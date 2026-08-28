AT&T Kicks Off Football Season with Free Turbo Live and Introduces Season Passes

Football fans can experience Turbo Live by AT&T for free at select professional and college football season openers. Fans can also purchase our new Turbo Live season passes for a better-connected gameday experience all season long.
Key Takeaways:
- First game is on us: AT&T is giving football fans at select professional and college games a chance to experience Turbo Live at no cost.1
- Available to all football fans: You don'T need to be an AT&T customer to experience the power of Turbo Live. Reserve your complimentary spot now while availability lasts.2
- Save all season long: Turbo Live season passes will be available at select stadiums for AT&T customers3, helping fans save over the course of the season.
What's the news: Football is back, and AT&T is celebrating by giving fans free Turbo Live at select season-opening games. Quantities are limited, so reserve your spot and sign up now for complimentary access to experience AT&T's first-of-its-kind VIP connection during some of the biggest matchups of the season.2
After the season opener, AT&T is also introducing Turbo Live season passes at select stadiums for AT&T customers. Fans can choose between purchasing access for a single game or save with a Turbo Live season pass for every home game. The new offerings provide a flexible and cost-effective way to enjoy enhanced connectivity throughout the season.
Why it matters: Whether fans are checking scores, sharing photos and videos, watching replays or coordinating a ride home, staying connected is an essential part of the game-day experience. Turbo Live was created to provide fans with a priority connection in crowded venues, so fans can stay closer to the action when it matters most.
Quotable: "Turbo Live was built to help fans stay connected during high demand," said Josh Goodell, vice president, consumer product development, AT&T. "The best way to feel the difference is to experience it firsthand, which is why we're offering it free at select pro and college season openers. And for loyal fans who never miss a home game, the season pass delivers enhanced connectivity at a great value, game after game."
Why it has to be AT&T: As a leader in connected stadium experiences, AT&T built Turbo Live as the first and only premium data connection designed for live events, giving fans enhanced access when networks are most congested. Turbo Live gives fans with an eligible 5G smartphone, including those on Verizon or T-Mobile, the chance to enjoy every game-day moment with our best data boost experience, only provided by AT&T.
To learn more about Turbo Live, please visit: att.com/turbolive.
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AT&T customers on eligible plans will be provisioned on the selected game date; others receive a 100% off Connect on Demand by AT&T discount code.
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Quantities are limited. Req's a 5G-capable smartphone. May require an unlocked device & open eSIM slot for activation.
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Requires eligible rate plan: AT&T Value 2.0, AT&T Extra 2.0, AT&T Premium 2.0, AT&T Elite 2.0, AT&T Unlimited Starter SL, Unlimited Extra EL, Unlimited Premium PL, Unlimited Elite & AT&T 55. Available for regular season home games for select teams. Excludes playoff games.
About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the ﬁrst phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet oﬀerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
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SOURCE AT&T