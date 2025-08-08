Arvinas Announces FDA Acceptance of the New Drug Application for Vepdegestrant for the Treatment of ESR1m, ER+/HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer

Filing based on pivotal Phase 3 VERITAC-2 clinical trial demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in median progression-free survival versus fulvestrant –

– Vepdegestrant is the first PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) to demonstrate clinical benefit in patients with breast cancer –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), today with its partner Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for vepdegestrant for the treatment of patients with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have previously received endocrine-based therapy. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of June 5, 2026.

"Patients often face limited treatment options after first-line treatment and vepdegestrant demonstrated improved progression-free survival in patients with ESR1-mutated ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer," said John Houston, Ph.D., Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer, and President at Arvinas. "With the efficacy and favorable tolerability seen in VERITAC-2, we believe vepdegestrant, if approved, has potential to be a best-in-class treatment option for patients in the second-line ESR1-mutant setting. We look forward to working alongside Pfizer and with the FDA to pursue vepdegestrant's approval and to ensure this important treatment option is made available to patients as rapidly as possible."

Vepdegestrant, an investigational oral PROTAC ER degrader, is being jointly developed by Arvinas and Pfizer. The NDA submission was based on data from VERITAC-2 (NCT05654623), a global, randomized Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating vepdegestrant versus fulvestrant. These data were recently presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting and were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine .

About Vepdegestrant
Vepdegestrant is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) estrogen receptor degrader. Vepdegestrant is being developed as a potential monotherapy for ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer with estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1) mutations in the second line-plus setting.

In July 2021, Arvinas announced a global collaboration with Pfizer for the co-development and co-commercialization of vepdegestrant; Arvinas and Pfizer will share worldwide development costs, commercialization expenses, and profits.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for vepdegestrant for its use as a monotherapy in the treatment of adults with estrogen receptor–positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2–negative (HER2-), ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy. Vepdegestrant has also been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA, underscoring the significant unmet need in this patient population and the potential for vepdegestrant to offer a meaningful new treatment option.

About the VERITAC-2 Clinical Trial
The Phase 3 VERITAC-2 clinical trial (NCT05654623) is a global, randomized trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of vepdegestrant (ARV-471) as a monotherapy compared to fulvestrant in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor plus endocrine therapy. The trial enrolled 624 patients, 270 of whom had ESR1m positive disease, at 213 sites in 25 countries.

Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either vepdegestrant once daily, orally on a 28-day continuous dosing schedule, or fulvestrant, administered intramuscularly on Days 1 and 15 of Cycle 1 and then on Day 1 of each 28-day cycle starting from Day 1 of Cycle 2. In the trial, 43% of patients (n=270) had ESR1 mutations detected. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS) in the ESR1-mutation and intent-to-treat populations as determined by blinded independent central review. Overall survival is the key secondary endpoint.

About Arvinas
Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body's natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; and ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for mutated cancers, including pancreatic and colorectal cancers. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding: vepdegestrant's potential to be a best-in-class treatment option for patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer with ESR1 mutations in the second line-plus setting; and vepdegestrant's potential approval and ensuring this treatment option is made available to patients as rapidly as possible. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Arvinas' strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "target," "goal," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "look forward," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether Arvinas and Pfizer will successfully perform their respective obligations under the collaboration between Arvinas and Pfizer; whether Arvinas and Pfizer will be able to successfully conduct and complete clinical development for vepdegestrant as a monotherapy; whether the VERITAC-2 clinical trial will meet the secondary endpoint for overall survival; risks related to our expectations regarding the potential clinical benefit of vepdegestrant to patients; uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related approval timelines, including with respect to the New Drug Application for vepdegestrant; seeking FDA approval of vepdegestrant and the risk that any regulatory approvals, if granted, may be subject to significant limitations on use or subject to withdrawal or other adverse actions by the applicable regulatory authority; whether FDA or other regulatory authorities will require additional information or further studies, or may fail or refuse to approve or may delay approval of vepdegestrant; whether Arvinas and Pfizer, as appropriate, will be able to obtain marketing approval for and commercialize vepdegestrant and other product candidates on current timelines or at all; Arvinas' ability to protect its intellectual property portfolio; Arvinas' reliance on third parties; whether Arvinas will be able to raise capital when needed; whether Arvinas' cash and cash equivalent resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Arvinas' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas' current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contacts
Investors:
Jeff Boyle
+1 (347) 247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:
Kirsten Owens
+1 (203) 584-0307
Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PfizerPFENYSE:PFEPharmaceutical Investing
PFE
The Conversation (0)
Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced they will present updated data related to vepdegestrant (ARV-471) at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Annual Congress. Vepdegestrant is a novel investigational PROTAC ® estrogen receptor (ER) protein degrader that is being jointly developed by Arvinas and Pfizer for the treatment of patients with early and locally advanced or metastatic ER positivehuman epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+HER2-) breast cancer. Four posters will be presented during the poster session at the annual congress, which will be held from May 11-13, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

  • First-Quarter 2023 Revenues of $18.3 Billion
    • Expected Decline in Comirnaty (1) Revenue Drove 26% Operational Decrease in First-Quarter 2023 Revenues
    • First-Quarter 2023 Revenues from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid of $7.1 Billion
    • Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Grew 5% Operationally
  • First-Quarter 2023 Reported Diluted EPS (2) of $0.97, a Year-Over-Year Decline of 29%, and Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $1.23, a Year-Over-Year Decline of 24%
  • Pfizer Reaffirms Full-Year 2023 Financial Guidance (4)
  • Pfizer Continued to Make Significant Progress Toward an Unprecedented Number of Anticipated New Product and Indication Launches; Milestones Include FDA Approvals for Zavzpret, Cibinqo for Adolescents and Prevnar 20 in Pediatric Patients

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and reaffirmed full-year 2023 financial guidance.

The first-quarter 2023 earnings presentation and accompanying prepared remarks from management as well as the quarterly update to Pfizer's R&D pipeline can be found at www.pfizer.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

Data from Phase 3 EMBARK trial to be presented as a plenary session during the 2023 American Urological Association Annual Meeting

Results show the potential for XTANDI to add to the standard of care in prostate cancer, if approved

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

  • PREVNAR 20 offers the broadest serotype coverage of any pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, helping to protect against all 20 serotypes contained in the vaccine
  • PREVNAR 20 builds on PREVNAR 13 ® and includes seven additional serotypes shown to be associated with antibiotic resistance, heightened disease severity, invasive potential, and prevalence in pediatric pneumococcal cases. 1
  • The vaccine further advances Pfizer's pediatric pneumococcal vaccine portfolio and builds on more than 20 years of Pfizer leadership, legacy and innovation in developing pneumococcal conjugate vaccines

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved PREVNAR 20 ® (20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcal) serotypes contained in the vaccine in infants and children six weeks through 17 years of age, and for the prevention of otitis media in infants six weeks through five years of age caused by the original seven serotypes contained in PREVNAR ® .

"Today's FDA approval of our vaccine, PREVNAR 20, now offers parents the ability to help protect their children against 20 pneumococcal serotypes in circulation, which represent the majority of pneumococcal disease in U.S. infants and children," 1,2 said Annaliesa Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer. "This important PREVNAR 20 approval builds on more than 20 years of real-world impact with PREVNAR and PREVNAR 13, safety data, and effectiveness; highlighting Pfizer's leadership in developing groundbreaking pneumococcal conjugate vaccines to help protect infants and their families from life threatening infections. We are grateful to the families and clinical investigators who participated in this research and our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to develop this breakthrough vaccine."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.41 second-quarter 2023 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 9, 2023, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023. The second-quarter 2023 cash dividend will be the 338th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Topline Results from the Phase II ARCHER Trial of CardiolRx(TM) in Acute Myocarditis

Keep reading...Show less
Canada maple leaves on left and pharmaceutical pills in red and blue on right.

5 Best-performing Canadian Pharma Stocks of 2025

From established players to up-and-coming firms, Canada's pharmaceutical company landscape is diverse and dynamic.

Canadian drug companies are working to discover and develop major innovations amidst an increasingly competitive global landscape. Rising technologies such as artificial intelligence are playing a role in the landscape as well.

Here the Investing News Network lists the top Canadian pharma stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE by year-over-year gains. All data was compiled on July 18, 2025, using TradingView’s stock screener, and companies with market caps above C$10 million at that time were considered.

Read on to learn about what's been driving the share prices of the best-performing Canadian pharma stocks.

Keep reading...Show less
Various blister packs with pills and capsules in different colors and shapes.

Trump Signs Sweeping Order to Slash Drug Prices, Pressure Pharma Giants

US President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order aimed at dramatically reducing prices for prescription drugs, vowing to end “foreign free-riding” on American pharmaceutical innovation.

The order directs federal agencies to pressure both drug manufacturers and wealthy foreign countries to bring their prices in line with those paid in the US, or face aggressive trade and regulatory actions.

“In case after case, our citizens pay massively higher prices than other nations pay for the same exact pill, from the same factory, effectively subsidizing socialism abroad with skyrocketing prices at home,” Trump states in the order.

Keep reading...Show less
Blank pill bottle spilling a variety of pharmaceutical pills and capsules.

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs in 2025

The global pharmaceutical market reached a total value of US$1.38 trillion in 2024, according to Research and Markets, up significantly from the US$888 billion seen just over a decade earlier in 2010.

Experienced and novice investors alike may want to consider pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to the top pharma companies. Like all ETFs, pharmaceutical ETFs are a good option for those who want to trade a set of assets in the pharmaceutical industry instead of focusing solely on individual pharmaceutical stocks.

The main advantage of a pharmaceutical ETF is the fact that it can provide exposure to an overarching sector, but still trades like a stock. Pharma ETFs also offer less market volatility and lower fees and expenses.

Keep reading...Show less
Invion Limited (ASX:IVX)

Invion: Revolutionizing Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) for Cancer, Infectious Diseases

Keep reading...Show less
Invion Limited

Invion Limited

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

Lode Gold Completes Final Tranche Financing for Total $1.51 Million

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Quimbaya Gold Starts Drilling at Tahami South, Testing Undrilled Gold System Beside Aris' Segovia Mine

Related News

nickel investing

Nickel Outlook

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Completes Final Tranche Financing for Total $1.51 Million

Base Metals Investing

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Starts Drilling at Tahami South, Testing Undrilled Gold System Beside Aris' Segovia Mine

Energy Investing

Significant Expansion of Douglas River Uranium Project

oil and gas investing

Helium Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2025

×