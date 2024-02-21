Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Lithium Universe Secures Quebec Prime Industrial Land for Lithium Refinery

Technical Evaluation of the El Pilar Porphyry Copper System, Cuba

Key Milestone of 99.99% (4N) High Purity Alumina (HPA) Achieved at the Lake Hope Project, WA

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Augustus Minerals

Resignation of Managing Director

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) advises that Mr Andrew Reid has resigned as Managing Director of the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Mr Reid will remain in his role until 18 March 2024 and will continue to assist the Company with its ongoing projects and operations during this period.

Mr Reid’s duties will be assumed, in the near term, by the General Manger Exploration, Mr Andrew Ford, the Executive Chairman, Mr Brian Rodan and the rest of the technical team, and the board of directors.

Mr Ford has significant exploration experience and was previously General Manager of Exploration at Hastings Technology Metals which has built a significant rare earths resource in the Gascoyne region. In addition to his time at Hastings, Mr Ford has more than 30 years’ experience working in both Australia and overseas with both multinational gold companies and junior explorers.

The Board thanks Mr Reid for his valuable contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocks lithium explorationrare earth explorationcopper explorationlithium stocksrare earth stockscopper stocksasx:augresource investingResource Investing
AUG:AU
Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Augustus Minerals

Augustus Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.

Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that Stage Two of mining of the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, will commence in the week starting 4 March 2024 with the intention to extract a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Updated Rights Issue and Options Priority Offer

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to undertake a non-renounceable rights issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (“Share”) for every 3 Shares held by eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.002 per Share (pre-consolidation) or $0.01 (post-consolidation), together with 1 free attaching option to acquire a Share (“Option”) for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued, to raise up to approximately $2.14 million (“Rights Issue”).

Keep reading...Show less
escalators at pdac

PDAC 2024: Here's What You Need to Know

The annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention is returning this year from March 3 to 6, and it comes as countries around the world take steps to secure supply of key commodities.

This year's event will cover more than 600,000 square feet across the North and South Buildings of the Metro Toronto Convention Center, making it one of the organization's largest showcases in nearly a century.

Whether you’re a veteran or first-time PDAC attendee, it's never too early to start planning your schedule. With just a couple of weeks left before the conference, the Investing News Network checked in with PDAC President Raymond Goldie to get his thoughts on the state of the resource sector and what not to miss at PDAC.

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports on Processing Updates with Production of Cu-Au and Iron Concentrates at El Penon

Altiplano Reports on Processing Updates with Production of Cu-Au and Iron Concentrates at El Penon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the progress at the El Peñón processing facility located approximately 15 kms from the Farellon copper-gold mine, 35 kms south of La Serena, Chile.

As part of the ongoing optimization process at the processing facility, several refinements focusing on the milling and flotation processes have been completed for the crushing, milling, and flotation circuits. These adjustments were designed to improve the overall milling process efficiencies and resulted in enhanced productivity, together with increased production of concentrates while completing ongoing adjustments.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Star Minerals

High-Grade Rock Chip Results from West Bryah Project Validate Historical Gold Exploration

Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to advise results are now available for a rock chip campaign completed in late 2023 at the West Bryah Project. Samples were collected during a reconnaissance trip by experienced SMS geologists. The aim was to evaluate the Project for prospectivity for gold deposits similar to that defined by Metal Bank (ASX:MBK) at the Livingstone Project, 30km west of the Dimble and Mount Padbury Prospects. Potential for pegmatite hosted lithium mineralisation within the Yarlarweelor Gneiss was reviewed as part of the trip, with evaluation of geology exposure.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Rights Issue and Options Priority Offer

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to undertake a non-renounceable rights issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (“Share”) for every 3 Shares held by eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.002 per Share (pre-consolidation) or $0.01 (post-consolidation), together with 1 free attaching option to acquire a Share (“Option”) for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued, to raise up to approximately $2.14 million (“Rights Issue”).

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

TNC 2024 Exploration Program: Targeting Transformative Discoveries

Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.

Bangemall Ni-Cu-PGE Exploration Update

Source Rock Royalties Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Related News

Copper Investing

TNC 2024 Exploration Program: Targeting Transformative Discoveries

Copper Investing

Bangemall Ni-Cu-PGE Exploration Update

Precious Metals Investing

Sylla Gold Exercises Option Agreement to Acquire 100% of the Deguefarakole Licence at Its Niaouleni Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Closes Final Tranche Of Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

Battery Metals Investing

CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

×