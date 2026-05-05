Atea Pharmaceuticals to Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on May 12, 2026

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (Atea or Company), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics for serious viral diseases, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and to provide a business update.

To access the live conference call, participants may register here. The live audio webcast of the call will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Atea Pharmaceuticals website at ir.ateapharma.com. To participate via telephone, please dial 1-877-407-0779 (U.S.) or 1-201-389-0914 (International) and use conference ID number 13759581. An archive of the audio webcast will be available on Atea's website approximately two hours after the conference call and will remain available for at least 90 days following the event.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral antiviral therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with serious viral infections. Leveraging Atea's deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleos(t)ide chemistry, biology, biochemistry and virology, Atea has built a proprietary nucleos(t)ide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of serious viral diseases. Atea plans to continue to build its pipeline of antiviral product candidates by augmenting its nucleos(t)ide platform with other classes of antivirals that may be used in combination with its nucleos(t)ide product candidates. Atea's Phase 3 program is evaluating the regimen of bemnifosbuvir, a nucleotide analog polymerase inhibitor, and ruzasvir, an NS5A inhibitor, to treat HCV. Atea anticipates advancing AT-587, a nucleotide analog, for the treatment of HEV into Phase 1 after completion of investigational new drug / clinical trial application enabling studies. For more information, please visit www.ateapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to the Company's plans relating to the date and time of the anticipated conference call and audio webcast. When used herein, words including "may," "will," "anticipates," "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and various assumptions. The Company believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed and updated from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" in the reports the Company files with the SEC, including annual reports on Form10-K, quarterly reports on Form10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other filings each of which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. All forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts

Jonae Barnes
SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-818-2985
Barnes.jonae@ateapharma.com

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com


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