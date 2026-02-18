Aurania Announces Events During PDAC 2026

Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU,OTC:AUIAF) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Prospector's and Developers International Convention (PDAC) being held March 1st - 4th, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada.
PDAC Booth Location
Aurania will be exhibiting at booth 2948 in the Investors Exchange located in the MTCC South Building, Level 800. For more information about PDAC and registration, please visit the PDAC website.
March 1st - 2:30pm Embassy of France in Canada
The Embassy of France is hosting a presentation in Room 205B at the MTCC North Building from 2:30pm-5:45pm on Sunday, March 1st. For session details, click here.
March 1st - 5:30pm Shareholder Meet and Greet with Aurania Management
Aurania is hosting a meet-and-greet for its shareholders on Sunday, March 1st from 5:30pm-8:30pm in Salon 1, 19th Floor, at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel, 100 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario.
Due to capacity limitations, we kindly ask that you confirm your attendance no later than 12pm ET on February 23rd by RSVP to Carolyn: Carolyn.muir@aurania.com
March 2nd - 8:00am The Chamber of Mining of Ecuador
The Chamber of Mining of Ecuador Event will take place on Monday, March 2nd at 8:00am ET in Room 202B at the MTCC North Building. Ecuador Day is being organized and hosted by the Mining Chamber of Ecuador and will run from 8:00am-12:00pm. This presentation is designed for investors, mining executives and stakeholders seeking to better understand Ecuador's potential and identify future opportunities within its evolving mining landscape.
Annual Letter to Shareholders
If you missed the Letter to Shareholders from Aurania's CEO, Dr. Keith Barron dated January 7th, 2026, you can view it by clicking here.
About Aurania
Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.
Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, X (formerly Twitter) at https://x.com/AuraniaLtd , and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.
For further information, please contact:
|Carolyn Muir
VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
carolyn.muir@aurania.com
Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284264