S-8 to Register Shares Underlying Previously Disclosed Inducement Awards for Newly Hired Employees

Aurinia Files Form S-8 to Register Shares Underlying Previously Disclosed Inducement Awards for Newly Hired Employees

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-8 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Under U.S. federal securities laws, equity awards issued as employee compensation must be... Keep Reading...
Aurinia Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

Aurinia Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) ("Aurinia" or the "Company") today announced voting results for its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on May 17, 2023. Shareholders re-elected six of eight incumbent directors to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Two... Keep Reading...
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Kidney Biopsies Sub-study Data from the LUPKYNIS® AURORA 2 Clinical Trial Presented at Congress of Clinical Rheumatology East Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Kidney Biopsies Sub-study Data from the LUPKYNIS® AURORA 2 Clinical Trial Presented at Congress of Clinical Rheumatology East Conference

First study to assess histologic changes in the kidneys of patients with lupus nephritis treated with LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin) Treatment was not associated with chronic injury, with the average chronicity index remaining stable in both treatment arms from baseline to follow-up Activity scores... Keep Reading...
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results

$34.4 million in net revenue for the first quarter of 2023; an increase of 59% over the first quarter of the prior year Increases 2023 revenue guidance range to $135 - $155 million from net product sales of LUPKYNIS Significant progress across Commercial, R&D and Intellectual Property Conference... Keep Reading...
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces NICE Recommendation of LUPKYNIS® For Adults with Active Lupus Nephritis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces NICE Recommendation of LUPKYNIS® For Adults with Active Lupus Nephritis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin) as an option for treating adults with active lupus nephritis (LN) class III, IV or V (including mixed... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Announces Further Field Research For Cambodia's Oil And Gas With Mentorship For ITC Graduate Geoscientists

Heliostar to Acquire Goldstrike Gold Project in Utah

Silverco Mining Announces Key Advisory and Management Appointments to Drive Transition to Mid-Tier Mexican Silver Producer

Gold Runner Exploration Upsizes Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units to $3,100,000

Related News

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Further Field Research For Cambodia's Oil And Gas With Mentorship For ITC Graduate Geoscientists

precious metals investing

Heliostar to Acquire Goldstrike Gold Project in Utah

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Announces Key Advisory and Management Appointments to Drive Transition to Mid-Tier Mexican Silver Producer

precious metals investing

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5.5 Million to Advance Kossou and Regional Growth

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Upsizes Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units to $3,100,000

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Gross Proceeds of $5,445,000

precious metals investing

FinEx Metals Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,671,600