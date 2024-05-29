Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence

Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) ("Atea"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics for serious viral diseases, today announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea, will present a business update at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Company's website at https://ir.ateapharma.com/ . An archived webcast will be available on Atea's website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Atea

Atea is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral antiviral therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with serious viral infections. Leveraging the Company's deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleos(t)ide chemistry, biology, biochemistry and virology, Atea has built a proprietary nucleos(t)ide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of serious viral diseases. Atea plans to continue to build its pipeline of antiviral product candidates by augmenting its nucleos(t)ide platform with other classes of antivirals that may be used in combination with its nucleos(t)ide product candidates. Currently, Atea is focused on the development of orally-available antiviral agents for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, and hepatitis C virus (HCV). For more information, please visit www.ateapharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to the anticipated date and time of the Company's presentation at the conference. When used herein, words including "expects," "may," "will," "anticipates," "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and various assumptions. The Company believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed and updated from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" in the reports the Company files with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other filings each of which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts

Jonae Barnes
SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-818-2985
Barnes.jonae@ateapharma.com

Will O'Connor
Precision AQ
212-362-1200
will.oconnor@precisionaq.com


Primary Logo

Atea Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data Showcasing Potential Best-in-Class Combination Profile of Bemnifosbuvir and Ruzasvir for Treatment of Hepatitis C Virus at EASL Congress 2024

Presentations to Include New Antiviral Efficacy Results, Including SVR12 Data, from Lead-In Cohort of Ongoing Phase 2 HCV Trial

Data Also Highlight the High Prevalence of Pre-Existing NS5A Resistance-Associated Substitutions (RAS) Detected in HCV-infected Patients

Keep reading...Show less

Atea Pharmaceuticals to Host First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on May 14, 2024

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) ("Atea"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics for serious viral diseases, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and to provide a business update.

To access the live conference call, participants may register here . The live audio webcast of the call will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Atea Pharmaceuticals website at ir.ateapharma.com . To participate via telephone, please register in advance here . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join the call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. An archive of the audio webcast will be available on Atea's website approximately two hours after the conference call and will remain available for at least 90 days following the event.

Keep reading...Show less

Atea Announces Presentation of Data Highlighting Favorable Safety Profile of Bemnifosbuvir at ESCMID Global 2024

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (Atea), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics for serious viral diseases, today announced the presentation of Phase 1 data highlighting the safety profile of bemnifosbuvir, an oral nucleotide polymerase inhibitor, at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases Global 2024 (ESCMID, formerly ECCMID), which is taking place April 27-30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

"The results presented at ESCMID further support the favorable safety profile for bemnifosbuvir by demonstrating the lack of cardiotoxicity in healthy participants," said Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea Pharmaceuticals. "Our goal is to address the substantial unmet need for the treatment of COVID-19 and hepatitis C virus (HCV), which continues due to the limitations of available treatments. During the second half of 2024, we look forward to reporting results for bemnifosbuvir from our Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 trial for COVID-19 and results for the combination of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir from our Phase 2 trial for HCV."

Keep reading...Show less
Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in June.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. ET- 4:55 p.m. ET
Location: Marriott Marquis, New York City

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,075,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share, which includes 1,575,000 shares issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock in the offering. The gross proceeds to Dyne from the offering were approximately $374.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Dyne. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Dyne.

Keep reading...Show less

Kronos Bio to Present Clinical Update on Phase 1/2 Trial of KB-0742 at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

KB-0742 continues to demonstrate a manageable safety and tolerability profile with no grade 3/4 neutropenia observed

— KB-0742 continues to show dose linear pharmacokinetics up to 80mg three-days-on, four-days-off dose, including increased target engagement at the 80mg vs. 60mg doses

Keep reading...Show less
Precigen to Host a Webcast on June 3rd to Detail Pivotal Study Results of PRGN-2012 in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen to Host a Webcast on June 3rd to Detail Pivotal Study Results of PRGN-2012 in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced that the Company will host a webcast on June 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT 7:00 PM ET following the late-breaking oral presentation of results from the pivotal study of PRGN-2012 for the treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The webcast will include an in-depth review of the PRGN-2012 pivotal data and business update.

Precigen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen, Inc.)

Phase 2 study results will be presented on June 3 rd at 8:30 AM CT during ASCO in a presentation titled, " PRGN-2012, a novel gorilla adenovirus-based immunotherapy, provides the first treatment that leads to complete and durable responses in recurrent respiratory papillomatosis patients " by Scott M. Norberg, DO, Associate Research Physician, Center for Immuno-Oncology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute and a lead investigator for the PRGN-2012 Phase 2 clinical study.

Participants may register and access the webcast through Precigen's website in the Events & Presentations section. An archived recording will be posted to the website following the event.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on X @Precigen , LinkedIn or YouTube .

AdenoVerse ®
Precigen's AdenoVerse platform utilizes a library of proprietary adenovectors for the efficient gene delivery of therapeutic effectors, immunomodulators, and vaccine antigens designed to modulate the immune system. Precigen's gorilla adenovectors, part of the AdenoVerse library, have potentially superior performance characteristics as compared to current competition. AdenoVerse gene therapies have been shown to generate high-level and durable antigen-specific T-cell immune responses as well as an ability to boost these responses via repeat administration. Superior performance characteristics and high yield manufacturing of AdenoVerse vectors leveraging UltraVector ® technology allows Precigen to engineer cutting-edge investigational gene therapies to treat complex diseases.

AdenoVerse ® Clinical Programs
Precigen's AdenoVerse platform is currently under clinical investigation in a Phase 1/2 study of PRGN-2009 alone or in combination with an anti-PDL1/TGF-Beta Trap in patients with HPV-associated cancers ( NCT04432597 ), a Phase 2 study of PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab in newly diagnosed patients with HPV-associated oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) ( NCT05996523 ), a Phase 2 study of PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer ( NCT06157151 ), and a Phase 1/2 study of PRGN-2012 in patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) ( NCT04724980 ). PRGN-2012 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in patients with RRP by the FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission.

Trademarks
Precigen, AdenoVerse, UltraVector and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:
Steven M. Harasym
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850
investors@precigen.com

Media Contacts:
Donelle M. Gregory
press@precigen.com

Glenn Silver
Lazar-FINN Partners
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precigen-to-host-a-webcast-on-june-3rd-to-detail-pivotal-study-results-of-prgn-2012-in-recurrent-respiratory-papillomatosis-presented-at-the-2024-asco-annual-meeting-302154722.html

Keep reading...Show less
Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or "Nautilus"), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform, today announced the company will be participating in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Nautilus' management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio .

Keep reading...Show less

Kronos Bio to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences and Events

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced that the company would participate in three upcoming healthcare conferences and events. Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will represent the company at these events.

  • May 28th, 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT at the TD Cowen's 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO and EHA.

  • June 5th, 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will present a corporate overview at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY and host investor meetings the same day.

  • June 11 th , 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 45 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL at 10:40 a.m. ET/ 7:40 a.m. PT and host investor meetings the same day.

A live audio webcast of the events will be available on the Investors and Media section of the Kronos Bio website at https://ir.kronosbio.com/events-presentations . Replays of the webcasts will be available in the days following the events.

Keep reading...Show less

