Atlassian Completes Acquisition of DX, Advancing Engineering Intelligence for Enterprises

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of TEAM collaboration and productivity software, today announced it has completed the acquisition of DX, a leader in engineering intelligence. Together, Atlassian and DX will empower enterprises to better understand their AI investments and provide unparalleled visibility into their teams' developer experience.
As organizations accelerate AI adoption, engineering leaders face mounting pressure to demonstrate the value of these investments. DX addresses this challenge by providing qualitative and quantitative data to help organizations measure, understand, and improve developer productivity and satisfaction across the software development lifecycle (SDLC).
DX will be integrated into Atlassian's System of Work and added to the recently announced Atlassian Software Collection , which includes Jira, Bitbucket, Bitbucket Pipelines, Compass, and Rovo for developers in the form of Rovo Dev. With Software Collection, engineering leaders can empower their developers with an AI-native SDLC and gain a holistic view of their engineering operations.
For more details, head to Atlassian's Work Life blog .
About Atlassian
Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered system of work that unlocks productivity at scale. Atlassian's collaboration software powers over 80% of the Fortune 500 and 300,000+ customers worldwide—including NASA, Rivian, Deutsche Bank, United Airlines, and Bosch—who rely on our solutions to drive work forward.
About DX
DX is a developer intelligence platform designed to help engineering organizations measure, understand, and improve developer productivity and satisfaction. It gives engineering leaders and platform teams the data and insights they need to take the right actions to drive higher ROI per developer. DX serves hundreds of the world's most iconic companies, including Dropbox, Block, Pinterest, and BNY.
