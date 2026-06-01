Atlas Lithium Corporation Announces Results of 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Atlas Lithium Corporation Announces Results of 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Stockholders Overwhelmingly Re-Elect Directors

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company") today announced the results of its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), held on May 28, 2026. Approximately 81.30% of the Company's outstanding shares entitled to vote were present or represented by proxy.

Based on the certified results reported in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stockholders voted to re-elect each of the Company's directors. The percentage of votes cast "for" each director was as follows:

  • Marc Fogassa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer: 99.51%
  • Ambassador Roger Noriega (independent director): 99.78%
  • Cassiopeia Olson (independent director): 98.99%
  • Stephen Petersen, CFA (independent director): 99.50%
  • Admiral Flavio Rocha (independent director): 99.76%

"We are grateful for the strong support from our stockholders," said Marc Fogassa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Lithium. "This endorsement comes at an important time as we advance our lithium project in Brazil toward production, continue building partnerships with world-class counterparties, and position Atlas Lithium to contribute meaningfully to critical-minerals supply chains. We appreciate our stockholders' confidence and look forward to executing on the milestones ahead."

Additional information regarding the matters acted upon at the Annual Meeting is available in the Company's Form 8-K filed today.

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on advancing its Neves Project toward production. The Neves Project's Definitive Feasibility Study demonstrates strong economics with an anticipated 145% IRR, $539 million NPV, and an 11-month payback period. The Neves Project has received operational permitting, and its dense media separation plant has been manufactured and transported to Brazil. With approximately 557 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights, we believe that Atlas Lithium, together with its subsidiaries, owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil among publicly listed companies. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 20% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, rates of return, value, payback period, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: Atlas Lithium's ability to successfully assemble and begin operations of its modular plant; reaching estimated production, development plans and cost estimates for the Neves Lithium Project as reported in the Definitive Feasibility Study, included as Exhibit 96.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2025; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs, and between estimated and actual production; results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2026. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless as otherwise required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Gary Guyton
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (833) 661-7900
gary.guyton@atlas-lithium.com
https://www.atlas-lithium.com/
@Atlas_Lithium

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299576

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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