Au Gold Corp Rebuilding Historic Mining Database at its Havelock Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria, Australia

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia 22 April, 2026 TheNewswire Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC,OTC:AUGCF) (the "Company" or "AUGC") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Clive Willman & Associates to research and reconstruct historic mining activity on the Shaw McFarlane line of workings at Havelock Gold-Antimony project in Victoria, Australia.
Marc Blythe, Au Gold Corp.'s founder and CEO, stated, "We are delighted to have Clive assist us with reconstructing the locations and extent of the historic mines on the Shaw – McFarlane Trend ("SMT"). Portions of the SMT have been farmed, hiding or destroying geological evidence. While some of the larger historical mine dumps are preserved along the SMT, the extent of the workings can only be established from detailed historic records. Clive has successfully reconstructed historic workings on other projects by identifying, reviewing and collating historic data from a range of sources, including microfilm, archived newspapers and company records."
See Figure 1 for site layout and target locations.
Output from Mr. Willman's work is expected to allow the generation of cross-sections, long sections and three-dimensional representations of the historic workings along SMT. It is likely that detailed plans and sections were created during mining in the late 1800's, however with the passage of time, these documents have been lost.
AUGC plans to use these reconstructed records to guide its upcoming drill program on targets that were documented as historically productive and along strategic portions of the SMT.
Mr. Willman, who holds a Master's Degree in Structural Geology from Monash University, has had extensive industry experience in addition to 21 years with the Geological Society of Victoria as a Senior Geologist. He mapped across Central and Eastern Victoria with the Survey and lives less than an hour's drive from the Havelock project.
Figure 1 – Havelock Project Plan Map of Targets
Qualified Person
Technical information in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. William Wengzynowski, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Wengzynowski is AUGC's Exploration Manager.
Marketing Engagement Amendment
Further to the Company's press release dated April 8, 2026, and at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has amended the payment terms of its engagement with Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"). The Company will now pay RSD a quarterly fee of US$10,000 payable at the end of each quarter for which services are provided during the 12-month term of the agreement (July 6, 2026, October 6, 2026, January 6, 2027 and April 6, 2027) for a total of US$40,000. Please refer to the Company's April 8th press release for further details of the Marketing Services Agreement with RSD.
For further information, please contact:
Marc G. Blythe, MBA, P.Eng., President & Chief Executive Officer
David Jan, Investor Relations
1-888-807-4566
About Au Gold
Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC,OTC:AUGCF) is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Havelock gold-antimony project in the Victorian Gold Fields in Australia and the Ponderosa gold project in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada. More information at www.AuGoldCorp.com
Cautionary Note
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, future exploration activities including drilling on the Project.
These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, market uncertainty, as well as those factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its planned exploration activities.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.