As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project
Cartier Resources Inc. (″Cartier″ or the ″Company″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE:6CA) is pleased to announce it intends to evaluate the economic potential of reprocessing Chimo Tailings (″Chimo Tailings Project″), located on the Cadillac Project.
The Chimo Tailings Project consist of waste materials from the past producing Chimo Mine, which operated intermittently from 1964 to 1997 and produced 379,012 ounces of gold (MERN DV 85-05 to DV 97-01).
Located near the Val-d’Or mining camp and existing gold mills with available capacity, the Chimo Tailings Project can potentially unlock value through tailings reprocessing, with low capital requirements and a favourable gold price environment.
Mr. Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO, stated: ″As announced earlier this month, as part of our ambitious plan to grow our resources, we believe that initiating this economic evaluation of reprocessing the tailings of the past producing Chimo Mine can be one of many exciting opportunities with significant upside potential for Cartier’s shareholders″.
In the next months, Cartier plans to conduct a tailings characterization program to determine the amount of gold that can extracted from the tailings site.
Simultaneously, Cartier advances with its plan to execute a multi-stage and 100,000-m drilling program, based on 3 key elements:
- Apply innovative AI (Artificial Intelligence) exploration tools for target generation.
- Review of the current mineral resource estimate and geological interpretation to develop a value-based targeting and development approach at the property scale.
- Traditional targeting with focus on 2024 high-grade gold discoveries as well as best untested historical showings.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, who is a ″Qualified Person″ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (″NI 43-101″).
About Cartier Resources Inc.
Cartier Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is an advanced gold project exploration company based in Val-d’Or (Quebec, Canada). In 2024, Quebec ranked 5th among the best mining jurisdictions in the world (Fraser Institute). Cartier owns 100% of its flagship Cadillac asset and controls a significant land package of 25,000 ha. The Cadillac project is located approximately 40 km east of Val-d’Or and close to existing gold mills with available capacity.
The results of the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Chimo Mine and East Cadillac Properties, Quebec, Canada, Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., of InnovExplo Inc., Mr. Florent Baril of Bumigeme and Mr. Eric Sellars, P.Eng. of Responsible Mining Solutions, May, 29, 2023) demonstrate the economic viability of the project with an average annual gold production of 116,900 oz over a 9.7-year mine life. The current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE: NI 43-101 Mineral Resources Estimate for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Québec, Canada, Vincent Nadeau-Benoit, P.Geo., Alain Carrier, P.Geo., M.Sc. and Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., InnovExplo Inc., August 22, 2022) totaling 720,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 1,633,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.
|For further information, contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.
President and CEO
Telephone: 819-856-0512
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada
1911 Gold (TSXV:AUMB,OTCQX:AUMBF) focuses on the exploration and development of gold resources in Manitoba, Canada. The company owns a dominant, 62,000 hectare land position in the Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba.
1911 Gold’s strategy is on track in de-risking the existing underground mine geology, expanding its mineral resource base through exploration, and advancing towards production on an accelerated time line by leveraging the existing infrastructure in place.
1911 Gold's flagship asset is its True North project located in the Rice Lake greenstone belt of southeastern Manitoba, approximately 150 km northeast of Winnipeg. This historically significant mine has produced over 2 million ounces (Moz) of gold and continues to offer substantial exploration upside.
Company Highlights
- 1911 Gold Corporation is a junior gold exploration company and near-term producer with more than 1.1 million ounces of gold resource in an established mining district.
- The company’s assets include a permitted 1,300-ton-per-day mill and tailings facility, and underground mine, reducing time and costs to production
- With a large land package in the Rice Lake belt, 1911 Gold boasts multiple high-potential targets, providing significant resource expansion potential.
- The company is led by a seasoned management team and board with a strong track record of advancing mining projects.
- The company operates in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with hydroelectric power and excellent infrastructure.
This 1911 Gold Corporation profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project
The Board of Inca Minerals Limited (ASX: ICG) (Inca or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders a progress report on due diligence associated with the recently announced (ASX 5 February 2025) Binding Implementation Agreement to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited (Stunalara) via an off market takeover bid. Stunalara’s key asset is the high-grade gold & gold- antimony Hurricane Project located approximately 110km west-northwest of Cairns and 75km southwest of Port Douglas in North Queensland. Hurricane boasts multiple undrilled high-grade gold & gold-antimony prospects developed from rock chip and grab sampling.
Inca’s technical team recently conducted a site visit as part of the due diligence process to confirm and replicate historical geochemical data, culminating with the collection and dispatch for assaying of 84 rock chip samples. Assays have now been received for those samples with exceptional results recorded for gold (Au) and antimony (Sb) at multiple prospects including Holmes, Cyclone, Tornado, Hurricane and Bouncer confirming the high-grade prospectivity of the Hurricane Project.
Assay Highlights (Refer to table 1, Appendix 1 for full results)
Assays with gold greater than 5g/t:
- Hurricane South - Sample MC0374: 81.5g/t Au
- Hurricane North - Sample MC0368: 12.95g/t Au
- Hurricane South - Sample MC0379: 11.9g/t Au
- Bouncer - Sample HRX10042: 8.29g/t Au and 12.7% Sb.
- Typhoon - Sample HRX10055: 7.84g/t Au
- Holmes - Sample HRX10083: 6.4g/t Au
- Holmes - Sample MC0392: 6g/t Au
- 2 other samples returned gold greater than 4g/t, three with grades over 3g/t and 12 with grades over 1g/t.
Highly anomalous levels of Antimony (Sb) were also recorded, which included:
- Bouncer - Sample HRX10029 with 35.1% Sb
- Bouncer - Sample HRX10036: 20.8% Sb
- Bouncer - Sample HRX10042: 12.75% Sb
- Bouncer - Sample HRX10037: 9.54% Sb
- Bouncer - Sample HRX10033: 7.78% Sb
- Holmes - Sample MC0393: 5.28% Sb, and
- Holmes - Sample MC0398: 4.89% Sb
29 samples returned highly anomalous arsenic values > 0.1% (>1000ppm As, up to 9840ppm in 1 sample).
“The identification of high-grade gold and antimony in rock chips across different locations which have never been drilled, highlights the significant exploration potential of the Hurricane Project for the discovery of gold and antimony. Inca Minerals is looking forward to progressing follow-up exploration programs to build on this significant rock chip data,” said Inca Exploration Manager, Dr Emmanuel Wembenyui.
In addition to gold, the Hurricane Project results include high levels (up to 35%) of antimony, a critical and new economy metal. Antimony is listed as a critical mineral by the United States, the European Union, Japan, India, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Austalia. New economy metals are pivotal for modern technologies, economies and national security, providing direct support for technologies that are paving the way to the transition from fossil fuels to net zero emmisions , advanced manufacturing and defence technologies/capabilities amongst other applications.
HURRICANE PROJECT
Inca is pleased to report highly encouraging results from a geological reconnaissance field trip to the gold and antimony Hurricane Project. The Hurricane Project is located about 110km west-northwest of Cairns and 75km southwest of Port Douglas in North Queensland, Figure 1.
The Hurricane Project comprises three tenements – EPM 19437, which hosts the Holmes, Porphyry, Monsoon and Cyclone prospects, EPM 25855 in which are located the Hurricane and Tornado Prospects, and EPM 27518, which hosts the Bouncer prospect, Figure 1.
Figure 1: Hurricane Project location map showing all three tenements, prospects and sample locations. The samples have been thematically mapped by gold, demonstrating the widespread occurrence of high-grade gold across the project. The project is sandwiched by 2 major northwest-southeast trending faults being the Hurricane and the Retina Faults. Locally, the project area is dominated by the Hodgkinson Formation and 2 late-stage felsic intrusions located within EPM 19437. Shown in the inset is the location of the Hurricane Project in North Queensland relative to the major towns of Cairns, Townsville and Brisbane.
Geology of the Hurricane Project Regional Geology
The Hurricane Project area falls within the Mossman 1:250,000 and the Mount Mulligan 1:100,000 Queensland Geological map sheets. The regional geology traverses a wide Geological Timescale from the Devonian in the Hodgkinson Formation through granodiorite and rhyolitic Carboniferous and Permian intrusions to Triassic and Quaternary Sandstones. The Hodgkinson Formation comprises dark grey to greenish, fine to medium quartz greywackes interbedded with siltstones, mudstones and conglomerates. The Carboniferous to Permian granitic/granodiorite and rhyolite intrusions comprise a suite of felsic porphyritic intrusions. The main porphyritic bodies comprise medium to coarse-grained mineral crystals including euhedral hornblende- biotite, k-feldspar and quartz, which locally grade into fine-grained silicified granites.
Local Geology
The three tenements which make up the Hurricane Project are structurally set within two major NW-SE trending faults, being the Hurricane Fault and the Retina Fault. The Hodgkinson Formation dominates these tenements and comprises of tightly folded greywackes, siltstones, shales, cherts, conglomerates and limestones. Locally within the Hurricane Project are 2 felsic intrusions, which occur in EPM 19437 and are predominantly porphyritic granites. These intrusions are the major source of heat, which mobilised hydrothermal fluids to interact with surrounding country rock, leading to widespread alteration in the form of silicification, sericite and carbonates, and account for the deposition of epithermal gold, silver, and antimony mineralised veins. Epithermal gold deposits are strongly associated with hydrothermal fluids that are related to calc-alkaline volcanism and magmatism. Plots of La-Y-Nb on the ternary diagram of Cabanis and Lecolle, 1989; shows that the Hurricane Project falls within the Arc Calc-Alkaline geo-tectonic setting, supporting an epithermal exploration model for the project (Figure 2). Epithermal gold could be low or high sulfidation, depending on mineralogy and can occur as veins, stockworks, replacements or disseminations. Mineralisation within the project area is associated with variably altered, silicified and brecciated quartz veins ranging in widths from 2 to >50m and lengths over 700m. The mineralogy of the Hurricane Project which includes gold, antimony, silver, very limited sulphur, +/- lead and zinc, leans towards the low sulfidation model.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Inca Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
High Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Kpali Discovery
Castle Minerals Limited (“Castle” or the “Company”) advises that a recently completed eight-hole, 1,106m RC drill programme at its Kpali Gold Prospect in Ghana’s Upper West Region (“Project”, “Kpali”) has intersected mineralisation in all holes including 12m at 8.29g/t Au from 25m including 6m at 11.60g/t Au from 31m and a peak 1m intercept of 20.43g/t Au at 36m in an interpreted ‘hangingwall’ lode and then 4m at 4.16g/t Au from 95m in a lower “footwall” lode (24KPRC010).
- Extremely strong gold intercepts from eight-hole RC drilling programme at Kpali Gold Prospect in Ghana’s Upper West Region.
- All eight holes intersected shallow mineralisation with better intercepts including:
- 12m at 8.29g/t Au from 25m (24KPRC010) incl.
- 6m at 11.60g/t Au from 31m and
- a peak 1m intercept of 20.43g/t Au at 36m and
- 4m at 4.16g/t Au from 95m.
- 7m at 2.23g/t Au from 35m (24KPRC011) incl.
- 4m at 3.23g/t Au from 35m and
- 11m at 2.24g/t Au from 50m incl.
- 1m at 8.29g/t Au from 57m.
- 5m at 3.66 g/t Au from 78m (24KPRC012) incl.
- 2m at 7.09g/t Au 79m.
- 13m at 1.58g/t Au from 73m (24KPRC014) incl.
- 1m at 5.62g/t Au from 79m.
- 1m at 8.35g/t Au from 5m (24KPRC015) and
- 9m at 4.81g/t Au from 107m incl.
- 2m at 8.75g/t Au from 109m.
- 1m at 6.64g/t Au from 70m (24KPRC016).
- 7m at 1.67g/t Au from 39m (24KPRC017) and
- 3m at 3.08g/t Au from 78m.
- 12m at 8.29g/t Au from 25m (24KPRC010) incl.
- Status of Kpali Gold Prospect considerably upgraded.
- Broader district containing several other high conviction prospects confirmed as an emerging new exploration frontier.
- Next drilling programme to comprise step-out drilling at Kpali Gold Prospect and testing of other prospects including equally prospective Bundi discovery.
- Results hot on heels of recent Kandia “4000 Zone” RC programme that confirmed good gold continuity and returned strong intercepts including:
- 7m at 3.36g/t Au from 149m within 24m at 1.78g/t Au from 139m (24KARC002) and
- 5m at 3.49g/t Au from 82m within 11m at 2.26g/t Au from 79m (24KARC004).
- Immediate high-level objective is to confirm robust new West African mining camps at Kpali and Kandia and an initial 1.0Moz Au multi-prospect based mineral resource.
Castle Executive Chairman, Stephen Stone, commented “The Kpali Gold Prospect is developing into a robust discovery and is a strong indicator that we may be dealing with a new West African gold mining camp in Ghana’s emerging northern region.
The latest intercepts include some very decent widths and grades at shallow depths with good continuity which can have considerable positive impacts should mining be considered.
Fig 1: Kpali Gold Prospect: Plan showing latest drill results and outline of interpreted multiple mineralised sub-parallel lodes on simplified sub-surface geology.
We have intersected a very impressive 12m at 8.29g/t Au from 25m, including 6m at 11.60g/t Au from 31m and a peak 1m intercept of 20.43g/t Au at 36m in a ‘hangingwall’ lode, and also 4m at 4.16g/t Au from 95m in a lower ‘footwall’ lode.
Apart from these standout results, very strong mineralisation has been encountered within most holes drilled, implying that with additional drilling we may be able to delineate a decent high value deposit.
We are very keen to get back drilling and to extend the Kpali Gold Prospect discovery as well as to follow-up historical drilling at the nearby Bundi discovery, 4km north.
There are also several other enticing prospects in the broader Kpali Gold Project area.
These drilling results follow excellent recent results from four holes at the Kandia Prospect, a second and separate gold discovery associated with a relatively under- explored 16km prospective contact between Birimian metasediments and a granite intrusion. Recent intercepts at Kandia included 7m at 3.36g/t Au from 149m within 24m at 1.78g/t Au from 139m and 5m at 3.49g/t Au from 82m within 11m at 2.26g/t Au from 79m.
These deposits lie in a classic setting for major gold deposits in West Africa and in particular northern Ghana which hosts the Cardinal Resources 5.1Moz gold Namdini deposit and the Azumah Resources 2.8Moz gold Black Volta Gold Project. The latter’s high-grade Julie deposit is immediately along strike from Kandia.
West Africa is where big gold discoveries can be and are still being made. With the gold price now at a level I could only dream of when starting my career, it’s the perfect time to be exploring Castle’s two new discoveries in the very stable, safe and mining friendly jurisdiction of Ghana.”
Fig 2: North-south long-section through mineralised hangingwall and footwall lodes at Kpali highlighting zones of shallow plunging, high-grade gold mineralisation.
Additional intercepts included 7m at 2.23g/t Au from 35m(24KPRC011) including 11m at 2.24g/t Au from 50m, 5m at 3.6g/t Au from 78m (24KPRC012), 9m at 4.81g/t Au from 107m (24KPRC015) and 3m at 3.08g/t Au from 78m (KPRC017).
These results confirm the Kpali Gold Prospect, just one of several prospects within the broader Kpali Gold Project, as a robust discovery in a completely new district within Ghana’s emerging Northern Region exploration frontier.
With several other high conviction prospects yet to be evaluated in the area, including the nearby Bundi, Kpali East, Wa South East and Wa South West prospects, there appears to be present all the hallmarks of a new West African mining camp and the possibility of a considerable gold endowment.
The Kpali Gold Prospect lies within a mineralised corridor associated with a 30m to 50m wide zone of structural deformation immediately west of a granite intrusion. Three drilling programmes have identified near-surface, shallow plunging high-grade lode-style mineralisation to a depth of at least 100m. Multiple, closely-spaced mineralised lodes have been identified over at least 650m strike.
Overall, the geological setting at the broader Kpali Gold Project is of typically structurally-controlled, orogenic style mineralisation within Birimian terrane. This is a similar setting as that hosting several world- class gold mining operations in Ghana and West Africa generally. Orebodies with these characteristics can often extend to considerable depth.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Castle Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Peter Grandich: Gold Miners Set to Print Cash as Price Hits New Highs
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. shared his outlook for major gold miners as the metal hits fresh record highs.
"I don't fully expect the general financial community ever to return to (gold)," he said.
"What I do expect is that the gold-mining companies now are basically going to print cash — their free cashflow is just going to be records after records."
But what about gold juniors? When will they follow the large miners higher?
"Everything else has clicked now for them, and the one thing that's stopping it is the logjam — when the majors finally not only just merge with themselves, but really go into the junior market with action," Grandich said. "That'll be when we'll see the market take off."
Watch the interview above for more from Grandich on gold and junior miners, as well as copper.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves
Global central banks own about 17 percent of all the gold ever mined, with reserves topping 36,699 metric tons (MT) as of year-end 2023. They acquired the vast majority in the years after becoming net buyers of the metal in 2010.
Central banks purchase gold for a number of reasons: to mitigate risk, to hedge against inflation and to promote economic stability. Increased concerns over another global financial crisis have as expected led central banks once again to build up their gold reserves.
In a mid-2024 survey, the World Gold Council (WGC) said that 81 percent of the central bankers it polled expect global gold reserves to increase over the next 12 months. The precious metal’s “long-term store of value” as a guiding factor in gold purchases was cited by 42 percent of respondents.
Central banks added 1,044.6 MT of gold to their vaults in 2024, the third year in a row that gold purchases in this segment surpassed the 1,000 MT mark. In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, central banks picked up another record 332.9 MT of gold, reported the WGC.
Chart via the WGC.
Twenty-nine percent of the WGC's survey respondents indicated plans to grow their gold reserves, up 5 percent from the previous year. Three percent reported their institution is planning to decrease its gold holdings, which was unchanged from the previous year.
The WGC believes that central bank gold purchases will continue to be a major driver of gold demand in 2025.
Which central banks hold the most gold?
Read on to find out the 10 top countries by central bank gold holdings, as per data from the WGC, including recent Q4 2024 and full-year 2024 reports.
1. United States
Gold reserves: 8,133.46 metric tons
When it comes to the largest gold depository in the world, the American central bank is number one with 8,133.46 metric tons.
A large percentage of US gold is held in “deep storage” in Denver, Fort Knox and West Point. As the US Treasury explains, deep storage is “that portion of the US Government-owned gold bullion reserve which the Mint secures in sealed vaults that are examined annually by the Treasury Department’s Office of the Inspector General and consists primarily of gold bars.”
The rest of US-owned reserves are held as working stock, which the country's mint uses as raw material to mint congressionally authorized coins.
2. Germany
Gold Reserves: 3,351.53 metric tons
The Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, currently owns 3,351.53 metric tons of gold. Like many of the central banks on this list, the German national bank stores over half of its stock in foreign locations in New York, London and France.
The Bundesbank’s foreign gold reserves came into question in 2012, when the German Federal Court of Auditors, the Bundesrechnungshof, was openly critical of the Bundesbank’s gold auditing.
In response, the German bank issued a public statement defending the security of foreign banks. Privately, the Bundesbank then began the arduous process of repatriating its gold stock back to German soil. By 2016, more than 583 MT of gold had been transferred back to Germany.
Nearly half of Germany’s gold holdings are stored in Frankfurt, while more than a third are in New York, an eighth of its holdings are in London, and a miniscule amount are held in in Paris.
3. Italy
Gold Reserves: 2,451.84 metric tons
Banca d’Italia, the national bank of Italy, began amassing its gold in 1893, when three separate financial institutions merged into one. From there, its 78 MT slowly grew into the 2,451.84 MT the country now owns.
Like Germany, Italy stores parts of its reserves offshore. In total, 141.2 MT are located in the UK, 149.3 are in Switzerland and 1,061 are kept in the US Federal Reserve. Italy houses 1,100 MT of gold domestically.
4. France
Gold Reserves: 2,437 metric tons
The Banque de France has 2,437 MT of gold reserves, all of which it keeps on hand. The precious metal is stored in the bank’s secure underground vault, dubbed La Souterraine, which is located 27 meters below street level.
La Souterraine’s gold vaults are one of the four designated gold depositories of the International Monetary Fund.
According to Investopedia, the collapse of the Bretton Woods gold standard system was in part due to former French President Charles de Gaulle, who “called the U.S. bluff and began actually trading dollars in for gold from the Fort Knox reserves.” At the time, US President Richard Nixon “was forced to take the U.S. off the gold standard, ending the dollar's automatic convertibility into gold.”
5. Russia
Gold Reserves: 2,332.74 metric tons*
The Bank of Russia is the official central bank of the Russian Federation and owns 2,332.74 MT of gold. Like France, Russia’s central bank has opted to store all its physical gold domestically. The Bank of Russia stores two-thirds of its gold reserves in a bank building in Moscow, and the remaining one-third in Saint Petersburg.
The majority of the yellow metal is in the form of large, variable-weight standard gold bars weighing between 10 and 14 kilograms. There are also smaller bars on site weighing as much as 1 kilogram each.
Russia, which is the second largest gold producer by country, has been a steady purchaser of the precious metal since roughly 2007, with sales ramping up significantly between 2015 and 2020. However, Russia’s refineries were banned from selling gold bullion into the London market following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions by the west also include a freeze on about half of Russia’s gold reserves.
In early 2022, Russia tied its currency, the ruble, to the yellow metal. "The plan was to shift the currency away from a pegged value and into the gold standard itself so the ruble would become a credible gold substitute at a fixed rate," according to Robert Huish, an Associate Professor in International Development Studies at Dalhousie University.
*This figure does not reflect year-end 2024, including the at least 3.1 MT purchased in 2024, per the WGC, which is awaiting further data to update the 2024 total.
6. China
Gold Reserves: 2,279.56 metric tons
The central bank for Mainland China is the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), located in Beijing. According to the WGC, the national financial institute stores 2,279.56 MT of gold, most which has been purchased since 2000. In 2001, the PBoC had 400 MT of gold in reserve, but in just a little more than two decades that total has climbed by 459 percent.
The PBoC issues the Panda gold coin, which was first created in 1982. The Panda coin is now one of the top five bullion coins issued by a central bank. It is among the ranks of the American Eagle, Canadian Maple Leaf, South African Krugerrand and Australian Gold Nugget.
The PBoC was one of the top gold buyers out the world's central banks for 2024, purchasing another 44 MT of gold during the year. April 2024 marked the 18th consecutive month of gold buying for China's central bank, which paused its purchases afterward until picking them up again in November.
7. Switzerland
Gold Reserves: 1,039.94 metric tons
Holding the seventh largest central bank gold reserves is the Swiss National Bank. Its 1,039.94 MT of gold are owned by the state of Switzerland, but the central bank manages and maintains the reserve.
After years of opaqueness regarding the country’s golden treasure trove, the Swiss Gold Initiative, or Save our Swiss Gold campaign, was launched in 2011.
The publicity culminated in a national referendum in 2014, asking citizens to vote on three proposals. The first was a mandate for all reserve gold to be held physically in Switzerland. The other two dealt with the central bank’s ability to sell its gold reserves, along with a decree that 20 percent of the Swiss bank’s assets be held in gold.
The referendum was unsuccessful, but did prompt the bank to be more transparent. In a 2013 release, the central bank reported that 70 percent of its gold reserve was held domestically, 20 percent was located at the Bank of England and 10 percent was stored with the Bank of Canada.
8. India
Gold Reserves: 876.18 metric tons
The Reserve Bank of India is another central bank that has fervently acted to increase its holdings in recent years. It began adding to its gold assets in 2017; however, the majority of its purchases have taken place in the past four years.
Strikingly, after India's central bank purchased 16 MT of gold in 2023, the institution scooped up another 72 MT of the precious metal in 2024.
While more than half of its gold is held overseas in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank of International Settlements, about a third of its gold is held domestically. In June 2024, India repatriated 100 MT of gold from the United Kingdom. This was the first time since 1991 that the Reserve Bank of India moved its overseas gold holdings back home.
9. Japan
Gold Reserves: 845.97 metric tons
Public information about the Bank of Japan’s gold reserves is hard to come by. In 2000, the island nation was holding approximately 753 MT of the yellow metal. By 2004, the Bank of Japan’s gold store had grown to 765.2 MT, and remained at that level until March 2021, when the country purchased 80.76 MT of gold.
10. Netherlands
Gold Reserves: 612.45 metric tons
Rounding out this list of the top central bank gold reserves is the Dutch National Bank (DNB), the central bank of the Netherlands. Like Switzerland, the Dutch central bank stores as much as 38 percent of its gold in Canada’s national reserve. Another 31 percent, in the form of 15,000 gold bars, is held in a domestic vault, while the remaining 31 percent is located in New York’s Federal Reserve bank.
In a report, the DNB describes gold as the supreme safe-haven asset. “Central banks such as DNB have therefore traditionally had a lot of gold in stock. After all, gold is the ultimate nest egg: the trust anchor for the financial system,” it reads. “If the entire system collapses, the gold supply provides collateral to start over. Gold gives confidence in the strength of the central bank’s balance sheet. That gives a safe feeling.”
*11. International Monetary Fund
Gold Reserves: 2,814.1 metric tons
The gold reserve held by the International Monetary Fund is the third largest in terms of size. The large gold reserve was amassed primarily during the founding of the international organization in 1944.
In that inaugural year, it was decided that “25 percent of initial quota subscriptions and subsequent quota increases were to be paid in gold.”
Since 1944, the International Monetary Fund has added gold through the repayment of debts owed by member countries. Nations can also exchange gold for another member country’s currency.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country
With gold prices surging to new all-time highs at the start of 2025, the top gold-producing countries are set to benefit significantly from a runaway bull market.
After gaining 30 percent in 2024, the market's momentum continued in 2025. On January 31, it broke through the US$2,800 mark, and less than two weeks later on February 11, it broke above US$2,900.
The underlying conditions present in 2024 remain, including significant interest from central banks, falling interest rates and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
New events are adding more fuel to gold’s fire in 2025, most significantly Donald Trump’s return as president of the US. Since he took office, his aggressive trade tactics have sent ripples through the global economy and pushed investors to gold as they seek safe-haven assets.
As uncertainty grips the markets, rising gold prices will benefit gold producers and the countries they operate in. So, which countries produce the most gold?
Here, the Investing News Network outlines the top gold producers by country in 2024 using the latest production numbers from the US Geological Survey. The organization notes that global gold production totaled 3,300 metric tons (MT) last year, up 50 metric tons from 2023. Data for mining production was sourced from Mining Data Online.
1. China
Gold production: 380 metric tons
China was the world's top gold mining country in 2024 with output of 380 metric tons. While China's gold output peaked at 455 MT in 2016, it hasn’t dipped below 300 MT in more than a decade. This consistent production continues to ensure China's status as the world's top gold producer.
China's gold mining industry is dominated by state-owned operators. Some of the largest companies include Zijin Mining Group (HKEX:2899), which owns the Shanxi mine, the largest gold mine in the Shanxi province. According to the most recent data from MDO, in 2023 the mine produced 125,000 ounces of gold.
Another of China’s largest companies is China Gold International Resources (TSX:CGG,HKEX:2099), which owns a 96.5 percent stake in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia. One of China’s largest gold mines, it’s estimated that production in 2024 was between 106,097 and 112,528 ounces.
China also hosts major gold-smelting operations. Its Belt and Road Initiative has resulted in Chinese companies exploring and developing sites elsewhere in Asia and Africa, subsequently sending raw resources back to China for refinement.
In addition to being the top producer of gold in 2024, China was one of the largest consumers of gold. According to data from the World Gold Council, consumers purchased 857.1 metric tons throughout the year. Meanwhile, China’s central bank was among the largest buyers of precious metal in 2024, adding 44 metric tons of gold to its coffers during the year to bring its official gold holdings to 2,280 metric tons.
2. Russia
Gold production: 310 metric tons
Gold production from Russia came in at 310 metric tons in 2024, the same as the prior year. The country's output has risen fairly significantly since 2017, when it produced only 255 MT of gold.
The US Geological Survey states that Russian gold reserves stand at 12,000 MT, making it the second-largest country for reserves after Australia. However, despite high production and reserves, Russian gold has had problems reaching world markets since the country invaded Ukraine in February 2022. In response, Russian operators have sought out alternative markets, particularly the BRICS nations and other Asian countries like Kazakhstan.
Russia has several large gold mines, but none are more prolific than Polyus’ (MCX:PLZL) Olimpiada mine in the Ksasnoyarsk Krai region of Siberia. According to the company's most recent data, the mine produced 1.5 million ounces in 2023.
3. Australia
Gold production: 290 metric tons
Australian gold production slightly decreased in 2024 to 290 metric tons, down from 296 metric tons the previous year.
Australia is home to several large gold mines, including Newmont’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Boddington and Cadia Valley, which produced 745,000 ounces and 597,000 respectively in 2023. It also hosts the Tropicana mine, a joint venture between AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTC Pink:RGRNF) that produced 437,000 ounces of gold.
Australia is one of the top gold producers and has one of the largest reserves, with an estimated 12,000 metric tons. These reserves, along with several other top producers, will ensure the country remains in the top 10 for years to come.
4. Canada
Gold production: 200 metric tons
In 2024, gold production in Canada totaled 200 metric tons, marking a slight uptick from the 198 metric tons recorded in 2023.
Ontario and Québec are the largest gold-producing provinces in the country; together, they represent more than 70 percent of Canada’s gold output. The Canadian government states that gold is the nation’s most valuable mined commodity, with domestic exports surging 35 percent in 2023 to reach a total of C$34.1 billion.
Canada has a number of very large gold mines, the largest of which is Agnico Eagle’s (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic Complex in Québec. The mine produced 689,000 ounces of gold in 2023 and hosts proven and probable reserves of 7.92 million ounces.
Other notable gold mines in Canada include Agnico Eagle’s Detour Lake in Ontario, which produced 677,000 ounces in 2023, and its Meadowbank Complex in Nunavut, which produced 432,000 ounces.
5. United States
Gold production: 160 metric tons
The US produced 160 metric tons of gold in 2024, a drop from 170 metric tons produced in 2023. This continues a trend of production declines that started in 2017, when the US produced 237 MT of gold.
According to the US Geological Survey, the top state for production of the yellow metal was Nevada, which accounted for 70 percent of total domestic production, followed by Alaska with 16 percent. The top 26 operations in the country were responsible for 97 percent of American gold output in 2024.
An assessment of US gold resources shows that the country has approximately 33,000 MT of gold in identified and undiscovered resources. The US Geological Survey notes that close to a quarter of the gold in undiscovered resources can be found in copper porphyry deposits. Gold reserves in the US are estimated at 3,000 MT.
The largest gold mining assets in the United States are all owned by Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont, and consist of Turquoise Ridge, the Cortez Complex and the Carlin Complex. Between them, the mines produced 2.82 million ounces of gold in 2023.
6. Kazakhstan
Gold production: 130 metric tons
Kazakhstan's 2024 gold output of 130 metric tons represents continued growth in the country's production of the yellow metal, up from just 69 MT produced in 2016. Kazakhstan’s largest gold-mining operation is the Altyntau Kokshetau mine, which is owned by mining giant Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF).
In its 2024 production report, Glencore stated that it produced 603,000 ounces of gold across all its Kazakhstan assets, the majority of which came from the Altyntau Kokshetau mine.
In August 2023, Anglo-Russian company SolidCore Resources, formerly Polymetal International, one of Kazakhstan's largest producers, delisted from the London Stock Exchange in a move geared at severing the link between its Kazakhstani and Russian subsidiaries; it did so in response to tensions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It remains listed on the Astana International Exchange in Kazakhstan.
In its FY2024 financial results, released on January 29, the company reported it produced 320,000 ounces of gold, a 1 percent increase over 2023. Its largest asset in the country is the Kyzyl mine, which hosts 2.2 million ounces of gold.
6. Mexico
Gold Production: 130 metric tons
Mexico’s gold production in 2024 came in at 130 metric tons, a marginal increase from 127 metric tons the previous year.
Mexico has a long history of gold mining; in fact, the Spanish colonization of Central America in the early and mid-1500s was largely targeting gold and silver. Today, Mexico is among the global leaders in gold production. Precious metals account for 50 percent of the country’s total metal output.
While much of Mexico's gold mining is controlled by foreign entities, one of the largest operations, the Herradura mine, is owned by Mexico City-based Fresnillo (LSE:FRES,OTC Pink:FNLPF). Herradura produced 360,598 ounces of gold, or about 10.08 MT, in the company's 2024 fiscal year. The mine represents more than half of Fresnillo’s gold production and generates about a quarter of the company's total adjusted revenue.
6. Ghana
Gold production: 130 metric tons
West Africa has a rich history of gold production dating back hundreds of years. Ghana has been taking advantage of its resources and has seen steady production increases over the years going from 88 metric tons in 2015 to 130 metric tons in 2024.
Gold has become an important economic driver for the country. In 2023, gold exports accounted for 62.1 percent of Ghana’s total exports, adding US$580 million to the nation’s gross domestic product.The country is home to several highly productive gold mines, including Newmont’s Ahafo South mine, which produced 581,000 ounces of gold in 2023, and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Tarkwa mine with 551,000 ounces.
9. Uzbekistan
Gold Production: 120 metric tons
Uzbekistan produced 120 metric tons of gold in 2024, up from the 100 metric tons produced in 2023.
Operated by Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company, Uzbekistan's Muruntau gold mine is one of the largest gold operations in the world. Massive deposits of gold were first discovered at the site in the 1950s, and it still holds some of the largest reserves in the world at 4,500 MT. The discovery marked the beginning of gold mining in Uzbekistan. The mine produces more than 2.5 million ounces of gold per year and is expected to continue operating into the 2030s.
Following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, mining for the yellow metal fell to its all-time lows in the mid-1990s. In 2019, the country’s government announced renewed investment into development and exploration. While that hasn't yet been reflected in its annual production, upgrades at Muruntau scheduled to be completed in 2026 are expected to increase its output from 38.5 million to 50 million metric tons of ore per year.
10. Indonesia
Gold Production: 100 metric tons
The mining industry is one of Indonesia’s most important sectors, and the country is among the world’s top producers of nickel, copper and gold. In 2024, Indonesia produced an estimated 100 metric tons of gold, on par with its 2023 production totals.
Indonesia is home to several significant gold operations. The largest of these is the Grasberg Mining District, a joint venture between Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Indonesia’s state-owned Indonesia Asahan Aluminium. In 2024, the area produced 1.86 million ounces of gold, a decrease from the 1.98 million ounces produced in 2023, and it is estimated to have 23.9 million ounces in mineral reserves.
10. South Africa
Gold Production: 100 metric tons
In 2024, South African gold production came in at 100 metric tons, a small decline from 2023’s 104 metric tons. An estimated one-tenth of global gold reserves are located in the country, and its Witwatersrand Basin is one of the largest gold resources in the world.
Among the largest mining assets in the country are Gold Fields’ South Deep mine, which produced 322,000 ounces in 2023, and Sibanye-Stillwater’s (NYSE:SBSW,JSE:SSW) Driefontein mine, which produced 233,000 ounces.
South Africa has been a top gold producer for decades, but between 1980 and 2018 the nation’s gold output fell by 85 percent. In recent years, South Africa has been the site of conflicts between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and gold producers in the area. The AMCU has held many protests and strikes at several gold and platinum mines in the hopes of garnering more wages and stopping any mergers that could cause job losses.
Additionally, in 2024 South Africa blockaded access to the Buffelsfontein gold mine west of Johannesburg, cutting off food and water in an attempt to force hundreds of miners to the surface.
Illegal mining accounts for 10 percent of South Africa’s total gold output. More than 30,000 illegal miners operate out of 6,000 abandoned mine shafts in the country.
10. Peru
Gold production: 100 metric tons
Peru is a mineral-rich country, known for deposits of copper, silver and gold. In 2024, Peru’s gold production was flat with the prior year’s, with 100 metric tons being extracted.
While Peru’s gold mines may not produce as much gold as some others on this list, some are still significant producers, including Newmont’s Yanacocha mine, which produced 276,000 ounces in 2023, and Pan American Silver’s (TSX:PAAS,NYSE:PAAS) Shahuindo mine, which produced 140,000 ounces.
Like South Africa, Peru has spent years working to crack down on illegal mining. While it has had some success, illegal gold operations account for roughly half of all gold produced in Peru. These operations have also wreaked havoc on vast swaths of the Amazon, as mercury used in the production of gold leaches into groundwater and soil.
There are also legal artisanal miners who oppose recent government action to regulate illegal operations. This culminated in a protest by thousands of miners who blockaded the center of Lima in November. Opponents of the new registry say it allows illegal miners to operate with impunity and exempts them from criminal liability.
FAQs for gold investing
How is gold mined?
Gold is mined by several different methods, including: placer mining, hard-rock mining, by-product mining and by processing gold ore. The method a gold-mining company chooses depends upon the size, location, geological model and metallurgy of the deposit in question.
What is the production cost of gold?
The cost of producing gold varies from one miner to the next, and is reported as the all-in sustaining cost (AISC). AISC was first introduced in 2013 by the World Gold Council. Deposit type, energy costs and inflation are the factors that have the largest impact on AISC. The average AISC for the entire gold industry is calculated by averaging the production costs of the largest gold producers. The average AISC fluctuates with changes in energy costs and inflation.
Which nation is the largest owner of gold?
The country with the largest central bank gold reserves is the US, which had 8,133.5 metric tons as of May 2024. Most US central bank gold is held in deep storage in Denver, Fort Knox and West Point.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
