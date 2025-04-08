Athena Gold arranges $500,000 private placement

Athena Gold Corporation (CSE: ATHA) (OTCQB: AHNR) ("Athena Gold" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 common shares of the Company issued on a flow-through basis (the "FT Shares") at a price of CDN $0.05 per FT Share for proceeds of up to CDN $500,000 (the "Offering"). Proceeds of the Offering will be spent on the Company's Laird Lake and Oneman Lake Projects located in Ontario, Canada.

Each FT Share will be issued as a "flow-through share" of the Company as defined in section 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used to incur, on the Company's Canadian mineral exploration properties, eligible resource exploration expenses that will qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" (as defined in the Tax Act), (the "Qualifying Expenditures"). The Qualifying Expenditures in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and will be renounced by the Company to the purchasers of the initial purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025. In the event that the Company is unable to renounce the issue price for the FT Shares on or prior to December 31, 2026, for each FT Share purchased and/or if the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will as sole recourse for such failure to renounce, indemnify each FT Share subscriber for the additional taxes payable by such subscriber to the extent permitted by the Tax Act as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as agreed.

The FT Shares will be offered for sale to subscribers in all provinces of Canada pursuant to Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 (the "accredited investor" exemption) and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Closing of the Offering will be subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Offering may be completed in one or more tranches on a date or dates to be determined by the Company. While the FT Offering is being affected by the Company on a non-brokered basis, the Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities legislation.

Any participation by insiders in the Offering will constitute a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Offering by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

At its Annual General and Special Meeting held on March 27, 2025 (Refer to press release dated March 28, 2025) stockholders approved the Company's redomicile from the State of Delaware to British Columbia, Canada and the immediate merger with its British Columbia subsidiary, Nova Athena Gold Corp. Athena Gold will retain its name and continue to have its common shares listed for trading on the CSE under its current trading symbol. The redomicile/merger is expected to complete in April 2025 with the Offering to close immediately following. Subscribers will receive their FT Shares in the capital of the "resulting issuer". In the highly unlikely event that the redomicile/merger does not complete, the Offering will not close, and all funds will be returned to subscribers.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.

About Athena Gold Corporation

Athena Gold is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America. Athena Gold's flagship Excelsior Springs Au-Ag project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. Excelsior Springs spans 1,675 ha and covers at least three historic mines along the Palmetto Mountain trend, where the Company is following up on a recent shallow oxide gold discovery, with drill results including 5.35 g/t Au over 33.5 m. Meanwhile, the Company's new Laird Lake project is situated in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, covering 4,158 hectares along more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, where recent surface sampling results returned up to 373 g/t Au. This underexplored area is road-accessible, located about 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold's Madsen mine and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold's Great Bear project.

For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Koby Kushner

President and Chief Executive Officer, Athena Gold Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Athena Gold Corporation

Koby Kushner, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-846-6164

Email: kkushner@libralithium.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Phone: 416-868-1079 x 251

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration plans, future results from exploration, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", ''plans", "may", "should", ''potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors as disclosed in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated August 31, 2021.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise.

Source

Athena Gold
Athena Gold (CSE:ATHA)

Athena Gold


High-grade gold exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Heritage Mining

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG)

Grande Portage Announces Outstanding Results from Sensor-Based Ore Sorting Testwork, with Gold Grade of Sample Increased by 120%

Reko Diq JV Shareholders Approve Project, Select Fluor as EPCM

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The Reko Diq Joint Venture shareholders have approved the project's updated Feasibility Study and conditionally approved the associated Phase 1 development capital subject to the closing of up to $3 billion limited recourse project financing, allowing the project to advance with major works in 2025, while maintaining the target for first production by the end of 2028.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dr. Phillip Magness, US flag.

Phillip Magness: Did Trump's Tariffs Just Supercharge a Recession?

Dr. Phillip Magness of the Independent Institute discusses the impact of US President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs, outlining their potential effects on the economy and stock market.

"This could be the event that supercharges us into a recession — it could be the major trigger," he said.

Christopher Aaron, stock chart.

Christopher Aaron: Key Ratio Now in Gold's Favor, Stocks to Grind Lower

Christopher Aaron, founder of iGoldAdvisor and Elite Private Placements, discusses a key signal from the Dow-to-gold ratio, saying a multi-decade trend in favor of stocks has been broken.

This is only the fourth time this situation has played out in the last 125 years.

Gold nuggets on table with a blurred financial chart in the background.

Gold Price Update: Q1 2025 in Review

The price of gold rose to staggering new highs in Q1, gaining nearly 20 percent during the period.

Its strong performance has come on the back of global financial market uncertainty following Donald Trump's inauguration as US president. His administration's sweeping changes have created chaos and benefited gold.

×