Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Drilling Preparations Underway at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Epworth Project:
Assays received from 376 rock grab samples and 39 lake sediment samples
Camp opening and logistics have commenced with geophysics and drilling to follow in the coming weeks
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. American West Metals Limited ("American West"), the Project operator, is conducting the exploration program. Aston Bay and American West have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture with respect to the Storm Project property, with Aston Bay maintaining a free carried interest until a decision to mine is made upon completion of a bankable feasibility study.
Highlights:
Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Laboratory assays are required to determine the presence and grade of any contained mineralization within the reported visual intersections of copper sulfides. Portable XRF is used as an aid in the determination of mineral type and abundance during the geological logging process.
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay, commented:
"We are excited to begin another field season at Storm. The reverse circulation drill rig will work on adding to the resource and target near-surface exploration targets, while the diamond drill rig will focus on the deeper exploratory holes.
"In addition to the compelling targets generated in previous geophysical programs, we are very excited to be flying a comprehensive MobileMT survey at Storm. This is the same survey that has successfully delineated large conductive targets at our Epworth property. The significant contrast in the conductive properties of the mineralized rock versus the host rock at Storm is ideal for MobileMT, and its utilization of natural-source energy from within the Earth should help define deeper targets that may have eluded previous methods. These new targets will be ready for drilling this season.
"Investors can also look forward to the completion of a Preliminary Economic Analysis for the near-surface mineralization at Storm, currently underway. We are also working up drill targets for our Epworth copper project, also in Nunavut, for a potential late-season drill program."
Figure 1: A photo of interpreted copper sulfides/oxides (green) on the surface at the Chinook Deposit, Storm Project, Nunavut. The material has not been assayed.
INITIAL DIAMOND DRILL PLAN
The first diamond drill targets to be tested in the Storm MRE area are Cirrus Deeps and Cyclone Deeps (Figure 2). The drilling aims to follow up earlier intersections of high-grade copper mineralization and build evidence for the large-scale copper potential at depth, which could rapidly expand the copper endowment within the Storm MRE area.
Subsequent diamond drilling will continue to test high-priority geophysical anomalies and regional exploration targets. These will include the Tornado, Blizzard, Midway areas and any new targets defined by the upcoming MMT survey.
Figure 2: Plan view of the Storm area showing the high-priority (initial drilling) areas with potential for further growth of copper mineralization based on drilling, geochemical sampling and geophysics, overlaying copper deposit outlines, and topography.
Cirrus Deeps
Diamond drill hole ST24-03 was designed to target a 1,300m x 500m MLEM anomaly (Figure 3 & 5) which is bounded by a series of large EM plates (approximately 350m to top, conductance ~40-60 siemens, moderate ~40-60° S/SW dip, striking ~WNW-ESE) at its northern edge. The EM anomalies are located below the Cirrus Deposit and the Gap high-grade copper prospect, and are interpreted to be proximal to the Southern Graben Fault.
This location in the Allen Bay Formation immediately below the Cape Storm Formation is the same stratigraphic location as Cyclone. In addition to the potential for flat-lying stratigraphic mineralization like Cyclone, the target is located along a fault zone similar to the well-mineralized Chinook Deposit. These anomalies may indicate a considerable, connected accumulation of copper within the Central Graben area. Similar EM targets drilled elsewhere in the Storm copper belt have been confirmed as high-grade copper mineralization.
Figure 3: NE-SW geological section view through ST24-03 (looking NW) showing the Cirrus Deposit, interpreted Southern Graben Fault and modelled MLEM conductors. The planned drill hole depth is 650-700m.
ST24-03 has currently been drilled to a downhole depth of 414m (planned depth of 600-700m) and intersected several zones of fracturing and sporadic copper sulfides (Figure 3) in the upper portion of the hole, with increased fracturing at depth. Fracturing and voids in the rock are positive indications since permeability and open spaces are required for efficient mineralization in the sediment hosted copper model.
The drill hole will be the first diamond hole completed in the 2025 drill program.
Cyclone Deeps
High-grade copper mineralization has been discovered at depth, offset to the south of the Cyclone Deposit (Figure 4). The Cyclone Deeps intersection of 10m @ 1.2% Cu (drill hole ST24-01) displays a typical sediment hosted copper mineralogical profile with a high-grade core of native copper and chalcocite (including 3m @ 2.2% Cu) with peripheral chalcopyrite and other less copper-rich sulfide minerals.
The copper mineralization is hosted near the top of a thick sequence of fractured dolomudstone of the Allen Bay Formation. The Allen Bay is the main host of the known copper mineralization within the Storm area, and the stratigraphic position near the top of the formation also hosts Cyclone, the largest deposit discovered to date. This mineralization may represent the offset southern portion of the faulted Cyclone Deposit and presents an exceptional opportunity to add significant volume to the current resources. This prospective horizon extends for over 5km in the immediate Storm area.
Figure 4: Schematic geological section at 464730E. The mineralization intersected by ST24-01 is immediately below the Cape Storm Formation, similar to the Cyclone Deposit.
INITIAL REVERSE CIRCULATION DRILL PLAN
Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling will be used to test near-surface (<250m depth) resource upgrade, resource expansion, and exploration targets.
The first phase of drilling will commence at the Thunder, Lightning Ridge, and Corona Deposits before moving on to The Gap, Squall and Hailstorm Prospects (Figure 2). All of these opportunities have the potential to add significant mineral resources to the Storm Project, with high-grade mineralization similar to the known deposits already discovered.
Subsequent RC drilling will aim to test other nearby and regional exploration targets, which include the Tornado and Blizzard areas, and numerous untested geochemical, Electromagnetic (EM) and Induced Polarization (IP) anomalies.
The Gap Prospect is a 500m-long zone located between the Corona and Cirrus Copper Deposits (Figure 2), where multiple drill holes have intersected high-grade copper sulfides (including 1.5m @ 4.4% Cu, 9.8g/t Ag from 39m, and 2m @ 2.5% Cu from 74m downhole in AB18-09, and 20m @ 2.3% Cu, 3.3g/t Ag (Including 8m @ 5.3% Cu, 6.4g/t Ag) from 28m in SR24-003.
The Squall and Hailstorm Prospects are located immediately south of the southern graben fault and collectively extend 1.8km northwest along strike of the Corona Deposit (see Figure 2).
Drilling at Squall during the 2024 season intercepted 1.5m @ 2.36% Cu, 5.0g/t Ag from 181.4m (SR24-108) at the end of the hole, whilst surface geochemistry at Hailstorm has identified a 250m x 250m copper anomaly that remains open to the south (Figure 5).
Figure 5: Copper gossan from the Hailstorm Prospect. This is massive chalcocite (copper sulfide) and returned a laboratory assay grade of >50% Cu, 61g/t Ag (Sample Y007193, 50% Cu is the upper limit of the assay technique used).
Mobile Magneto-Telluric (MobileMT) Survey
A regional-scale MobileMT survey is planned to cover the Storm and wider exploration areas during the 2025 program (Figure 6). MMT utilizes natural source energy to capture a broader range of EM frequencies than the techniques used at Storm to date. The survey is designed to show a greater contrast between the host rocks and potential accumulations of conductive material (i.e. metalliferous sulfide) with improved spatial and depth resolution. This is potentially very useful in delineating deeper (>200m) occurrences of copper sulfide at Storm, where the resistive host rocks cause a decreased signal-to-noise ratio and decreased confidence in interpretation with depth in the historical geophysics.
The initial MobileMT survey will be completed over the Midway-Storm-Tornado area as an orientation survey to determine the response of the known deposits before extending the survey into more regional areas. The survey will begin in the coming week, allowing results to inform drill targeting and prioritization this season.
Figure 6: Proposed MobileMT survey showing the planned Phase 1 and Phase 2 survey lines, overlaying topography, and regional geology.
FORWARD PROGRAM
Qualified Person
Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
QA/QC Protocols
The analytical work reported herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., American West Metals Limited, and the QP. Drill core samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were subject to 33 element geochemistry by four-acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) to determine concentrations of copper, silver, lead, zinc, and other elements (ALS Method ME-ICP61a). Overlimit values for copper (>10%) and were analyzed via four-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ALS Method Cu-OG62).
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited followed industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Storm Project, incorporating a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence and sent to the laboratory for analysis. No significant QA/QC issues were detected during review of the data. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited are not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.
About Aston Bay Holdings
Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in North America.
The Company is currently exploring the Storm Copper Property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth Property in Nunavut. The Company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade precious and critical metals potential in North America
The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West"), have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this news release, including those regarding entering into the joint venture and each party's interest in the Project pursuant to the agreement in respect of the joint venture, management objectives, forecasts, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future may constitute "forward-looking statement", which can be identified by the use of conditional or future tenses or by the use of such verbs as "believe", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "anticipate", "project", "plan", and words of similar import, including variations thereof and negative forms. This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect, as of the date of this press release, Aston Bay's expectations, estimates and projections about its operations, the mining industry and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements in this press release that are not supported by historical fact are forward-looking statements, meaning they involve risk, uncertainty and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Aston Bay believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which apply only at the time of writing of this press release. Aston Bay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by securities legislation.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For more information contact:
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer
thomas.ullrich@astonbayholdings.com
(416) 456-3516
Sofia Harquail, IR and Corporate Development
sofia.harquail@astonbayholdings.com
(647) 821-1337
Epworth Project:
Assays received from 376 rock grab samples and 39 lake sediment samples
Preliminary data from property-wide MobileMT geophysical survey results received and undergoing additional processing
Interpretation and compilation with surface mapping studies are underway for a January 2025 release
Storm Project:
22,475 metres ("m") of drilling completed in 153 drill holes
Work is nearly complete for the maiden resource constructed to Canadian Institute of Mining standards for a January 2025 release
Work continues with partner American West to advance mining and economic studies for a potential low-cost development.
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Epworth Project ("Epworth") and the 2024 drilling and regional exploration activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm") in Nunavut.
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay,commented:
"It has been a successful year of exploration at both our Storm and Epworth Projects in Nunavut.
"At Storm, 22,475m of drilling was completed, exceeding expectations. Assay results demonstrated consistent copper grades, highlighting the excellent lateral continuity of the high-grade mineralization within the known zones and defining new discoveries and prospective areas. Work is well advanced on the maiden resource for Storm and the development study work. Reports on both fronts are expected in early 2025.
"At Epworth, we are impressed with the preliminary look at the property-wide MobileMT geophysical survey results and rock and lake sediment survey results. We are processing the geophysical results further and look forward to presenting a comprehensive compilation with the mapping and sampling results in January."
Epworth Project
A prospecting, rock sampling, and geological mapping program was conducted in 2024, including structural and stratigraphic studies by Dr. Elizabeth Turner. Nine claims totalling an additional 11,900 hectares ("ha") (119 square kilometres ("km2")) were added to the claims package, now totalling 89,000 ha (890 km2)
An 8,105 line-km airborne MobileMT survey covering the claim block commenced in late August and was completed in late September. Compilation of the assay results and additional geophysical data processing are underway. When all results are received, they will be integrated with historic work and released with a new interpretation in the New Year.
Storm Project
A total of 22,475m of drilling was conducted in 153 drill holes (19,879m in 138 Reverse Circulation ("RC") holes and 2,596m in 15 diamond drill holes) during the 2024 season. Assay results demonstrated consistent copper grades, highlighting the excellent lateral continuity of the high-grade mineralization within the known zones and defining new discoveries and prospective areas. Work is well advanced on a maiden resource constructed to Canadian Institute of Mining standards for a January 2025 release.
In addition to the drill hole results previously released, several scout holes were drilled to assist in interpreting the geologic framework in the Storm area. Results from these drill holes, the final results of the 2024 program, are presented below.
Figure 1: Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling underway in the Storm area, Nunavut, Canada.
Stratigraphic and Reconnaissance Drilling
RC drill holes SR24-028, SR24-029, SR24-046, SR24-048, SR24-050, SR24-056, SR24-058, SR24-060, SR24-064, SR24-066, SR24-094, SR24-096, SR24-104, SR24-110, SR24-136 were completed within the Storm area during the 2024 drilling program (Figure 2). The drill holes were designed to assist with interpreting the stratigraphy and geological framework in several key areas. The drill holes were also used to help validate and assess the effectiveness of the geophysical surveys in the Storm area.
Drill holes SR24-046, SR24-050, SR24-060, and SR24-136 intersected minor, vein-hosted copper sulphides (Table 2).
The data from the drill holes has improved the geological understanding of the Storm Graben area and helped refine the geological model for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of the Storm Project.
Figure 2: Reverse Circulation (RC) drill hole locations covered in this report, overlaying copper deposit outlines, major faults, and topography.
Squall Drilling
RC drill holes SR24-108 and SR24-135 were also completed at the newly discovered Squall Prospect.
The holes were designed to test high-priority EM anomaly A3, which is visible in the data from both the 200m and 400m loop EM surveys (Figure 3). The coincident data suggested that the target may be located at a depth which crossed the designed detection ranges of the two surveys.
Drill hole SR24-108 achieved the maximum achievable depth of 182.9m downhole, limited by available drill rods. The drill hole is interpreted to have hit the eastern edge of the EM anomaly and intersected breccias and vein-hosted chalcocite assaying 2.4% Cu, 5g/t Ag in the last sampling interval of the hole (181.4 - 182.9m).
Follow-up drill hole SR24-135 was drilled to the east of SR24-108 and intersected 1.5m @ 0.5% Cu, 3g/t Ag from 163.07m downhole.
The EM anomaly and copper mineralization is interpreted to be related to a north-south orientated structure centred on drill hole SR24-108. This feature remains open, and future drilling will test the prospect to the north and south of the current drilling.
Figure 3: 400m loop MLEM image (CH20BZ) overlaying drilling and the geological and structural interpretation of the Storm area. The MLEM anomalies discussed in this report are labelled A1- A5.
Update on previously released drilling
The first drill hole of the 2024 season, SR24-001, was drilled approximately 500m north of the Cyclone Deposit and was designed to test a Fixed Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) target defined during exploration in 2022. The interpretation of the FLEM data suggested that the source of the anomaly could be located at depth but was weakly defined.
SR24-001 was drilled to a maximum achievable depth of 251.5m (limit of RC drill rods), encountering no copper sulphides or other lithologies that could confirm or explain the source of FLEM anomaly. The drill hole encountered weak pyrite (iron sulphides) mineralization at 125m and minor clay layers, but they were not in sufficient abundance to explain the EM response.
The 2024 Moving Loop EM (MLEM) survey was extended into the area to validate the FLEM anomaly but did not did not highlight any significant anomalies. The MLEM survey was optimized to search for conductive bodies between 0-250m depth, suggesting that the FLEM anomaly may be located at a deeper level.
Exploration drill hole SR24-005 was drilled to 251.5m and was designed to test an Induced Polarisation (IP) anomaly and stratigraphic section within the central graben area of Storm.
SR24-005 encountered a thick sequence of pyrite mineralization between 58m and 204m and is the likely source of IP anomalism in this area. The drill hole did not intersect the prospective copper horizon, which is interpreted to be below the extent of the drill hole and deeper than 250m in vertical depth.
Hole ID
Prospect
Easting
Northing
RL
Depth (m)
Azi
Inclination
SR24-001
Expl.
465403
8174839
308
251.5
180
-75
SR24-005
Graben
464200
8173324
259
251.5
180
-75
SR24-028
Expl.
465867
8174040
281
140.2
180
-65
SR24-029
Expl.
465900
8174500
294
251.4
180
-65
SR24-046
Thunder W
464686
8172873
253
199.6
0.3
-60
SR24-048
Thunder W
464803
8172870
252
199.6
0.1
-60.1
SR24-050
Chinook W
465862
8172885
245
150.9
359.6
-60.3
SR24-056
Corona E
466834
8172386
244
150.9
0.2
-60.1
SR24-058
Corona E
467248
8172395
245
167.6
180
-60.4
SR24-060
Corona E
466996
8172490
251
141.7
200.49
-60.3
SR24-064
Cirrus E
462948
8173743
223
150.9
210.41
-60.2
SR24-066
Cirrus E
462861
8173793
218
150.9
210
-60.2
SR24-094
Chinook W
465884
8172982
250
199.6
215.64
-60.2
SR24-096
Chinook W
465828
8172789
242
129.5
180.05
-60
SR24-104
Expl.
463100
8173180
213
274.3
360
-85
SR24-108
Squall
464828
8172642
245
182.9
180
-60
SR24-110
Expl.
464924
8171800
184
182.9
206
-80
SR24-135
Squall
464779
8172593
240
230.1
180
-75
SR24-136
Expl.
462798
8174973
277
199.6
180
-70
Table 1: Details for the 2024 drill holes in this report.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width
Cu %
Zn %
Ag g/t
SR24-001
NSI
SR24-005
NSI
SR24-028
NSI
SR24-029
NSI
SR24-046
0.00
1.52
1.52
0.36
-
1
9.14
12.19
3.05
0.49
-
1.5
SR24-048
NSI
SR24-050
106.68
108.2
1.52
0.46
-
1
SR24-056
NSI
SR24-058
NSI
SR24-060
13.72
15.24
1.52
0.3
-
1
SR24-064
NSI
SR24-066
NSI
SR24-094
NSI
SR24-096
NSI
SR24-104
NSI
SR24-108
181.36
182.88
1.52
2.4
-
5
SR24-110
NSI
SR24-135
163.07
164.59
1.52
0.5
-
3
SR24-136
38.10
39.62
1.52
0.4
-
2
Table 2: Significant interval table for the drill holes in this report (>0.2% Cu). For the 2024 exploration drill holes where no copper sulphides were intersected (none detected visually and confirmed with portable XRF), no assay analyses were conducted. (NSI = No Significant Interval.)
Details of the delineation drilling and exploration drill holes for the 2024 Storm program are available at https://astonbayholdings.com/news/2024-storm-drill-hole-details/.
Qualified Person
Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
QA/QC Protocols
The analytical work reported herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver, Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., American West Metals Limited, and the QP.
Samples were subject to 33-element geochemistry by four-acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) to determine concentrations of copper, silver, lead, zinc, and other elements (ALS Method ME-ICP61a).
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited followed industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Storm Project, incorporating a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence and sent to the laboratory for analysis. No significant QA/QC issues were detected during the review of the data. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited are not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.
*Stated drill hole intersections are all core length and true width is expected to be 60% to 100% of core length.
Agreement with Epstein Research
The Company has entered into an advertisement services agreement with Peter Epstein ("Epstein Research") to increase investor engagement and create more awareness for the Company, starting on October 1, 2024. Epstein Research's engagement is for an initial term of six (6) months and is subject to renewal or cancellation in accordance with its terms (the "Term"). Epstein Research operates from New York, New York, and provides promotional services, including social media and online advertising of the Company posted on Epstein Research homepage, CEO.ca, Substack, and Linked-In; monthly written articles on the Company and/or CEO interviews written exclusively by Peter Epstein; and frequent online commentary on the Company on websites including CEO.ca, Stockhouse, TalkMarkets, LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Yahoo Finance, Facebook, StockTwits.
The Company has paid Epstein Research an amount of US$15,000 for the Term for these services. There are no common shares or options to be received as compensation in the service agreement. In addition, Epstein Research is an unrelated and unaffiliated entity in respect of the Corporation and, at the time of the agreement, Mr. Epstein owns securities of the Company purchased on the open market.
Drilling, soil geochemistry and electromagnetics continue to highlight large-scale regional exploration potential
Seabreeze Prospect:
Greenfield exploration has defined a new base metal prospect at the far northwestern extent of the 110 kilometre ("km") long copper belt - this new area is named ‘Seabreeze' and covers an area of approximately 10 km x 2 km
Ground gravity survey at Seabreeze has identified dense features within the prospective Allen Bay Formation - the same stratigraphic host to the Storm copper deposits
Hailstorm Prospect:
Geological mapping and rock sampling have discovered chalcocite gossans grading >50% copper ("Cu") within an unexplored area at Storm to the south of the Southern Graben - now named ‘Hailstorm'
Follow-up geochemical sampling has defined a 250 m x 250 m copper anomaly along a major fault
The geological setting is identical to that of the near-surface, high-grade copper deposits at Chinook, Thunder, Lightning Ridge, and Corona
Tornado Prospect:
Deep searching Moving Loop Electromagnetics ("MLEM") has defined new conductors below the limit of current drilling at Tornado, 5 km along strike from the known Storm deposits
All Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill holes have intersected anomalous copper, silver, and zinc in favourable geological locations, confirming the Storm mineralization model at Tornado and providing compelling targets for follow-up drilling
Tempest Prospect:
Reconnaissance drilling at Tempest - located 40 km south of the known Storm copper deposits - has intersected anomalous copper, zinc, and silver within Storm-style stratigraphy
The area is defined by a 4km-long zone of gossans, grading up to 38.2% Cu and 30.8% Zinc ("Zn"), confirming Tempest as a high-priority prospect for follow-up drilling
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 drilling and regional exploration activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The exploration program is being conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), the Project operator. Aston Bay and American West have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture with respect to the Storm Project property, with Aston Bay maintaining a free carried interest until a decision to mine is made upon completion of a bankable feasibility study.
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay,commented:
"Greenfields regional exploration continues to deliver discoveries at Storm. In addition to the successful delineation drilling program this year, the geological team has discovered two new zones with copper, zinc and silver mineralization, reinforcing the belt-wide prospectivity of this 110 km-long trend. The successful prospecting, geophysics, geochemistry and drilling programs all point to the untapped potential for more copper at Storm, and we look forward to testing these new discoveries while advancing the known deposits toward development.
"Work is advancing well on the maiden resource for Storm as well as the development study work with news expected over the coming months."
Figure 1: Copper gossan from the Hailstorm Prospect. This is massive chalcocite (copper sulfide), yielding >50% Cu (50% is the upper limit of the assay technique used).
Figure 2: Prospect location map of the Storm Project highlighting the main prospective copper and zinc stratigraphic horizons.
New copper prospects discovered
Seabreeze
Detailed mapping, geochemical and ground gravity surveys have been completed over the northwestern extent of the 110 km-long prospective copper horizon (Figure 2). This area contains extensive outcrops of Allen Bay Formation rocks, the primary host to the known copper deposits in the Storm area. These surveys were the first detailed exploration of the area, now named ‘Seabreeze.'
Mapping within the prospect area confirms a geological setting similar to that of the Storm deposits, which are approximately 40 km to the east. The mapping at Seabreeze has identified the prospective contact between the Cape Storm and Allen Bay Formations and several fault zones that are known controls of the copper mineralization at the Project.
Soil geochemical sampling was completed within two targeted grids, with 76 soil samples collected at an average 400 m x 400 m spacing (21 samples in the north and 55 in the south, respectively), depicted in Figure 3.
The assays show an anomalous copper signature spatially associated with the northwest-southeast structural trend within the Allen Bay Formation and confirm the prospectivity of the northwestern extent of the copper belt. The results now confirm the potential for further discoveries of copper and zinc along the entire 110 km strike of the belt.
The ground gravity survey was completed at a nominal 200m line- x 50m station-spaced grid over an area of 6 km2 across the contact with the Allen Bay and Cape Storm formations. The survey aimed to screen for dense bodies that may represent accumulations of mineralization and to delineate favourable lithology that may host mineralization.
The gravity survey yielded strong gravity anomalies, likely within the Allen Bay Formation. This association between higher densities and the prospective Allen Bay stratigraphy is observed in the Storm area and is significant at Seabreeze due to the proximity of the Seal zinc-silver deposit (see December 6, 2017, Aston Bay news release), located approximately 3 km to the south: base metal mineralization is typically zoned, with a copper mineralized central core surrounded by zinc mineralization on the periphery. Follow-up exploration at the Seabreeze Prospect will include detailed ground EM and an expansion of the gravity surveys.
Figure 3: Seabreeze prospect showing soil sample locations, copper geochemistry, and the gravity imagery (Bouguer anomaly - hotter colours indicate an increase in density), overlaying regional geology. Note the location of the contact between the Cape Storm and Allen Bay Formations, and proximity to the Seal zinc-silver deposit.
Hailstorm
Reconnaissance mapping and rock sampling in the southern graben area of Storm has discovered a new zone of copper gossans proximal to a major interpreted fault (Figure 2). Follow-up soil sampling identified a 250 m x 250 m copper anomaly located along the strike of the fault, suggesting structural control to the mineralization as is typical at Storm (Figure 4).
Massive chalcocite boulders sampled from the copper gossans returned grades up to 50% Cu (Figure 1 - 50% is the upper detection limit of the assay method used). Massive copper sulfides are commonly associated with large structures in the Southern Graben area, an identical geological setting to the known copper deposits to the north. This new area has been named ‘Hailstorm.'
Follow-up exploration at the Hailstorm Prospect will include RC drilling.
Figure 4: Map of the Southern Graben area showing the location of the Hailstorm Prospect and copper soil geochemistry in relation to the known copper deposits, overlaying aerial photography and major faults.
High-priority EM targets defined at Tornado
The Tornado Prospect is located 5 km along strike from the Storm deposits to the east (Figure 2). It is centred on an area with abundant chalcocite and malachite boulders within a 3.2 km x 1.5 km geochemical copper anomaly. The large copper anomaly shares the same linear trend as the main structural features of the Storm Graben. Most of the anomalous copper samples are located proximal to the interpreted Northern Graben Fault, which is a similar setting to that of the large and laterally extensive Cyclone Deposit.
Exploration at Tornado during 2024 included deep-searching MLEM surveys and RC drilling.
The MLEM survey was conducted over six lines incorporating 115 stations, using a 400 m line-spacing and 100 m station-spacing for a total of 10.9 linear km. The survey aimed to screen the area for high-grade copper sulfides (which are successfully defined by EM at Storm) and to aid in mapping the stratigraphy and structures that could potentially host copper sulfide mineralization.
The survey defined two strong anomalies located within the prospective Allen Bay Formation. The 3D modelling suggests that the EM anomalies may be flat lying and located deeper than the current limit of the recent RC drilling (>150 m vertical depth, Figure 5). The strong positive correlation between the recent MLEM surveys, historical VTEM surveys, and copper mineralization supports the interpretation of the structural setting and deep copper potential at Tornado.
Figure 5: Oblique section view of the drill line at the Tornado prospect looking WNW. The image shows MLEM image (CH18BZ) and geology (map view, top - warmer colours indicating higher conductivity) above 3D inversion shells from the 2011 VTEM survey (cross-section view, bottom - cooler colours indicating higher conductivity). The section location is illustrated in Figure 6.
Historical drill hole AB18-07 was drilled to a downhole depth of 300 m, intersecting brecciated Allen Bay Formation throughout the entire hole and logged visual copper oxide mineralization (0.5% abundance between 19.35 m and 21.2 m downhole). Further to the east, though not covered by the recent MLEM survey, historical drill hole AB18-01/01B also intersected disseminated and veinlet-hosted visual chalcocite between 88.9 m and 110.3 m downhole (0.5 - 1% in abundance). These drill holes have not been assayed.
Five drill holes were completed by the helicopter-portable RC drill, and all holes intersected the prospective Allen Bay Formation. Drill hole SR24-131 was collared in the Douro Formation of the central Tornado graben and only just intersected the Allen Bay Formation at the end of the drill hole, indicating that the central block of the graben may have been faulted downwards approximately 175-200 vertical metres.
Anomalous copper, zinc or silver were observed in all drill holes. The highest copper and silver values were intersected in drill hole SR24-129, located proximal to the northern Tornado graben fault, a similar position to the copper-mineralized historical drill hole AB18-07 as described earlier (Table 2).
Drill hole SR24-133 was drilled 750 m north of the Tornado Graben Fault and intersected a 32 m thick interval of anomalous zinc mineralization from the surface with a maximum value of 1,040ppm Zn. This zonation of a copper mineralized core close to the graben faults (the presumed conduit of the mineralizing fluids) surrounded by peripheral zinc mineralization is typical at Storm.
The Tornado area contains a compelling coincidence of ideal structural and stratigraphic setting, strong gravity and EM anomalies, and copper geochemistry, located just 5 km along strike from Storm. These features rank the area as highly prospective for discovering additional copper mineralization. Follow-up exploration will include RC and deeper diamond drilling.
Visual estimates of mineral abundance, type or habit should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Laboratory assays are required to determine the presence and grade of any contained mineralization within the reported visual intersections of copper sulfides.
Figure 6: MLEM image (CH18BZ) of the Tornado and Blizzard 400 m loop survey overlaying geology and interpreted major faults. Hotter colours indicate higher conductivity.
Drilling confirms copper and zinc at the Tempest Prospect
The Tempest Prospect is located approximately 40 kilometres south of the copper deposits at Storm (Figure 2). The area is defined by a 4km long zone of gossans, with up to 38.2% Cu and 30.8% Zn in surface grab samples (see November 27, 2023, Aston Bay press release).
This area is considered the southern extension of the highly prospective Storm Copper and Seal Zinc horizons. These formations overlap the much older Proterozoic rocks that outcrop in the Boothia Uplift to the west. This geological setting with an unconformity (an ancient weathered surface) between two geological terranes suggests a permeable zone close to potential source rocks, highly prospective for fluid migration and base metal mineralization.
Three shallow reconnaissance exploration drill holes were completed at Tempest in 2025. Each hole reached a downhole depth of 200 m and was designed to test the stratigraphy and potential source of the highly anomalous copper and zinc at the surface (Figure 7).
The drilling confirmed the presence of Storm-style stratigraphy with thick intervals of the Allen Bay Formation. Anomalous copper, silver and zinc were encountered in all three drill holes, with particularly thick intervals of zinc and silver in drill hole SR24-098 (137.3m @ 137ppm Zn, 1.2g/t Ag - Table 2).
Although the high grades of the surface gossans were not replicated with the current drilling, the 4 km strike length of the gossans and thick intervals of zinc and silver in the drilling suggest a significant mineralizing event. Furthermore, the copper deposits at Storm are typically confined to the upper sequence of the Allen Bay Formation near the contact with the Cape Storm Formation. This contact is mapped further east in the Tempest area, suggesting that the current drill holes have intersected the lower, less prospective part of the Allen Bay Formation.
Deep searching ground EM will next be used to screen the area in more detail and to highlight high-priority targets for follow-up drilling.
Figure 7: Map of the Tempest Prospect showing drilling, geochemical sampling locations, rock samples, and lithological unit boundaries overlaying aerial photography.
Hole ID
Prospect
Easting
Northing
RL (m)
Depth (m)
Azimuth
Inclination
SR24-098
Tempest
464948
8174283
302.8
149.4
179.71
-70.5
SR24-100
Tempest
473230
8137717
299.7
199.64
285
-50
SR24-102
Tempest
473634
8133161
296.6
199.6
109.19
-45.05
SR24-129
Tornado
471008
8170156
295.0
199.64
180
-60
SR24-130
Tornado
471012
8170973
277.9
199.64
200.27
-52.1
SR24-131
Tornado
470928
8169888
289.0
199.64
200.17
-60.26
SR24-132
Tornado
470866
8169491
291.4
199.64
200.25
-55.08
SR24-133
Tornado
470244
8171463
255.7
199.64
199.97
-59.97
SR24-134
Tornado
470273
8169986
268.0
199.64
199.97
-60.14
Table 1: Details for the 2024 regional exploration drill holes.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width
Cu ppm
Zn ppm
Ag g/t
SR24-098
0
118.87
118.87
6.5
137.3
1.2
128.02
143.26
15.24
5.5
64
0.6
146.3
150.88
4.58
5
36.7
0.8
188.98
190.5
1.52
5
30
0.5
SR24-100
1.52
56.39
54.87
5.1
64.4
1.0
57.91
65.53
7.62
5
50
0.6
67.06
68.58
1.52
5
30
0.5
70.1
71.63
1.53
5
40
1.0
73.15
76.2
3.05
5
40
0.8
88.39
103.63
15.24
6.5
103.9
1.5
105.16
108.2
3.04
5
110
1.5
109.73
112.78
3.05
7.5
30
1.0
118.87
120.4
1.53
5
30
2.0
121.92
126.49
4.57
5
30
1.0
137.16
140.21
3.05
5
30
1.5
143.26
156.97
13.71
7.2
57.8
1.4
182.88
188.98
6.1
6.2
42.5
1.5
SR24-102
28.96
35.05
6.09
6.2
52.5
0.9
45.72
47.24
1.52
5
40
1.0
48.77
54.86
6.09
5
35
1.0
65.53
67.06
1.53
5
60
2.0
70.1
76.2
6.1
5
30
1.1
108.2
111.25
3.05
5
35
1.0
115.82
117.35
1.53
5
30
1.0
152.4
153.92
1.52
5
50
1.0
SR24-129
0.00
3.05
3.05
125.1
35.0
2.0
Incl.
1.52
3.05
1.53
170.0
40.0
2.0
18.29
19.81
1.52
100.0
10.0
1.0
53.34
59.44
6.10
177.2
17.5
1.2
Incl.
54.86
57.91
3.05
289.5
15.0
1.5
176.78
178.31
1.53
50.0
10.0
0.5
181.36
185.93
4.57
50.0
10.0
1.0
SR24-130
0.00
1.52
1.52
50.0
30.0
1.0
53.34
54.86
1.52
60.0
30.0
1.0
59.44
60.96
1.52
50.0
30.0
1.0
64.01
65.53
1.52
50.0
60.0
1.0
68.58
73.15
4.57
76.6
10.0
1.0
Incl.
68.58
70.10
1.52
130.0
10.0
1.0
79.25
80.77
1.52
100.0
40.0
2.0
88.39
89.92
1.53
50.0
50.0
1.0
SR24-131
0.00
1.52
1.52
60.0
30.0
0.5
4.57
6.10
1.53
60.0
40.0
0.5
7.62
9.14
1.52
50.0
50.0
0.5
SR24-132
6.10
7.62
1.52
230.0
10.0
0.5
38.10
39.62
1.52
50.0
10.0
0.5
56.39
64.01
7.62
66.0
12.0
0.8
Incl.
60.96
62.48
1.52
100.0
10.0
0.5
73.15
74.68
1.53
100.0
100.0
1.0
77.72
79.25
1.53
70.0
240.0
1.0
166.12
169.16
3.04
95.0
85.0
1.5
Incl.
166.12
167.64
1.52
140.0
160.0
2.0
178.31
181.36
3.05
85.1
30.0
0.8
Incl.
179.83
181.36
1.53
120.0
40.0
1.0
6.10
7.62
1.52
230.0
10.0
0.5
SR24-133
0.00
3.05
3.05
120.2
686.2
0.7
Incl.
1.52
3.05
1.53
170.0
1040.0
0.5
7.62
9.14
1.52
90.0
480.0
0.5
24.38
25.91
1.53
50.0
270.0
0.5
38.10
44.20
6.10
70.0
259.9
0.5
SR24-134
32.00
33.53
1.53
90.0
110.0
1.0
36.58
39.62
3.04
50.0
65.0
1.0
74.68
76.20
1.52
80.0
90.0
1.0
Table 2: Summary of significant drilling intersections for the greenfield regional prospects (>50ppm Cu, 25ppm Zn, 1g/t Ag). The intersections are expressed as downhole widths and are interpreted to be close to true widths.
Details of the delineation drilling and exploration drill holes for the 2024 program are available at https://astonbayholdings.com/news/2024-storm-drill-hole-details/.
Qualified Person
Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
QA/QC Protocols
The analytical work reported herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver, Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., American West Metals Limited, and the QP.
Samples were subject to 33-element geochemistry by four-acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) to determine concentrations of copper, silver, lead, zinc, and other elements (ALS Method ME-ICP61a).
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited followed industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Storm Project, incorporating a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence and sent to the laboratory for analysis. No significant QA/QC issues were detected during the review of the data. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited are not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.
98 metres of copper sulfides reinforce large-scale sediment-hosted copper potential
Highlights:
The 2024 deep drilling program has delivered further evidence of a very extensive laterally oriented deeper copper horizon that covers an area of more than 10 square kilometres ("km 2")and remains open
All three deeper drill holes in the 2024 program - collared approximately 2 km apart from each other - have intersected copper sulfides and prospective stratigraphy within the interpreted deeper copper horizon
The second 2024 deep diamond drill hole (ST24-02) drilled during 2024 has intersected an aggregate of 98.6 metres ("m") of copper sulfide mineralization within multiple horizons
The third 2024 deep diamond drill hole (ST24-03) - targeting a 1,300m x 500m EM anomaly below the Cirrus Deposit - was suspended due to a highly fractured zone on approach to the target EM plates, and will now be completed in early 2025
ST24-03 encountered minor copper sulfides in the upper portions of the drill hole and an extensive zone of fractured carbonate rocks at depth - a highly favourable geological setting for the deposition of copper mineralization
The first 2024 deep diamond drill hole (ST24-01) intersected thick copper sulfides from 311m downhole with grades up to 3.7% copper ("Cu") as reported on September 20, 2024
The large volume of mineralisation in the deeper diamond drilling, particularly in ST24-02, continues to highlight the large lateral and vertical extent of the Storm copper system and the potential for large-scale stratigraphic hosted copper deposits similar to those of the Central African Copperbelt
Additional results from the 2024 campaign to be reported in the coming weeks.
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 /Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The exploration program is being conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), the Project operator. Aston Bay and American West have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture with respect to the Storm Project property, with Aston Bay maintaining a free carried interest until a decision to mine is made upon completion of a bankable feasibility study.
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay, commented :
"It is encouraging to receive confirmation of our geological model with the drill bit. Drilled to test stratigraphy and structure in a little-explored area, ST24-02 encountered a significant amount of sediment-hosted style copper mineralization. While the mineralization at this location is spread out over a wide interval, it nevertheless highlights the pervasive nature of the mineralizing process at Storm and points to the potential where the copper budget of these pervasive fluids can be concentrated in higher-grade zones as in the near-surface copper deposits currently being defined at Storm.
"Our third deep drill hole remains only partially completed due to drilling difficulties at the end of the season. Drilling in the frozen Arctic ground requires salt to be added to the drilling fluid to prevent freezing. Before reaching the target, the drill intercepted a fractured zone, resulting in the loss of the drilling fluid. Unfortunately, it was too late in the season to resupply the salt and other drilling additives necessary to continue the hole this year.
"The targeted anomaly exhibits characteristics of both fault-hosted "Chinook-style" and stratiform-hosted "Cyclone-style" mineralization, making it a very compelling target. I eagerly look forward to completing this drill hole early next year."
Figure 1: Photo of the diamond drilling rig being prepared at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada.
OVERVIEW: DRILLING CONTINUES TO EXPAND THE COPPER SYSTEM
The drill holes for the 2024 deep drilling campaign were designed to test key geological targets at Storm and the potential for new zones of copper mineralization within the ‘Deep Copper Horizon' discovered during 2023 (see August 2, 2023, Aston Bay news release).
Drill hole ST24-02 has intersected thick intervals of low-grade copper sulfide mineralization with multiple thin higher-grade horizons. The entire rock package is variably fractured, with copper sulfides occurring as veins and fracture infill. The large volume of mineralization and brecciation highlight a significant mineralization event, and its location within the centre of the Thunder and Corona graben block supports the potential for further discoveries of economic mineralization at depth.
ST24-03 targeted a large Moving Loop EM (MLEM) anomaly below the Cirrus Deposit and Gap Prospect and encountered a large void/fractured zone on approach to the targeted EM plates, which slowed the drilling and prevented the hole from being completed this season. Given the strong correlation between copper sulfide mineralization and MLEM anomalies at Storm, this EM anomaly remains a high-priority drill target for early 2025.
Figure 2: Plan view of the Storm area showing the geological interpretation, known copper deposit outlines, major faults, and deep diamond drill hole locations. All the deeper drill holes have intersected copper at depth within a prospective area of more than ten square kilometres.
DRILL HOLE ST24-02 DETAILS
Drill hole ST24-02 was drilled to a downhole depth of 455m and intersected a combined total of 98.6m of copper sulfide mineralization (Figure 4). The drill hole was designed to test the stratigraphy and structure in the southern areas of Storm, south of the Southern Graben Fault.
In addition to minor copper mineralization hosted within the upper Allen Bay horizons (at the same depth as the known shallow Storm prospects), three main mineralized zones were identified at depth in ST24-02. The mineralization is hosted within abundant sporadic fracturing, variably infilled by copper sulfides averaging 0.1% copper ("Cu") (see Table 2).
The most significant zone of mineralization, from 292m to 324m downhole, is hosted within a bituminous, vuggy, coral dolopackstone-doloboundstone sequence with blebby to veinlet chalcopyrite, chalcocite and bornite with assays up to 0.53% Cu (from 322.5 - 323.5m downhole). The mineralized textures and lithological associations from this zone are consistent with the ‘Deep Copper Horizon' discovered during 2023 and show the persistence of this horizon across multiple fault blocks on the Storm property.
The large volume of visual mineralization within ST24-02 highlights the scale of the copper system at Storm. The proximity of drill hole ST24-02 to the Thunder Prospect and Chinook and Corona deposits provides further evidence that the Allen Bay Formation within the Southern Graben may host high-grade, stratigraphic- and structurally-hosted copper deposits similar to those of the Central African Copperbelt.
Figure 3: Chalcocite (dark grey) and bornite (metallic blue) fracture fill in drill hole ST24-02 at approximately 313.75m downhole (this piece of core is within an interval of 1m @ 0.33% Cu).
Figure 4: NE-SW geological section through ST24-02 looking southeast.
DRILL HOLE ST24-03 DETAILS
Diamond drill hole ST24-03 was designed to target a 1,300m x 500m flat-lying MLEM anomaly (Figure 5 - EM anomaly A1) bounded by a series of large, mostly steeply dipping EM plates (approx. 350m to top, conductance ~40-60S, moderate ~40-60deg S/SW dip, striking ~WNW-ESE) at its the northern edge. The EM anomalies are located below the Cirrus Deposit and the Gap high-grade copper prospect and are interpreted to be proximal to the Southern Graben Fault.
Figure 5: 400m loop MLEM image (CH20BZ) showing anomalies and modelled plates overlying drilling and the geological and structural interpretation of the Storm area. The MLEM anomaly discussed in this release is labelled A1.
ST24-03 has been drilled to a downhole depth of 414m (planned depth of 600-700m) and intersected several zones of fracturing and sporadic copper sulfides (Figure 6). The presence of voids and fractures at the current depth resulted in reduced circulation and the loss of drilling fluids, including the critical salt additive required to prevent freezing in this area of deep permafrost. The drill hole had to be suspended pending the resupply of salt from the Sealift (now delivered) and will be completed as a high priority in early 2025.
Figure 6: NE-SW geological section view through ST24-03 (looking NW) showing the Cirrus Deposit, interpreted Southern Graben Fault and modelled MLEM conductors. Drilling was suspended at 414m depth; the planned drill hole depth is 650-700m, to be completed in early 2025.
The drill hole has not yet intersected the targeted MLEM anomaly, but the results are encouraging. The hole was drilled entirely into lower Allen Bay Formation, the host of the majority of copper mineralization at Storm, and intersected multiple organic-rich horizons and thick zones of oxidized fracturing. One notable zone includes a laminated organic-rich mudstone with fine disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite veinlets from 178m to 180m depth downhole. Minor copper sulfides were also encountered at 305m downhole as patchy chalcopyrite veinlets and infill to a vuggy shell-fragment dolofloatstone. Organic material and hydrocarbons are critical requirements for the deposition of metals in this mineralizing system, and their presence is encouraging.
Fractures and voids at depth and close to the target area are also positive indicators since permeability and porosity are critical for the open-space filling style of high-grade copper mineralization at Storm.
Also noteworthy is that the orientations of the sub-vertical MLEM plates parallel to and directly below the sub-vertical Southern Graben Fault are suggestive of fault-related mineralization, as seen in the strong EM response at the Chinook and Corona Deposits. The faults may have channelled and focussed the metal-bearing fluids, allowing for more intense mineralization. The sub-horizontal component of the MLEM anomaly A1 may also be suggestive of stratiform mineralization, as seen at Cyclone where an EM anomaly delineates flat-lying bodies of high-grade copper mineralization that are directly adjacent to the Northern Graben Fault (Figure 5).
With such a close fit to the predictive geologic model that has already successfully discovered new zones of copper mineralization combined with the proven robust correlation between MLEM anomalies and high-grade copper mineralization at Storm, the untested portion of this drill hole is a compelling high-priority target for the 2025 drill season.
Hole ID
Prospect
Easting
Northing
RL (m)
Depth (m)
Azimuth
Inclination
ST24-01
Graben
464728
8173893
289.4
385
0.3
-80.1
ST24-02
Expl.
465600
8172675
246.2
455
160
-75
ST24-03
Expl.
462772
8173627
213.7
414.11*
35
-70
Table 1: Details for the 2024 deep diamond drill holes at the Storm Project. Note*, drill hole ST24-03 is pending and will be completed during 2025.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width
Cu ppm
Zn ppm
Ag g/t
ST24-02
52.00
55.00
3.00
1402
10
2.0
Including
53.00
53.60
0.60
6100
10
2.0
58.00
59.60
1.60
110
10
2.0
72.50
76.50
4.00
203
10
1.1
77.00
79.00
2.00
953
10
1.8
Including
78.00
78.50
0.50
3050
10
2.0
81.00
84.00
3.00
140
10
1.3
85.00
86.50
1.50
253
10
1.0
104.00
106.00
2.00
420
10
1.5
107.00
112.10
5.10
176
10
0.9
114.50
115.00
0.50
640
10
2.0
130.30
131.00
0.70
230
10
1.0
132.50
133.10
0.60
270
10
2.0
170.00
172.00
2.00
195
10
1.5
193.00
194.50
1.50
240
10
2.0
195.50
196.50
1.00
2290
40
1.5
Including
195.50
196.00
0.50
4330
60
2.0
201.00
202.00
1.00
220
30
1.0
203.50
205.00
1.50
207
10
1.3
224.00
226.00
2.00
150
10
1.0
250.00
251.00
1.00
140
10
1.0
286.00
287.50
1.50
317
17
1.3
289.50
290.50
1.00
620
10
1.3
292.00
300.00
8.00
256
10
0.8
300.50
301.50
1.00
200
10
1.0
302.00
304.00
2.00
900
15
2.0
Including
303.00
303.50
0.50
2560
10
2.0
305.00
308.00
3.00
745
10
1.3
Including
306.50
307.00
0.50
1170
10
0.5
310.00
316.00
6.00
935
10
1.0
Including
311.00
311.50
0.50
1140
10
2.0
And
313.50
314.50
1.00
3270
10
0.8
317.00
324.00
7.00
1628
11
0.9
Including
322.50
323.50
1.00
5295
15
0.8
327.50
328.00
0.50
210
10
1.0
330.00
333.00
3.00
110
10
1.3
348.00
349.00
1.00
120
10
2.0
352.00
353.00
1.00
110
10
1.0
366.00
367.00
1.00
110
10
3.0
369.00
370.00
1.00
140
10
1.0
373.00
375.00
2.00
160
10
1.0
377.00
380.00
3.00
110
10
1.3
381.00
388.00
7.00
140
13
1.2
397.00
398.00
1.00
110
10
1.0
399.00
401.00
2.00
105
10
0.8
409.60
418.00
8.40
388
10
1.6
Including
413.00
413.35
0.35
1640
10
2.0
421.00
424.65
3.65
542
10
1.8
Including
422.00
423.00
1.00
1280
10
2.0
ST24-03
10.00
11.00
1.00
100
20
0.5
24.00
26.00
2.00
135
30
1.0
33.00
34.00
1.00
100
10
0.5
35.00
40.00
5.00
208
10
0.7
41.00
42.00
1.00
120
10
1.0
43.00
49.00
6.00
125
33
1.0
54.00
55.00
1.00
110
10
0.5
56.00
57.00
1.00
590
10
1.0
66.00
70.00
4.00
153
20
0.9
90.00
91.00
1.00
100
10
0.5
96.00
97.00
1.00
120
10
0.5
108.00
119.00
11.00
298
255
0.6
120.00
129.07
9.07
175
182
0.5
130.90
133.00
2.10
105
45
0.5
152.00
153.98
1.98
150
10
0.5
178.70
179.00
0.30
1900
80
15.0
180.04
180.82
0.78
170
10
2.0
Table 2: Summary of recent significant drilling intersections for drill holes ST24-02 and ST24-03. Given the exploratory nature of the drilling a cut-off of 0.01% Cu is used to highlight the presence of copper sulfides. In the absence of copper sulfide or oxides, the dolomite host rocks at Storm typically contain 10-25ppm copper. Diamond drill intersections are all core length and true width is expected to be 60% to 100% of core length.
Details of the delineation drilling and exploration drill holes for the 2024 program are available at https://astonbayholdings.com/news/2024-storm-drill-hole-details/ .
The Company is currently exploring the Storm Copper Property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth Property in Nunavut, as well as the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia. The Company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade critical metals potential in North America
The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West"), have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made.
About American West Metals Limited
AMERICAN WEST METALS LIMITED (ASX: AW1) is an Australian clean energy mining company focused on growth through the discovery and development of major base metal mineral deposits in Tier 1 jurisdictions of North America.
Led by a highly experienced leadership team, AW1's strategic initiatives lay the foundation for a sustainable business which aims to deliver high-multiplier returns on shareholder investment and economic benefits to all stakeholders.
For further information on American West, visit: www.americanwestmetals.com.
First payment received from a total C$3.46 million allocated to Aston Bay with no use of proceeds restriction
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the initial US$1 million (C$1.38 million1) in funding as part of an agreement with the Company's joint venture partner American West Metals Limited ("American West") and TMRF Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P. ("Taurus"), whereby Taurus will provide funding of up to US$12.5 million (C$17.3 million[1]) under a royalty package for the Storm Copper Project
Aston Bay and American West have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, with Aston Bay maintaining a free carried interest until a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study. Aston Bay will be allocated 20% of the funding from the royalty package (C$3.46 million[1]) with no use of proceeds restriction.
Highlights
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay,commented:
"We are very pleased with the efforts of our partner American West and with this investment in Storm by Taurus. The recognition of the value of the Storm Project by such a well-respected international mining royalty company is a strong endorsement of the potential of the Project.
"The royalty financing provides significant funding and is structured to promote the rapid advancement of the Storm Copper Project. American West continues to actively advance the Project, with goals set to achieve the remaining two milestones in the royalty funding agreement within the next six to twelve months.
"This could bring an additional C$2 million to Aston Bay for a potential total of C$3.46 million non-dilutive funds to advance our other critical minerals and gold exploration projects."
For further details on the royalty package under the Taurus arrangement, see Aston Bay's June 24, 2024 news release.
Thick and high-grade copper intersections from the surface at Chinook
Chinook Deposit delineation drilling:
Drilling at the Chinook Deposit has intersected thick, high-grade, near-surface copper intervals (interpreted as close to true width), including:
Drill hole SR24-068:
42.7m @ 3.1% Cu, 4.0 g/t Ag from the surface, including,
1.5m @ 7.1% Cu, 60 g/t Ag from 25.9m downhole
Drill hole SR24-080:
35.1m @ 2.7% Cu, 5.8 g/t Ag from 22.9m downhole, including,
9.2m @ 7.3% Cu, 15.3 g/t Ag from 27.4m downhole, and,
3.1m @ 3.9% Cu, 5.5 g/t Ag from 38.1m downhole
Drill hole SR24-081:
29m @ 2.6% Cu, 4.3 g/t Ag from the surface, including,
3.1m @ 11.1% Cu, 1.5 g/t Ag from 1.5m downhole, and,
4.6m @ 4.8% Cu, 5.7 g/t Ag from 21.6m downhole
Cyclone Deposit delineation drilling:
Drilling around and within the Cyclone Deposit continues to intersect thick, high-grade copper intervals (interpreted as close to true width), including:
Drill hole SR24-117 has intersected:
16.8m @ 1% Cu, 4.0 g/t Ag from 15.2m downhole, and
33.5m @ 1.5% Cu, 8.5 g/t Ag from 35.1m downhole, including,
3.1m @ 6.9% Cu, 23.0 g/t Ag from 54.9m downhole
Assays for the remaining Cyclone drill holes are expected in the next 2-4 weeks
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The exploration program is being conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), the Project operator. Aston Bay and American West have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture with respect to the Storm Project property, with Aston Bay maintaining a free carried interest until a decision to mine is made upon completion of a bankable feasibility study.
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay,commented:
"Storm continues to deliver impressive results from the delineation drilling program conducted by our partners American West. Long intercepts of high-grade copper mineralization from the surface bode well for potential development at the project. We look forward to more drill results in the coming weeks as we work toward calculating the maiden resource for Storm."
Figure 1: Storm Project team geologists Rachel Borg and Jordan Mathieu review the drill core from metallurgical drill hole SM24-02 (see Table 1 for details).
EXCEPTIONAL COPPER INTERSECTIONS FROM THE SURFACE AT CHINOOK
Assay results from drilling at the Chinook Deposit confirm thick and high-grade intersections of copper from the surface and highlight the near-surface, high-grade potential of the deposit (Figure 2). The drill program was designed to inform an upcoming maiden mineral resource estimate for the Storm Project that is currently being constructed to CIM standards.
The shallow, up-dip drilling has intersected outstanding intervals of copper and has increased the thickness of the known mineralization along several drill sections. Drilling on the margins of Chinook has also highlighted its expansion potential, with the deposit remaining open down dip and along strike.
The thick intervals and high grades of the outcropping and near-surface copper mineralization at Chinook support potential open-pit mining of the deposit, reinforcing the development opportunity that Chinook presents as a potential starter mining pit at Storm. Detailed studies continue on a range of mining and development scenarios for the Storm project.
Figure 2: Plan view of the Chinook Deposit showing the interpreted copper mineralized zone and historical and recent drilling, overlying regional geology.
Figure 3: Photo of the Chinook copper deposit area looking north, across the gully from the Lightning Ridge Prospect. The extensive rust-coloured staining indicates an outcropping of copper sulfide. Also visible in the photo are a diamond drilling rig (left, middle) and several white bulk bags used for transporting drill samples.
DRILL HOLE SR24-068 DETAILS
SR24-068 was drilled in the up-dip portion of the Chinook Deposit to a downhole depth of 79.2m (Figure 4), intersecting 43m of intense chalcocite and bornite mineralization from the surface (Table 1). The interval is consistently mineralized with several discrete zones of more intense mineralization grading up to 7.1% Cu (from 25.9m downhole).
The mineralization within the Chinook Deposit is steeply dipping and hosted within the Allen Bay Formation. The geometry and fractured nature of the mineralization within the deposit suggest that it is fault-related. With the immediate Chinook area only being explored to approximately 120m vertical depth, there is outstanding potential to extend the deposit at depth and along strike.
The Chinook Deposit represents one of seven discoveries in the Southern Graben area to date, and there is strong potential for further discoveries within the extensive fault network that delineates the graben.
Figure 4: N-S geological schematic section view through SR24-068 showing the recent drill hole locations, recently received assays and the previous interpretation of the copper mineralized zone (to be updated).
THICK INTERVALS OF COPPER CONTINUE AT CYCLONE
The potential of the Cyclone Deposit is highlighted by the thick and high-grade nature of copper mineralization in these new results, both within and outside the interpreted copper mineralized zone (Figure 5).
Within the mineralized zone, these new drill results from the southeast of the deposit demonstrate the intense copper mineralization that is typically found close to the Northern Graben Fault, a critical structural control on mineralization.
Recent drilling has also hit significant copper mineralization outside of the interpreted zone of copper mineralization at Cyclone. Previous geological interpretations truncated the zone along the Northern Graben Fault (Figure 5). Recent drilling to the southwest of the deposit (see September 27, 2024, Aston Bay news release) confirms that the Cyclone mineralization continues across this structure and is located at depth within the down-faulted stratigraphy of the Central Graben, outside of the previously interpreted mineralized body. With only minimal drilling in this newly identified zone to the southeast, this area remains a highly prospective target for future growth (Figure 6).
Figure 5: Plan view of the Cyclone Deposit showing the interpreted copper mineralized zone and historical and recent drilling overlying regional geology.
DRILL HOLE SR24-117 DETAILS
SR24-117 was drilled in the southeast portion of the Cyclone Deposit to a downhole depth of 100.7m (Table 4) proximal to the Northern Graben Fault.
The mineralization in SR24-117 contains two main zones (16.8m @ 1% Cu, 4.0 g/t Ag from 15.2m and 33.5m @ 1.5% Cu, 8.5 g/t Ag from 35.1m) of intense vein- and fracture-style copper sulfide mineralization, dominantly chalcocite, hosted within fractured dolomite of the Allen Bay Formation.
Copper-rich chalcocite mineralization is usually characterized by significant lateral continuity within Cyclone. Given the proximity to the Northern Graben Fault, it is interpreted that the mineralization is highly likely to continue to the south across the fault, where the extension to the Cyclone mineralization could be located slightly deeper within the Central Graben (Figure 6).
Figure 6: Geological section view at 465,400E showing the interpreted mineralized intervals (>0.2% Cu) for drill hole SR24-117, and the previous interpretation of the copper mineralized zone (to be updated).
PLANNED PROGRAM
On-site drilling activities have concluded for 2024 with substantial news flow expected to continue, including the laboratory assays for the remaining drill holes over the next month and the results of several ongoing studies throughout Q4 2024 and early 2025.
A maiden mineral resource estimate for the Storm Project is currently being constructed to CIM standards for anticipated Q4 2024 release.
ESG, mining, engineering, metallurgical, and economic studies are continuing with Ausenco and Sacre-Davey Engineering.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width
Cu %
Zn %
Ag g/t
SM24-01
0
8
8
4.84
0.1
13.1
Including
3
5.38
2.38
13.41
0.4
22.8
38
43
5
0.50
0.0
1.7
44
59
15
2.78
0.0
9.0
Including
46.5
55
8.5
4.54
0.0
13.8
60
64.5
4.5
1.34
0.0
2.1
Including
62
63.8
1.8
2.45
0.0
3.2
74.24
75.05
0.81
0.36
0.0
1.0
77.5
79
1.5
0.59
0.0
1.0
SM24-02
6
10
4
0.61
0.0
3.8
11.9
26
14.1
4.90
0.0
7.0
Including
18.4
26
7.6
8.15
0.0
5.9
27
29
2
1.08
0.0
1.0
30.35
32.5
2.15
1.18
0.0
1.8
33
35
2
3.88
0.0
4.0
Including
33
34
1
6.86
0.0
6.0
37
40
3
8.81
0.0
12.2
Including
37
38
1
24.40
0.0
32.0
41.5
44
2.5
3.12
0.0
4.0
Including
41.5
42.5
1
6.30
0.0
7.0
51
55
4
3.24
0.0
3.7
Including
51.85
54
2.15
5.64
0.0
5.8
56
65
9
3.76
0.0
3.1
Including
58
59.9
1.9
10.54
0.0
6.9
and
63
64
1
2.06
0.0
2.0
66
69
3
0.30
0.0
1.0
71
73
2
0.43
0.0
1.0
74
76
2
0.49
0.0
1.0
80
81.5
1.5
1.12
0.0
0.8
85.3
86
0.7
2.35
0.0
1.0
92.5
93
0.5
1.75
0.0
1.0
SR24-068
0
42.67
42.67
3.10
0.0
4.0
Including
25.91
27.43
1.52
7.14
0.0
6.0
SR24-080
0
1.52
1.52
0.21
0.0
1.0
4.57
7.62
3.05
0.41
0.0
0.5
9.14
21.34
12.2
0.93
0.0
1.6
Including
10.67
13.72
3.05
1.76
0.0
1.5
and
15.24
18.29
3.05
1.12
0.0
2.0
22.86
57.91
35.05
2.72
0.1
5.8
Including
27.43
36.58
9.15
7.28
0.5
15.3
and
38.1
41.15
3.05
3.90
0.0
5.5
62.48
68.58
6.1
0.53
0.0
1.1
Including
65.53
67.06
1.53
1.04
0.0
0.5
SR24-081
0
28.96
28.96
2.56
0.1
4.3
Including
1.52
4.57
3.05
11.11
0.1
1.5
and
7.62
10.67
3.05
2.24
0.1
5.5
and
21.34
25.91
4.57
4.77
0.1
5.7
39.62
50.29
10.67
0.56
0.0
1.4
Including
48.77
50.29
1.52
1.03
0.0
2.0
57.91
59.44
1.53
0.31
0.0
3.0
62.48
64.01
1.53
0.26
0.0
7.0
SR24-082
0
7.62
7.62
0.61
0.0
3.0
Including
1.52
3.05
1.53
1.11
0.0
4.0
10.67
13.72
3.05
0.45
0.0
2.5
19.81
28.96
9.15
2.73
0.0
2.2
32
35.05
3.05
0.66
0.0
24.0
SR24-083
0
18.29
18.29
2.48
0.0
16.0
Including
4.57
10.67
6.1
5.37
0.0
2.8
22.86
27.43
4.57
0.35
0.0
3.3
39.62
41.15
1.53
0.52
0.0
1.0
SR24-084
3.05
4.57
1.52
0.60
0.0
2.0
7.62
9.14
1.52
0.34
0.0
1.0
12.19
16.76
4.57
0.78
0.0
1.3
Including
12.19
13.72
1.53
1.82
0.0
2.0
25.91
32
6.09
1.04
0.0
2.0
Including
27.43
28.96
1.53
3.45
0.0
3.0
45.72
47.24
1.52
0.21
0.0
1.0
SR24-085
7.62
9.14
1.52
0.43
0.0
0.5
10.67
12.19
1.52
0.87
0.3
1.0
13.72
18.29
4.57
0.74
0.1
4.7
Including
16.76
18.29
1.53
1.42
0.0
10.0
SR24-086
10.67
16.76
6.09
0.93
0.0
53.4
Including
10.67
13.72
3.05
1.39
0.0
83.1
22.86
25.91
3.05
0.52
0.0
3.0
38.1
39.62
1.52
0.21
0.0
2.0
SR24-088
54.86
56.39
1.53
0.24
0.0
2.0
SR24-090
0
1.52
1.52
0.29
0.0
3.0
9.14
12.19
3.05
0.48
0.0
3.5
16.76
25.91
9.15
1.05
0.0
1.3
Including
18.29
21.34
3.05
1.77
0.0
1.5
27.43
32
4.57
0.71
0.0
3.0
Including
28.96
30.48
1.52
1.48
0.0
2.0
33.53
38.1
4.57
0.44
0.0
0.8
SR24-092
53.34
60.96
7.62
0.41
0.0
0.9
64.01
65.53
1.52
0.28
0.0
0.5
Table 1: Summary of recent significant drilling intersections at the Chinook Deposit (>0.2% Cu). The Reverse Circulation ("RC") intersections (SR24* holes) are expressed as downhole widths and are interpreted to be close to true widths. Diamond drill intersections (SM* holes) are all core length and true width is expected to be 60% to 100% of core length.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width
Cu %
Zn %
Ag g/t
SR24-077
118.87
120.4
1.53
0.45
0.06
2
SR24-113
96.01
97.54
1.53
0.3
0.0
2.0
SR24-114
44.2
45.72
1.52
0.3
0.0
1.0
62.48
64.01
1.53
2.1
0.0
4.0
70.1
73.15
3.05
0.7
0.0
3.5
Including
71.63
73.15
1.52
1.1
0.0
5.0
77.72
80.77
3.05
0.3
0.0
2.0
100.58
102.11
1.53
0.5
0.0
2.0
SR24-115
21.34
24.38
3.04
0.4
0.0
1.5
33.53
36.58
3.05
0.4
0.0
1.5
47.24
48.77
1.53
0.2
0.0
0.5
62.48
64.01
1.53
0.4
0.0
2.0
73.15
74.68
1.53
0.2
0.0
0.5
77.72
79.25
1.53
0.3
0.0
1.0
SR24-116
30.48
32
1.52
0.4
0.0
2.0
38.1
39.62
1.52
0.3
0.0
1.0
50.29
56.39
6.1
0.9
0.2
6.0
Including
53.34
56.39
3.05
1.4
0.2
9.5
60.96
65.53
4.57
0.4
0.0
0.8
71.63
73.15
1.52
0.4
0.0
0.5
74.68
76.2
1.52
0.2
0.0
0.5
77.72
83.82
6.1
0.8
0.0
3.5
Including
77.72
79.25
1.53
2.2
0.0
8.0
SR24-117
10.67
12.19
1.52
0.5
0.0
2.0
15.24
32
16.76
1.0
0.0
4.0
35.05
68.58
33.53
1.5
0.1
8.5
Including
53.34
64.01
10.67
2.8
0.1
10.3
Including
54.86
57.91
3.05
6.93
0.1
23
77.72
83.82
6.1
0.5
0.1
4.3
SR24-118
19.81
21.34
1.53
0.4
0.0
2.0
35.05
38.1
3.05
0.5
0.0
1.5
42.67
44.2
1.53
0.3
0.0
1.0
68.58
74.68
6.1
0.3
0.0
1.0
SR24-121
89.92
91.44
1.52
0.4
0.0
1.0
SR24-122
16.76
18.29
1.53
0.2
0.0
0.5
39.62
41.15
1.53
0.7
0.0
3.0
47.24
48.77
1.53
0.3
0.0
2.0
51.82
53.34
1.52
0.2
0.0
1.0
76.2
79.25
3.05
0.3
0.1
2.5
SR24-124
106.68
108.2
1.52
0.3
0.1
2.0
112.78
114.3
1.52
0.3
0.0
1.0
SR24-125
114.3
115.82
1.52
0.4
0.0
1.0
117.35
118.87
1.52
0.2
0.0
1.0
123.44
126.49
3.05
0.7
0.0
1.5
SR24-127
85.34
100.58
15.24
0.8
0.1
3.5
Including
86.87
94.49
7.62
1.3
0.0
3.6
102.11
103.63
1.52
0.3
0.0
2.0
105.16
109.73
4.57
0.8
0.0
5.7
SR24-128
67.06
70.1
3.04
0.6
0.1
4.5
71.63
74.68
3.05
0.4
0.0
3.5
80.77
82.3
1.53
0.3
0.1
6.0
99.06
102.11
3.05
0.2
0.0
2.0
106.68
108.2
1.52
0.3
0.0
1.0
Table 2: Summary of recent significant drilling intersections at the Cyclone Deposit (>0.2% Cu). The Reverse Circulation ("RC") intersections (SR24* holes) are expressed as downhole widths and are interpreted to be close to true widths.
Details of the delineation drilling and exploration drill holes for the 2024 program are available at https://astonbayholdings.com/news/2024-storm-drill-hole-details/.
Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the results from its most recent titanium dioxide ("TiO2") product development testwork programme, carried out on mineral flotation concentrates produced from the in-situ mineralised weathered cap that extends across the giant Pitfield Project ('Pitfield'), located in Western Australia.

Highlights
Application for Admission
Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 18 June 2025.
Following Admission of the new shares as described above, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 690,393,221 ordinary shares of no-par value. 690,393,221 represents the total number of voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
Includes 15.6 Metres Averaging 1.47% Cu and 8.5 g/t Ag
E Zone Skarn Returns 29.7 Metres Averaging 1.92% Cu and 15.2 g/t Ag
Infill Drilling Continues to Extend Deposit at Depth Below 2024 MRE
Osisko Metals Incorporated (the “Company or "OsiskoMetals") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce new drilling results from the 2025 drilling program at the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. Results for eight new holes are reported below, located at the southern end of the deposit defined in the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”, see attached map and November 14, 2024 news release).
Figure showing surface outline of 2024 MRE, as well as currently and previously reported drill holes.
Highlights (see Table 1 below):
Table 1: Drill hole mineralized intervals, see attached map for drill hole locations.
Drill hole 30-1073 was drilled to the east of the 2024 MRE limit and did not intersect significant mineralization. Previously reported drill holes 30-1062 and 30-1066 were also collared to the southeast and to the east, respectively, of the 2024 MRE limit and these holes also failed to intersect significant mineralization, indicating that the deposit does not extend towards the east. The deposit remains open to the south and southwest.
All holes were drilled sub-vertically into the altered calcareous stratigraphy which dips 20 to 25 degrees to the north; true widths are estimated at 90-92% of reported widths. The L1 (C Zone) the L2 (E Zone) skarn/marble horizons were intersected in most holes, as well as intervening porcellanites (pale green to white potassic-altered hornfels) that host the bulk of the disseminated copper mineralization.
The November 2024 MRE was limited at depth to the base of the L1 skarn horizon (C Zone), and all mineralized intersections below this horizon represent potential depth extensions to the deposit, to be included in the next scheduled MRE update in Q1 2026.
Mineralization occurs as disseminations and veinlets of chalcopyrite and is mostly stratigraphically controlled in the area of Needle Mountain, Needle East and Copper Brook. As expected, no significant molybdenum mineralization was encountered in porcellanites in the latter areas, but high grades (up to 0.4% Mo) were locally obtained in both the C Zone and E Zone skarns. The bulk of the molybdenum mineralization occurs in veinlet stockworks further north at Copper Mountain, where true porphyry copper-style mineralization occurs, forming a distinct secondary mineralized zone that is characterized by widespread, continuous copper-molybdenum stockwork mineralization radiating from the central source of hydrothermal fluids, i.e. the Copper Mountain porphyry intrusion. At least five vein/stockwork mineralizing events have been recognized at Copper Mountain, which overprint earlier skarn/porcellanite-hosted mineralization throughout the Gaspé Copper system.
The 2022 to 2024 Osisko Metals drill programs were focused on defining open-pit resources within the Copper Mountain stockwork mineralization, leading to the May 2024 MRE (see May 6, 2024 press release). Extending the resource model south of Copper Mountain into the poorly-drilled primary skarn/porcellanite portion of the system subsequently led to a significantly increased resource, mostly in the Inferred category (see November 14, 2024 press release).
The current drill program is designed to convert the November 2024 MRE to Measured and Indicated categories, as well as test the extension of the system deeper into the stratigraphy and laterally to the south and southwest towards Needle East and Needle Mountain respectively.
About Osisko Metals
Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of824 Mt averaging 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt averaging 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.
In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada's largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt averaging 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt averaging 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq". The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.
FireFly Metals (ASX:FFM,TSX:FFM,OTC Pink:MNXMF) has attained firm commitments to raise up to about AU$95 million, giving it a total of AU$135 million for its multi-pronged growth strategy.
The company highlighted on Tuesday (June 10) that the equity financing will be completed via the issuance of approximately 94.7 million fully paid ordinary shares; it will receive around AU$1 per new share.
The funds will be raised via three transactions, with the first being an AU$11.2 million charity flow-through placement to Canadian investors. This will be followed by a AU$54.9 million two-tranche institutional placement, as well as a AU$28.8 million fully underwritten Canadian bought-deal offering with BMO Capital Markets.
Alongside the equity raising, FireFly is inviting shareholders to participate in a non-underwritten share purchase plan (SPP) that can potentially raise up to AU$5 million before costs.
Proceeds of the equity raising and the SPP will collectively be allotted to advance the Green Bay copper-gold project in Canada, including transaction costs and working capital.
Located in the Baie Verte district of Northeast Newfoundland on Canada's east coast, Green Bay was acquired by FireFly in August 2023. Green Bay includes Ming underground mine, which was mined between 1972 and 1982, with activity restarting in 2012. Historic production totaled 6.7 million metric tons (MT) at 2 percent for 134,000 MT of copper.
Measured and indicated resources at Ming are at 21.5 million MT at 1.8 percent for 307,000 MT of copper equivalent, while inferred resources are at 28.4 million MT at 2 percent for 576,000 MT of copper equivalent.
FireFly began drilling at Ming in October 2023, completing 79 drill holes across 37,110 meters within a year.
“The overwhelming demand for the raising reflects the quality and growth outlook at Green Bay, our commitment to a multi-rig exploration campaign and the demand among global investors for top-shelf copper-gold projects,” said FireFly Managing Director Steve Parsons in the company's press release.
He called the asset, alongside FireFly's exploration team and AU$135 million in funding, “the ideal recipe for growth.”
FireFly states on its website that it will continue with its low-cost rapid resource growth strategy, with the underground exploration drill drive at the Ming deposit to be extended during this year.
The company debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange in December 2024.
Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the results from its most recent titanium dioxide ("TiO2") product development testwork programme, carried out on mineral flotation concentrates produced from the in-situ mineralised weathered cap that extends across the giant Pitfield Project ('Pitfield'), located in Western Australia.
Highlights
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said: "We have achieved an extraordinary outcome from our most recent product development testwork, which has delivered an exceptional high-grade, high-purity TiO2 product that should be ideal for either titanium sponge metal or high-quality TiO2 pigment production.
"It is remarkable that our technical team has so rapidly produced a high-purity TiO₂ product. We believe this not only highlights the effectiveness of our processing approach but also underscores the potential value of our product. Metallurgical testing and process optimisation continues, and with the availability of the 70 tonnes of bulk sample collected in February we will now be able to significantly scale up the testwork and produce a variety of final product samples to share with prospective downstream end-users."
Product Development Testwork
An acid bake-water leach process using sulphuric acid was applied, with parameters similar to that tested during the initial product development test programme (announced 10 March 2025). The TiO2 product purification and product finishing stages were tested at ALS Metallurgy laboratories, located in Perth, Western Australia. All assays were conducted at ALS Metallurgy by their in-house metallurgy-specific assay lab.
The most recent product development metallurgical test work was undertaken on flotation concentrates recovered from the near surface, highly weathered in-situ saprolitic zone. Diamond drill core collected from two holes, DD24TOM004 and DD24TOM005, formed the feed composite (refer Figure 1). The composite sample was passed through a wet scrubber to break up the clays and attrition the ore prior to desliming the resulting slurry over a 38µm screen. The coarse material was fed to a gravity test circuit and the finer fraction (-38µm) was processed via froth flotation. The rougher (first stage) flotation concentrate generated from multiple, repetitive flotation tests were then blended to form the feedstock for a subsequent acid leach stage (refer Figure 2).
Two subsamples of flotation concentrate were leached under the following different conditions:
1. Direct acid bake followed by hot water leach
2. Dilute acid pre-leach followed by direct acid bake and hot water leach.
For both tests iron filings were added to the hot water wash phase to reduce the iron in the ferric (Fe3+) state to the ferrous (Fe2+) state, thus removing the iron from the solution. In this acid leach stage the titanium is recovered from the mineral concentrates into the liquor as titanyl sulphate (TiSO4) and the residue solids and liquor are then separated after the water leach step, using filtration, with the liquor moving forward for purification and product finishing testwork.
The next step in the purification process is the hydrolysis stage, which involves the heating of the liquor, thus breaking down the titanyl sulphate and resulting in the production of hydrated TiO2 and the recovery of H2SO4. This step was carried out in two stages without seed TiO2 material, an improvement from previous work. The solution was heated to 106 degrees C and held at temperature whilst being stirred for 2 hours. The resulting slurry was then centrifuged to separate the liquor from the precipitated solids. Finally, as part of the product finishing stage, the hydrated TiO2 was separated from the liquor using a centrifuge, and the solids were then calcined to remove water and produce a high-purity TiO2 compound (see figure 3).
The final chemical analysis of the TiO2 product indicates a very high purity of 99.25% TiO2 by mass with non-detectable or extremely low amounts of deleterious impurities (see table 1).
Figure 1. Saprolite composite sample before scrubbing/attritioning.
Figure 2. Flotation test on the saprolite composite slimes fraction
Table 1. Finished Product Analysis
Product Analysis (XRF)
% by mass
TiO2
99.25
Al
0.16
Ca
0.01
Fe
0.09
La
<0.01
Nd
0.01
Pb
0.004
P
0.23
Si
0.03
Th
<0.001
U
<0.001
V
0.01
The Pitfield Titanium Project
Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheatbelt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is ranked as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world according to the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index published in 2023, and has mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 4).
Figure 4. Pitfield Project Location showing theMid-West Region Infrastructure and Services.
About Empire Metals Limited
Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends for Copper in 2025
Copper Price Update: Q1 2025 in Review
Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2025
Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2025
Copper prices saw impressive gains in 2024, even breaking the US$5 per pound mark in May. However, the red metal's gains didn't last, and by the end of the year copper had retreated back to the US$4 range.
The start of 2025 could be eventful, with Donald Trump returning to the Oval Office, a new stimulus package coming into effect in China and a continued push for greener technologies around the world.
What will these factors mean for copper prices in the new year? Will they rise, or can investors expect the base metal to remain rangebound? Here's a look at what experts see coming for the important commodity.
Trump will be sworn in for his second term as US president on January 20.
During his campaign, he made bold promises that could shake up the American resource sector, pushing a "drill, baby, drill" mantra and committing to increasing oil production in the country.
When it comes to copper, Trump's proposed changes to environmental regulations could have key implications. While the Biden administration has sought to toughen these rules, Trump will look to relax them.
In an email to the Investing News Network (INN), Eleni Joannides, Wood Mackenzie's research director for copper, said changes to environmental regulations are likely to benefit the mining sector overall.
“If the Chinese real estate market were to post a recovery, this would see domestic demand for copper tick higher and could lead to a tighter supply and demand balance overall, assuming all other things remain unchanged. This would underpin even higher prices than we are currently projecting" — Eleni Joannides, Wood Mackenzie
“The former president has already pledged to overturn a 20 year moratorium on mining in Northern Minnesota. This pro-mining approach means more mines could be permitted and put into production,” she said.
One project that was being planned before the Biden administration restricted access to federal lands in the Superior National Forest belongs to Twin Metals Minnesota, a subsidiary of Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO,OTC Pink:ANFGF). The company has been working to advance its underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum-metals group project since 2006, and has submitted plans to state and federal regulatory agencies.
Another copper-focused project that may benefit from the incoming Trump administration is Northern Dynasty Minerals' (TSX:NDM,NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) controversial Pebble project in Alaska.
The company has been exploring the Bristol Bay region since acquiring the property in 2001, but the US Army Corps of Engineers denied approval in 2020; the Environmental Protection Agency did the same in 2021.
Northern Dynasty has been fighting these decisions at both the state and federal level. It reached the Supreme Court in January 2024, but was denied a hearing until the dispute is examined at the state level.
On December 20, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy added his support for the project when he petitioned the incoming president to issue an Alaska-specific executive order on his first day in office. The order would effectively reverse decisions made by the Biden administration, including the permitting of the Pebble project.
In addition to Pebble, projects like Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and BHP’s (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) Resolution, and Hudbay Minerals' (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) Copper World, both of which are in Arizona, may benefit from Trump’s plan to reduce permitting times on projects worth over US$1 billion.
Currently, large-scale operations like these can take up to 20 years to move from exploration to production in the US. Copper is considered a critical mineral for the energy transition, and is increasingly becoming a security concern as the US is largely dependent on China for its supply of copper.
As tensions continue to grow between the west and eastern nations like China and Russia, it may not take much to threaten markets for critical materials, including copper.
Trump has already promised to impose a 60 percent tariff on all goods coming from China.
A tariff on copper imports could upend the president-elect's plans for the resource sector. It would increase the prices of copper imports and disrupt the overall economy.
“The risk is that the president-elect’s threatened tariffs, including 60 percent on China and 20 percent on all other nations, could derail global economic growth, lead to higher inflation and, with that, tighten monetary policy and also lead to a change in trade flows. Copper will suffer if demand takes a hit," Joannides said.
"In addition, there is likely to be continued volatility in prices,” she added.
In its recent analysis of Trump’s policies, ING sees an overall negative impact on global metals demand.
The firm believes that many of his plans, including tariffs, will cause the US Federal Reserve take a longer-term approach to reducing interest rates, which could affect investment in large-scale copper projects.
S&P Global expressed a similar view after Trump's win. Immediately after the election, copper prices sank 4 percent to fall under US$4.30, with the firm suggesting that is likely just the beginning. The organization notes that while the market may have already priced in Trump’s tariffs, a larger trade war could impact prices even further.
China's faltering economy has been a major headwind for copper over the past several years.
The country's housing market accounts for roughly 30 percent of global demand for the red metal, meaning that any shifts could have significant implications for the copper market.
The sector has been struggling for the past few years as the country deals with economic issues, including fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused disruptions to supply chains and a spike in unemployment.
Ultimately, economic factors struck China's real estate sector, an important driver of the country’s gross domestic product; this caused the collapse of the nation's top two developers, China Evergrande Group and Country Garden.
So far, the government’s attempts to stimulate the economy and jumpstart the beleaguered real estate sector have largely failed. In September, it announced measures aimed at property buyers, such as reducing interest rates for existing mortgages by 50 points and cutting the minimum downpayment requirement for homes to 15 percent.
Other changes introduced at the time include more help from the People’s Bank of China, which will provide a lending facility for state-owned firms to acquire unsold flats for affordable housing.
China followed this up with an announcement in November that it will provide additional support for local governments by increasing their debt-raising capacity by 6 trillion yuan over the next six years.
While these measures may not be felt for some time, kickstarting the Asian nation's real estate sector could be a boon for copper producers and investors.
“If the Chinese real estate market were to post a recovery, this would see domestic demand for copper tick higher and could lead to a tighter supply and demand balance overall, assuming all other things remain unchanged. This would underpin even higher prices than we are currently projecting,” said Joannides.
With copper demand projected to grow long term, supply-side concerns are rising. According to Joannides, there is already recognition that copper exploration has been underinvested over the past few years.
“We are seeing signs this could change. Much of the growth over the last five years has come from brownfield expansions rather than greenfield/new discoveries," she explained to INN.
"Technology will likely help increase the chance of discovery, and broadly I would say that policymakers are now more supportive of mineral exploration as the push to secure critical raw materials supply has moved up the agenda."
Joannides pointed to greenfield projects already in the pipeline, including Capstone Copper’s (TSX:CS,OTC Pink:CSCCF) Santo Domingo in Chile, Southern Copper’s (NYSE:SCCO) Tia Maria in Peru and Teck Resources' (TSX:TECK.A,TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) Zarfanal in Peru.
There's also Northmet, a Teck and Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) joint venture in Minnesota.
Rising copper prices could also increase the flow of money from the major companies into the junior space, where most of the exploration is currently occurring.
“Copper has become the standout strategic preference for the major mining companies. The risk-adjusted cost of developing organic copper assets is higher than the cost of acquiring them,” Joannides said.
This kind of acquisition activity could help reduce the development time of assets compared to companies starting exploration from scratch.
While copper supply and demand conditions are expected to remain tight in 2025, competing forces are at play.
One of the biggest factors is Trump’s return to the White House. If the president-elect takes action as quickly as he has promised, investors could soon gain insight on the long-term implications of his policies.
In terms of China, it will take time to get the property sector back to where it was before the pandemic; however, there may be sparks early in the year as new measures start to work their way through the market.
During 2025 it may be even more prudent than usual for investors to do their due diligence on copper and keep an eye on the forces that may affect the market.
The copper price began 2025 on a rebound, spending time above US$5 per pound during Q1 after trading within the US$4 to US$4.50 range for most of 2024's second half.
Starting strong, the red metal climbed from US$3.99 on January 2 to reach US$4.40 by mid-month.
It then eased slightly, ending January at US$4.25. February once again brought momentum as copper climbed steadily to US$4.76 on February 13. However, the price retreated and ended the month at US$4.53.
Copper price, January 2 to April 9, 2025.
Chart via Trading Economics.
The copper price saw significant gains throughout March, breaking through the US$5 mark on March 19. It set a new all-time high of US$5.22 on March 26 before falling to US$5.04 on March 31.
Since then, copper has been under pressure, and the price of the metal plunged to US$4.26 on April 7.
The first quarter of the year was dynamic for copper, but few factors have influenced the market for the base metal more than the threat of tariffs from the US. This possibility has created a wider price gap between London Metal Exchange (LME) copper and Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) copper.
According to an ING article published in mid-February, the CME price was more than 10 percent higher than the LME price at the time, prompting traders to begin shifting copper inventories from overseas warehouses into the US.
This movement elevated stockpiles at CME warehouses to over 100,000 metric tons, the highest level since they peaked at 250,000 metric tons during Donald Trump’s first presidency.
Overall, the US relies on copper imports, which account for 45 percent of its domestic consumption. Chile constitutes 35 percent of incoming supply, while Canada contributes 26 percent.
The majority of copper inflows are in the form of refined copper products, which make up 60 percent of US imports.
On February 25, Trump signed an executive order invoking Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act to initiate an investigation into the impact of copper imports on all forms on national security.
In the order, Trump noted that while the US has ample copper reserves, its smelting and refining capacity has declined. China has become the world’s leading supplier of refined copper, commanding a 50 percent market share.
During a mid-March CRU Group webinar focused on copper, Erik Heimlich, head of base metals at the firm, discussed why Trump may have announced the start of the investigation.
“The big question here is whether US dependencies on copper imports are supposedly compromising national security. That’s the legal rationale behind the investigation" — Bryan Billie, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence
“Their reliance on imports has been growing systematically, and with the closure not so long ago of the Hayden smelter and the Amarillo refinery, that has increased even more,” he said.
Heimlich further explained that Trump may want to use copper tariffs to encourage a resurgence of copper processing in the US based on national security concerns. This point was reiterated by Bryan Billie, policy and geopolitical principal at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, during a virtual panel held at the beginning of April.
“The big question here is whether US dependencies on copper imports are supposedly compromising national security. That’s the legal rationale behind the investigation,” Billie said.
He also discussed the timeline, noting that Section 232 investigations typically take 270 days to complete, although they can be shorter. While it remains uncertain whether the investigation will lead to tariffs, it could also result in export controls, which might pose additional challenges in global copper markets.
Michael Finch, Benchmark’s head of strategic initiatives, suggested that the review is likely to take weeks rather than months, and could actually bring some relief to the market.
“I think, given that the market now expects the announcement on Section 232 to arrive a bit sooner than previously anticipated, I don’t believe as much copper will be trapped in the US as we progress through the coming quarters ... I think it's part of that trend that we’re witnessing a softening in the copper price,” he said.
Other factors that have affected the copper price include a major power outage in Chile at the end of February.
Chile declared a state of emergency to address the outage, which left more than 8 million homes and a significant portion of the country’s mining operations without power.
The outage resulted from a transmission line failure in the northern part of the country, causing BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP) to shut down operations at Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine.
Although power was restored in a few days, COMEX copper futures for March rose by 0.9 percent.
An additional supply disruption occurred in March, when Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) declared force majeure and halted copper shipments from its Altonorte operation in Chile. The refinery produces 350,000 metric tons of copper anode annually, and a prolonged shutdown could impact an already tight copper market.
On a fundamental level, the International Copper Study Group provided preliminary data for January’s supply and demand conditions on March 21. In its release, the group outlines an apparent deficit of 19,000 metric tons of refined copper in the first month of the year, down from the 24,000 metric ton deficit reported in January 2024.
Supply and demand for refined copper maintained a balance at the start of the year, with each growing by 1 percent. Supply-side growth was largely constrained by a 14 percent drop in Chilean output.
Mine production experienced a 2 percent increase in January, with 7 percent year-on-year growth from Peru. The ramp up of production at Anglo American’s (LSE: AAL,OTCQX:AAUFK) Quellaveco mine was a key factor.
Additionally, supply increased by 6 percent in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the expansion of Ivanhoe Mines' (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) Kamoa-Kakula mine. A 3 percent increase in Asian production was offset by a 2 percent decline in North America. Chile also saw a fall of 2.7 percent compared to the same period last year.
Copper is tied closely to the global economy, making this a key factor to watch.
“CRU economists continue to expect global GDP to grow by 2.6 percent in 2025, and refined copper demand to grow by around 2.9 percent in both this and next year, which is actually an increase compared to our previous forecast. So despite the dramatic macro and geopolitical events that we have witnessed over the last few months, the base-case demand narrative for copper remains robust,” Heimlich said in mid-March.
However, he also noted that this base-case scenario is surrounded by uncertainty.
That uncertainty has come to the forefront at the start of Q2. Copper prices fell nearly 20 percent at the beginning of April as the Trump administration announced a new round of base-level and reciprocal tariffs.
Investors experienced a significant selloff as the prospect of a recession became more pronounced.
A recession would substantially impact base metals, including copper, as consumers turn away from big-ticket items like new homes and cars, which require large quantities of these materials
For investors, uncertainty will likely remain for some time. A Section 232 outcome could help stabilize copper, or it could escalate other aspects of a trade war between the US and the rest of the world.
It also remains unclear how long Trump’s tariffs will be in place.
This situation could provide opportunities for investors with an appetite for risk who are looking to make bets. Others may prefer to remain on the sidelines and wait for more clarity on the global trade front.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Over the past year, copper prices have reached record highs on two occasions, with the most recent instance being on March 26, when the metal soared to US$5.26 per pound.
These high prices stem from an increasingly tight copper market, driven by rising demand from population growth and migration in the global south, as well as growing pressures from the energy transition.
This situation is compounded by a limited number of greenfield projects that would introduce new deposits, as opposed to brownfield projects that merely extend the life of existing mines.
The first quarter of the year also witnessed some panic buying, as traders moved inventories into the US in anticipation of tariff-related price increases. Interest in companies developing US copper mines has increased as well as new US President Donald Trump looks to expedite critical metals projects.
Against that backdrop, how have TSX-listed copper companies performed? Learn about the top five best-performing copper stocks in 2025 by year-to-date gains below. Data for this article was retrieved on April 7, 2025, using TradingView's stock screener, and only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million are included.
Year-to-date gain: 44.71 percent
Market cap: C$689.38 million
Share price: C$1.23
Northern Dynasty Minerals is an exploration and development company focused on the Pebble project, a copper-molybdenum-gold-silver project located 200 miles southwest of Anchorage in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska, US.
Northern Dynasty says the site is “one of the greatest stores of mineral wealth ever discovered.”
It hosts a measured and indicated copper resource of 6.5 billion metric tons (MT) and an inferred copper resource of 4.5 billion MT. The Pebble property's measured and indicated resources for molybdenum, gold and silver total 1.26 million MT, 53.82 million ounces and 249.3 million ounces, respectively.
The project stalled in 2020 during the permitting phase following a US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) veto that suggested the proposed mine would damage the Bristol Bay watershed. However, company shares surged following the July 2023 announcement that Alaska had appealed to the US Supreme Court to reverse the veto.
Early in 2024, the Supreme Court declined to hear the matter on procedural grounds, sending it back to the federal district court and federal circuit of appeals before the Supreme Court would hear it.
Northern Dynasty spent the rest of 2024 advancing its case in Alaska's state court. On March 15, it announced the filing of actions to vacate the EPA’s veto. The State of Alaska and two Alaskan Native village corporations followed by filing their own separate suits to vacate. In August, the federal district court granted Northern Dynasty’s motion to modify the complaint by adding the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) as a defendant. The company contended that the EPA's decision was based on the original USACE permit denial and asserted that it was politically motivated.
The latest news from the case came on February 18, when Northern Dynasty announced it would not object to an EPA and USACE motion to halt proceedings for 90 days to allow the Trump administration more time to review the case.
Shares of Northern Dynasty surged following Trump’s March 20 executive order, which calls for expedited approvals for domestic mineral production and identifies copper as a critical mineral.
In the order, Trump said dependence on mineral production from hostile powers is jeopardizing national and economic security, and urged the US to take immediate steps to boost domestic production.
Northern Dynasty reached a year-to-date high of C$1.69 on March 25.
Year-to-date gain: 33.79 percent
Market cap: C$268.43 million
Share price: C$1.94
Arizona Sonoran Copper is a developer and explorer dedicated to advancing the Cactus project in Arizona, US, toward production. The brownfield asset, situated near Phoenix, operated from 1972 to 1984.
Since then, Arizona Sonoran has made substantial investments in the project, including a US$20 million reclamation program aimed at remediating the property. The site features the past-producing Sacaton mine and one historic stockpile, as well as the Cactus East, Cactus West and Parks/Salyer deposits, which span a 5.5 kilometer trend.
According to an August 2024 preliminary economic assessment, at a copper price of US$3.90 the project has an after-tax net present value of US$2.03 billion, an internal rate of return of 24 percent and a payback period of 4.9 years.
Once operational, in the first 20 years the mine is expected to yield an average of 232 million pounds of copper cathode per year. Over its full 31 year mine life, the company anticipates total copper cathode production of 5.34 billion pounds.
The most recent update from the project was on February 25, when the company released assay results from an exploration program at the Parks/Salyer deposit. The release includes notable drill core results, with one 391 meter interval showing continuous mineralization at an average grade of 0.74 percent total copper. In that section, a 242 meter interval has an average grade of 0.98 percent total copper and 0.75 percent soluble copper.
Shares of Arizona Sonoran reached a year-to-date high of C$2.44 on March 26.
Year-to-date gain: 29.35 percent
Market cap: C$385.25 million
Share price: C$2.38
Imperial Metals is a mine development and production company with operations in BC, Canada.
Its operations include a 30 percent interest in the Red Chris mine in BC’s Golden Triangle, with the remainder owned by Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM). Imperial also fully owns the Mount Polley copper-gold mine, which reopened in June 2022, and the Huckleberry mine, which has been under care and maintenance since 2016.
On January 29, the company announced that the Mount Polley mine had met its 2024 guidance, producing 35.7 million pounds of copper and 39,108 ounces of gold during the period.
It also provided an update on its Phase 2 exploration program at Mount Polley, which comprised 6,748 meters across 27 drill holes with both near-pit drilling and drilling of high-priority targets outside the active pit area. The company highlighted one assay result of 0.72 percent copper and 1.43 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold over 127 meters, which includes an intersection of 21.5 meters with 1.34 percent copper and 2.65 g/t gold.
Imperial followed this report with updates on 2024 production from Red Chris on February 20. In that statement, it indicated that its share of production was 25.6 million pounds of copper and 17,943 ounces of gold, a significant increase over the 17.12 million pounds of copper and 13,814 ounces of gold produced in 2023. Newmont's 100 percent 2025 guidance for Red Chris is 88 million pounds of copper and 86,000 ounces of gold.
The release also reports 2025 guidance for Mount Polley. While gold production is anticipated to be in line with 2024, Imperial expects lower copper production in the range of 25 million to 27 million pounds.
According to the company's release, "Phase 4 Springer Pit ore, which has a higher recoverable copper grade is targeted to be fully mined by the third quarter of 2025, with the lower copper grade from the Phase 5 pushback in the Springer pit delivering process ore in the fourth quarter of 2025."
Shares of Imperial reached a year-to-date high of C$2.80 on April 1.
Year-to-date gain: 21.43 percent
Market cap: C$74.12 million
Share price: C$0.255
Gunnison Copper is a copper development company working to advance its Gunnison and Johnson Camp projects, both of which are located in Arizona, into production.
Gunnison was originally scheduled to begin operating in 2020 as an in-situ recovery (ISR) project, but startup was delayed due to low flow rates. Gunnison has been evaluating different alternatives to overcome the challenges and has obtained permits to begin well simulation using small-scale, shallow-level hydraulic fracking.
The company has determined that an open-pit operation has "substantially improved viability" compared to the ISR operation at this time, and is now advancing the permitting process for the open pit. Gunnison intends to maintain the option of its fully permitted ISR operation and well stimulation. Once the open-pit mine is in operation, Gunnison estimates average annual output of 167 million pounds of copper cathode.
The probable mineral reserve for the in-situ operation as of 2016 is 4.5 billion pounds of copper from 782.2 million MT of ore with an average grade of 0.29 percent. The open pit's 2024 resource estimate shows a measured and indicated resource of 5.1 billion pounds of copper from 831.6 million MT of ore with an average copper grade of 0.31 percent.
The company is also working on restarting the Johnson Camp mine in Cochise County, Arizona. Funding will come from Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) subsidiary Nuton, which will also utilize its proprietary heap leach technology. Once mining operations commence, Nuton will have the option to form a joint venture with Gunnison.
In a project update on March 21, the company stated that construction at the Johnson Camp mine is on track to begin first cathode production in Q3 2025. It also notes that the mining of mineralized material began in January; it is being stockpiled in anticipation of the completion of the leach pad.
Shares of Gunnison reached a year-to-date high of C$0.40 on March 24.
Year-to-date gain: 12.5 percent
Market cap: C$91.03 million
Share price: C$0.09
St. Augustine Gold and Copper is a development company focused on its King-King project in the Philippines' Mindanao province. The project consists of 184 mining claims. According to the most recent preliminary economic assessment from 2013, the company projects an after-tax net present value of US$1.78 billion, with an internal rate of return of 24 percent and a payback period of 2.4 years at a copper price of US$3 and a gold price of US$1,250 per ounce.
The latest news from the company came on March 31, when it released its management discussion and analysis for the year ended on December 31, 2024. In the release, it outlines the current state of the project, which has faced prolonged legal delays. The most significant occurred in 2017, when the Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resources ordered a moratorium on open-pit mining for copper, gold, silver and complex ores.
The company states that to date, there has been no resolution regarding the overturning of the moratorium.
Shares of St. Augustine Gold and Copper reached a year-to-date high of C$0.10 on April 1.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, own shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals.
Copper prices moved significantly during the first quarter of the year, with strong momentum carrying the base metal to an all-time high on the COMEX of US$5.26 per pound on March 26.
The rally in prices was driven by uncertainty in global financial markets due to the threat of tariffs from the US.
This resulted in increased tightness and panic as more copper shipments were diverted into US warehouses to preempt potential price hikes. However, prices eased at the beginning of April as concerns about a global recession began to outweigh fears of commodity shortages, causing the price of copper to drop below US$4.50.
How has this affected small-cap copper-focused companies on the TSX Venture Exchange? Read on to learn about the the five best-performing junior copper stocks since the start of 2025.
Data for this article was gathered on April 7, 2025, using TradingView's stock screener, and copper companies with market caps of over C$10 million at that time were considered.
Year-to-date gain: 477.78 percent
Market cap: C$10.47 million
Share price: C$0.26
Camino Minerals is a copper exploration company focused on advancing assets in Peru.
Its flagship Los Chapitos project, located near the coastal town of Chala, covers approximately 22,000 hectares and hosts near-surface mineralization. The company has been completing exploration work on the property since 2016.
Shares of Camino gained significantly the company started a discovery exploration program at Los Chapitos on January 22. The company said the program would consist of 11 holes and 1,200 meters of drilling along the La Estancia fault, focusing on newly identified copper breccias and mantos to determine their extension at depth.
Camino has not provided further updates from its work at Los Chapitos. Another significant update since the start of the year was announced on March 17, when it filed a prefeasibility study for the Puquois copper project. The project was originally acquired as part of an October 2024 definitive agreement to create a 50/50 joint venture between Camino and Nittetsu Mining (TSE:1515) for the construction-ready project.
The study results demonstrate a post-tax net present value of US$118 million, with an internal rate of return of 23.4 percent and a payback period of 3.1 years at a fixed copper price of US$4.28.
It also outlines all-in sustaining costs of US$2 per pound for the 14.2 year mine life.
In addition to the economic details, the included mineral resource estimate shows measured and indicated amounts of 149,000 metric tons of copper grading 0.46 percent from 32.16 million metric tons of ore.
Shares of Camino reached a year-to-date high of C$0.31 on January 29.
Year-to-date gain: 240 percent
Market cap: C$36.64 million
Share price: C$0.17
King Copper Discovery is a copper, silver and gold explorer that is developing a portfolio of projects in South America. The company changed its name from Turmalina Metals in March.
Its primary focus is the Colquemayo project in Moquegua, Peru. In July 2024, King Copper entered into an option agreement with Compania de Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVM) to wholly acquire the property.
The 6,600 hectare site has seen more than 20,000 meters of historic core drilling and hosts multiple porphyry targets that have been identified but have gone untested. Highlighted drill samples show results of 2.4 percent copper and 10 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver over 237.3 meters, including 14.8 percent copper and 47 g/t silver over 31.3 meters.
In news released on February 12, the company said it was intensifying its focus on the project and would be relogging historic cores. Additionally, King Copper hired Insideo, a Lima-based environmental consulting firm, to help advance baseline studies and the drill permit process. The release also indicates that the company was in the process of rebranding from Turmalina Metals to King Copper. As part of the restructuring, CEO Roger James stepped down, maintaining a seat on the board, and was replaced by Jonathan Richards as interim CEO.
On March 11, the company began trading under its new name and ticker. Shares of King Copper reached a year-to-date high of C$0.225 on March 25.
Year-to-date gain: 211.11 percent
Market cap: C$25.05 million
Share price: C$0.14
BCM Resources is an exploration company working to advance its flagship Thompson Knolls project in Utah, US. The greenfield copper, molybdenum, gold and silver project in Utah's Great Basin consists of 225 federal unpatented lode mining claims and two state section leases covering an area of 2,242 hectares.
Exploration of the project area began in the 1970s, when a US Geological Survey aerial survey identified a prominent magnetic anomaly. In the 1990s, follow-up work was conducted at the target.
BCM carried out its last drill program at the property in H1 2023, saying one drill hole encountered a significant mineral intercept of 0.66 percent copper, 0.12 g/t gold and 7.4 g/t silver over 155.4 meters starting at a depth of 621.8 meters. The sample also contained eight intervals with greater than 1 percent copper over 24.3 meters.
In July 2023, the company received approval from the Bureau of Land Management for a plan of operation to continue drilling at the project. In a July 2024 update, the company released data from a Colorado School of Mines analysis of the project’s porphyry-skarn system, which it plans to use to prepare for the drilling at the site.
Shares of BCM reached a year-to-date high of C$0.15 on April 9.
Year-to-date gain: 152.94 percent
Market cap: C$55.99 million
Share price: C$0.43
DLP Resources is an explorer focused on advancing its flagship Aurora copper-molybdenum project in Peru.
The 8,500 hectare site is located in the Central Andes. Exploration work has been performed at the site since the early 2000s, with DLP conducting drill programs in 2023 and 2024.
Shares of DLP have been rising since the release of a technical report for Aurora on February 27, which includes a maiden resource estimate with significant copper and molybdenum spread over two zones.
The inferred resource totals 1.05 billion metric tons of ore containing 4.65 billion pounds of copper, 1.1 billion pounds of molybdenum and 80 million ounces of silver. The resource has average grades of 0.2 percent copper, 0.05 percent molybdenum and 2.4 g/t silver. The company said it is pleased with the size and results of the report, and will continue drilling at the site to upgrade the resource ahead of a preliminary economic assessment.
DLP shares also got a boost on April 1 after it released its management’s discussion and analysis for the nine months ended on January 31. The release covers the firm's activities for the period, highlighting its recent resource estimate, as well as the completion of a non-brokered private placement in January for proceeds of C$1.36 million.
Shares of DLP reached a year-to-date high of C$0.48 on April 3.
Year-to-date gain: 150 percent
Market cap: C$52.28 million
Share price: C$0.60
C3 Metals is an exploration company working to advance its assets in Jamaica and Peru.
C3's primary Jamaican asset is the Bellas Gate project, a 13,020 hectare site featuring 14 porphyry and over 30 epithermal prospects along an 18 kilometer strike. To date, drilling at the site has concentrated on a 4 kilometer zone encompassing the Provost, Geo Hill, Camel Hill and Connors prospects.
Shares of C3 experienced significant gains after it announced on February 11 that it had signed an earn-in agreement with a Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) subsidiary, which can gain up to a 75 percent interest in the project. Under the agreement, Freeport must contribute US$25 million in exploration and project expenditures over five years to earn the initial 51 percent interest, and an additional US$50 million over the following four years for the remaining 24 percent.
In Peru, C3 has focused on advancing its Jasperoide copper-gold project. The site in Southern Peru spans 30,000 hectares and hosts two porphyry and more than 15 skarn prospects across two 28 kilometer belts.
According to a July 2023 technical report, a resource estimate outlines a measured and indicated resource of 51.94 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 0.5 percent copper and 0.2 g/t gold for contained metal totaling 569.1 million pounds of copper and 326,800 ounces of gold.
C3 released an exploration update from its Khaleesi copper-gold project area in Jasperoide on February 19, reporting that a soil sampling campaign defined a copper-molybdenum anomaly extending 1,900 meters by up 650 meters. Two zones contain average concentrations of 950 parts per million copper and 650 ppm of copper.
The company said it is working to complete geophysical surveys by the end of March and will use the data to implement a maiden diamond drill program at the target. It closed a US$11.5 million bought-deal private placement on March 19 that will be used in part for exploration and development at the Khaleesi target.
Shares of C3 reached a year-to-date high of C$0.69 on April 1.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is unlocking one of the world’s largest and purest titanium deposits at its flagship Pitfield project in Western Australia. With growing global demand, a looming supply deficit, and near-term development milestones, Empire offers a compelling investment opportunity in the critical minerals space.
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is an Australian focused exploration and resource development company rapidly gaining international attention for its discovery and rapid development of what is believed to be the world’s largest titanium deposit.
The company is focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Pitfield project, located in Western Australia, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction. With a dominant landholding of more than 1,000 sq km, and a titanium mineral system that spans 40 km in strike length, Pitfield is emerging as a district-scale “giant” discovery with the potential to reshape the global titanium supply landscape.
Empire’s strategic focus on titanium comes at a pivotal time. Titanium is officially recognized as a critical mineral by both the European Union and the United States, owing to its essential role in aerospace, defense, medical technologies, clean energy and high-performance industrial applications. Global demand for titanium dioxide — the most widely used form of titanium — is surging due to its unmatched properties as a pigment and as a feedstock for titanium metal. Titanium supply chains are also increasingly being constrained by geopolitical risks, mine depletion and environmental challenges associated with traditional production. More than 60 percent of the global supply chain is currently concentrated in a handful of countries, notably China and Russia, creating significant vulnerabilities for Western markets.
Titanium has been designated as a critical mineral in both the EU and the US.
Against this backdrop, Empire Metals offers investors a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to a strategically vital metal through a large-scale, high-grade and clean titanium discovery. Unlike many traditional titanium sources, Pitfield's mineralization is exceptionally pure — free from detrimental amounts of uranium, thorium, chromium and other contaminants — making it ideally suited for premium, high-purity end markets. Furthermore, the mineralized zone is near-surface and laterally extensive, allowing for low-strip and scalable bulk mining with conventional processing technologies.
With more than 22,000 meters of drilling already completed and only a fraction of the mineral system tested, Empire is aggressively advancing Pitfield towards a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, targeted for H2-2025. Alongside this work, the company is also undertaking bulk sampling and metallurgical processing to advance flowsheet design and optimize product specifications. It is also engaging with industry players to assess product suitability for premium pigment and titanium sponge markets. Empire is planning to finalize, during the current calendar year, a mining study to evaluate the potential for a low-cost strip mining approach, utilizing continuous mining techniques.
The company is supported by a seasoned leadership team with deep expertise in exploration, resource development, mining, metallurgy and capital markets — ensuring that strategic decisions are guided by both technical excellence and a strong track record of value creation.
Located in Western Australia, the Pitfield project is Empire Metals’ flagship asset and represents one of the most exciting titanium discoveries globally. Spanning an area of approximately 1,042 sq km, the project has revealed a colossal mineral system measuring 40 km in length and up to 8 km in width, with geophysical indications of mineralization extending to at least a depth of 5 km.
Pitfield’s prime location in Western Australia
Extensive drilling across the project has intercepted thick, laterally continuous zones of high-grade titanium dioxide mineralization, highlighting the system’s enormous scale and consistency.
The titanium at Pitfield occurs predominantly in the minerals anatase and rutile within a weathered, in-situ cap that begins at surface. These minerals are exceptionally pure, often exceeding 90 percent titanium dioxide. They are free from harmful amounts of contaminants like uranium, thorium, chromium and phosphorus — qualities that are likely to make the deposit uniquely suitable for premium, high-purity titanium applications in aerospace, defense and clean technologies.
Pitfield is strategically located near the town of Three Springs, approximately 150 km southeast of the port city of Geraldton. The project benefits from direct access to essential infrastructure, including sealed highways, rail lines and an available water supply. This connectivity significantly enhances development potential by reducing logistics costs and simplifying future project build-out. Moreover, the Western Australian government actively supports critical mineral development, and Empire is operating within a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction known for streamlined permitting and investment security.
Empire has completed more than 22,000 meters of drilling, confirming standout titanium dioxide (TiO2) results such as 154 meters at 6.76 percent TiO2, 148 meters at 6.49 percent TiO2, and 150 meters at 6.44 percent TiO2. Notably, mineralization remains open at depth in all tested zones, and to date, only around 5 percent of the interpreted system has been drilled. This underscores the immense upside potential for resource expansion.
The project’s development advantages are equally compelling: the mineralization is near-surface and amenable to simple, bulk mining methods with conventional processing. Its location in a tier-one mining jurisdiction offers access to infrastructure, a skilled workforce and strong regulatory support.
The Pitfield project presents a scalable processing pathway. Photo shows a gravity flotation test in process (left) and a close-up of a flotation test (right)
Pitfield is advancing toward a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, expected by H2-2025. The project is already being recognized as a potential cornerstone asset in the global titanium supply chain.
In addition to Pitfield, Empire Metals maintains a portfolio of early-stage exploration assets offering optionality and exposure to other strategic and precious metals. Empire holds interests in two Western Australian projects — the Walton and Eclipse gold projects — both situated in historically productive mineral belts. While these assets are not the current focus, they contribute exploration upside and optionality within the company’s broader strategy.
Neil O’Brien is the former SVP exploration and new business development at Lundin
Mining, until he retired in 2018. He has an extensive global mining career as a PhD economic geologist, exploration leader and board executive.
Shaun Bunn is a metallurgist based in Perth, Western Australia, with expertise in international exploration, mining, processing and development. He has a successful track record managing mining projects through all stages of development.
Based in London, Greg Kuenzel is a chartered accountant, and corporate finance and financial management expert. He has extensive experience working with resources-focused AIM listed companies.
With more than 20 years of corporate and finance experience focused in the natural resources sector, Peter Damouni holds executive and director roles in TSXV and LSE listed companies where he has played key roles in significantly enhancing shareholder value.
Phil Brumit is a veteran mining engineer and operations expert, delivering major global operations. His previous roles include international leadership positions at Freeport-McMoRan, Lundin Mining and Newmont Corporation.
Narelle Marriott is a former BHP senior process engineer. Most recently, she was the general manager for process development for Hastings Technology Metals.
Andrew Faragher is a former Rio Tinto exploration manager with more than 25 years of experience working across multiple commodities.
Arabella Burwell is a former Senior Director Corporate Development at NASDAQ-listed GoDaddy and a Partner, Capital Raising and Strategic Partnerships, at Hannam & Partners in London and South Africa.
Here's a quick recap of some of the most impactful resource sector news items for the week.
The period saw the Ontario government back the Marathon copper-palladium project, while Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) opened up a US$2 billion iron ore mine. Elsewhere, Indonesia suspended nickel mining in a protected region, and Chile debuted a solar-powered model to cut water-pumping energy use in mining.
Ontario has designated Generation Mining’s (TSX:GENM,OTCQB:GENMF) Marathon project as a shovel-ready strategic minerals project, urging the federal government to invest in its development.
The project, located in Northwestern Ontario, is fully permitted for construction and is expected to produce significant quantities of copper, palladium, platinum, gold and silver over its anticipated 13 year mine life.
The announcement comes after the release of an open letter to Tim Hodgson, Canada's minister of energy and natural resources. It identifies priority projects for Ontario and was penned by provincial ministers Stephen Lecce, Mike Harris and Greg Rickford, as well as associate ministers Kevin Holland and Sam Oosterhoff.
“Building on the investments in the Ring of Fire and the critical minerals supply chain we urge the federal government to invest in shovel-ready strategic mineral projects that are critical to building a secure, domestic supply chain including…Generation Mining’s Marathon project,” the Thursday (June 5) letter reads.
The Ontario government is facing mounting backlash over the recent passage of Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act. It grants the province authority to bypass certain provincial and municipal laws for projects deemed economically significant, aiming to expedite developments like mining operations.
However, Indigenous leaders and environmental groups have criticized the bill, arguing that it undermines treaty rights and environmental protections.
Rio Tinto and China Baowu Steel Group have opened the Western Range iron ore mine in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, marking a significant milestone in both resource development and Indigenous collaboration.
The US$2 billion joint venture, owned 54 percent by Rio Tinto and 46 percent by Baowu, is projected to produce up to 25 million metric tons of iron ore annually, sustaining the Paraburdoo mining hub for approximately 20 years.
Western Range is the first Rio Tinto project to implement a co-designed social, cultural and heritage management plan (SCHMP) with the Yinhawangka Traditional Owners.
Established in 2022, the SCHMP aims to protect significant cultural and heritage values in the area.
Robyn Hayden, Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation board chairwoman, emphasized the importance of this collaboration. “The opening of the Western Range mine represents a shift in how our heritage is being recognised and respected,” she is quoted as saying in Rio Tinto's Friday (June 6) press release.
Alongside the Western Range opening, Rio Tinto announced that development is moving forward at its Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia under an alternative mine plan.
While ramp up remains on track, with output from Panel 0 and Panel 2 expected in 2025 and 2026, the company has paused development in the Entrée Resources (TSX:ETG,OTCQB:ERLFF) joint venture area.
The pause will remain in place until the Mongolian government completes a necessary license transfer. Rio Tinto is instead accelerating work in Panel 2 South, which lies outside the Entrée joint venture zone. Copper guidance for 2025 remains unchanged at 780,000 to 850,000 metric tons.
Indonesia's government has initiated a review of nickel-mining activities in the Raja Ampat archipelago, a region renowned for its rich biodiversity and often referred to as the "last paradise."
The decision follows public outcry and Greenpeace Indonesia's release of videos highlighting environmental degradation caused by nickel-mining operations on the islands of Gag, Kawe and Manuran
Greenpeace's analysis indicates that over 500 hectares of forest and native vegetation have been cleared for nickel mining in these areas, leading to soil runoff and sedimentation that threaten coral reefs and marine ecosystems. These islands are classified as small islands under Indonesian law, which prohibits mining activities in such regions.
Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, Indonesia's environment minister, announced plans to visit the affected areas and stated that the government will take legal action against mining firms operating there after conducting thorough studies.
The energy ministry also suspended operations at Gag Nikel's operations in Raja Ampat pending an inspection.
The nation is the world’s top producer of nickel, outputting 2.2 million metric tons in 2024. Indonesia’s nickel sector has undergone major shifts in 2025, with the government slashing mining quotas in response to falling prices and pledging to implement stricter ESG standards across its resource industries.
Nickel prices have been turbulent this year, opening the 12 month period at US$15,010 per metric ton and rising to a year-to-date high of US$16,440 in mid-March. Supply saturation weighed on the market through to April, when values sank to a year-to-date low of US$13,805. Prices have since rebounded and are sitting at the US$15,285 level.
According to a recently published study, Chilean researchers at the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of Concepción have developed a real-time energy management model that uses predictive economic control to optimize power use in large-scale water-pumping stations.
The model was tested on a system supplying a reverse osmosis plant in Northern Chile, and integrates solar photovoltaic energy and battery storage to reduce costs and improve efficiency.
The site features seven 1,343 kilowatt pumps that transport water 120 kilometers uphill over a 1,000 meter elevation gain. Simulations compared conventional operation with hybrid setups using solar and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Megapack batteries, showing the potential for more sustainable and cost-effective water transport.
"The study was motivated by the sustained increase in electricity consumption associated with pumping seawater for mineral concentration processes, an increasingly common practice in areas with water scarcity,” said Daniel Sbarbaro, a researcher at SERC Chile and author of the paper.
This development is significant for lithium miners in Chile’s Atacama Desert, where freshwater resources are scarce and the mining industry increasingly relies on seawater desalination for operations.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.