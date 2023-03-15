Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Arkadium Announces CEO Transition

Arkadium, the leader in games developed exclusively for the grown-up audience, announced today that Jessica Rovello has transitioned to the role of Executive Chairwoman and named President and Co-Founder Kenny Rosenblatt as its new CEO. Ms. Rovello served as the company's CEO for 7 years, presiding over a period of great transition and growth for the organization.

Kenny Rosenblatt is now CEO of Arkadium

During her tenure in the role, Arkadium's revenue and profits grew steadily year over year; the company earned numerous best workplace awards, was named a Forbes Small Giant , and was featured on the cover of Inc Magazine. Rovello also presided over a buyback of the company's shares from its VC investors and led the company's transition out of Russia .

"The most selfless act an entrepreneur can make is to intentionally leave the company they founded in order to give others opportunities to grow," said Kenny Rosenblatt . "Jess led us through two wars, a pandemic, and upheaval in our industry, and still leaves Arkadium in the strongest position it has ever been in, both financially and strategically. The leadership team, along with the systems and processes she put in place, will help Arkadium to flourish for years, if not decades, to come."

"I'm so honored to have worked with Arkadians from all over the world for these past 20+ years, first as its Co-Founder and then as CEO. Working for any company, but particularly a games company should be FUN. Despite all of the challenges the world tossed at us, I had a great time," stated Rovello, "and I could not be more excited to watch Kenny, the executive team, and the whole organization reach great new heights as it embarks on this next chapter."

Rovello and Rosenblatt co-founded Arkadium in 2001 when both were 26 years old. The duo, who are married with three children, are a true anomaly in the games industry - which is known for its stressful work environments, hit-driven business models, and male dominated-work cultures. "I can count on one hand the number of female CEOs who founded a gaming company, grew it to more than $100 Million in enterprise value, generated tremendous profits, and made it last for more than 20 years. Jess is truly a one-in-a-billion entrepreneur," said Rosenblatt.

This will be Kenny's second run as CEO of Arkadium. Rosenblatt held the role from 2001 to 2015.  Moving forward, Arkadium will continue to focus on the grown-up gamer and develop games that retain and delight their unique audience.

About Arkadium

For 20 years, Arkadium has been the ultimate creator of games designed for grown-up players. Arkadium has developed dozens of hit titles enjoyed by millions worldwide. Its games can be found on its own top-ranked game site Arkadium.com as well as on iOS, Android, and websites of world's biggest publishers and brands – including USA Today, AARP, The Washington Post, and MSN. Headquartered in New York City with an additional game studio in Portugal , Arkadium is a privately held business owned and led by co-founding husband-and-wife team Kenny Rosenblatt and Jessica Rovello . It has consistently ranked as a "Best Place to Work" by Inc. Magazine, Ad Age, Crain's New York , and more. To learn more, visit arkadium.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Arkadium Company Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arkadium-announces-ceo-transition-301773427.html

SOURCE Arkadium

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

How Chile became an indie video game powerhouse in Latin America

Though its industry is young, it has developed acclaimed games in the past 20 years and attracted the attention of big international players such as Kongregate. The country will be part of the 2023 Game Developers Conference.

About two decades ago, a group of Argentinian and Chilean entrepreneurs decided to launch Wanako Games, a videogame studio whose main office was in Santiago, Chile which would later become the largest in Latin America .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Neustreet Launches Collectech Summit For Physical & Digital Collectibles Industry

Neustreet announces the very first Collectech Summit, which brings together industry leaders from trading cards, sneakers, and NFTs to the Hilton Fort Worth on Saturday, May 6th at 7:00PM. The event is centered around companies and participants working in the field of "Collectech," ranging across physical and digital collectibles. Neustreet is building a data and media platform for collectibles - starting with trading cards, sneakers and NFTs.

The Collectech Summit is happening in partnership with Collect-A-Con, the nation's largest trading card, anime & pop culture convention. This event will be taking place after Collect-A-Con as the official "After-Party."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NCSOFT Debuts Trailer for its First Real-Time Strategy Game - 'Project G'

-     Brand new RTS title with a massive-scale war setting will come to global players on both mobile and PC.
-     Trailer features gameplay footage and various in-game contents, showcasing high-quality graphics built on Unreal Engine.
-     PD Minseok Seo said, "Players will be able to experience the quintessence of a strategy game, where the  gameplay itself is the fun factor."

NCSOFT, a global premier game developer and publisher, today debuted the first trailer for the company's new mobile and PC title, 'Project G,' on its official YouTube channel.

Project G is the company's first real-time strategy (RTS) game, coming to global players. This brand-new IP is currently under development as a strategy game set in a massive-scale war. Each player will expand by accumulating limited resources and will also make use of different tactics in territory conquests between guilds.

The trailer features 100% real gameplay scenes with high-quality graphics currently under development, built on Unreal Engine. It showcases various game system details, including unique characters of different races, strategic combats executed with melee and ranged units, and tactical maneuvers of 'Dragons' and 'Strategic Arms' in objective and territory conquest wars. It also reveals in-game footage where battles between individual forces expand into massive warfare.

Project Director Minseok Seo said, "Building an RTS title upon NCSOFT's advanced technology accumulated with MMO-based massive-scale battle system, we aim to create unprecedented scale and quality that have not been witnessed in any other strategy games." He also added, "Players will be able to experience the quintessence of strategy games, coupled with various units and worlds unique to Project G, making the gameplay itself the fun factor for the players."

NCSOFT unveils new projects of various genres in development as part of NCing, the company's open R&D initiative. Next up, a video featuring a Project G developer's interview will be revealed to the global audience. More information on Project G and NCing is available on NCSOFT's official YouTube channel.

About NCSOFT

NCSOFT, headquartered in Pangyo, Korea, is the world's premier publisher and developer of massively multiplayer online games, including the critically acclaimed Aion®, Blade & Soul®, Lineage®, and Guild Wars® franchises. NCSOFT West is a division of NCSOFT that holds operating responsibilities for North America , Europe , South America , and Australia / New Zealand . More information can be found at www.ncsoft.com .

NCSOFT's Project G

NCSOFT's Project G

NCSOFT Logo (PRNewsfoto/NCSOFT)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncsoft-debuts-trailer-for-its-first-real-time-strategy-game--project-g-301770733.html

SOURCE NCSOFT

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

3XP GAMING EXPO, POWERED BY GAME7, LAUNCHES IN LA JUNE 8-9 TO SHOWCASE WEB3 GAMES

First-to-market US exhibition will highlight the latest advancements in web3 gaming with a curated selection of publishers, brands, and thought leaders

- The 3XP Gaming Expo powered by Game7, the premier Web3 gaming destination, will be taking place at the Pasadena Convention Center in California from June 8-9th .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

WEMADE showcases Future of Gaming at 2023 Game Developers Conference

Joins global leaders in consumer tech, entertainment, and console, mobile & PC games - Amazon Web Services, Google and Meta as Diamond sponsors at "The Future of the Industry" themed GDC 2023

Korea-based global gaming giant WEMADE is set to present its vision of the Future of Gaming at the 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC). In h is k eynote on "The Future of Gaming: Inter-game Play and Beyond", WEMADE CEO Henry Chang will share how innovators including game developers and studios are building the future of games by utilizing blockchain technology to create a seamless inter-game economy powered by unfettered play in-and-between games across all platforms.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AviaGames Makes Mobile Gaming More Convenient and Accessible with Pocket7Games WebGame

No Download Required: New Web Games Brings Popular Skill-Based Card Games, Sports Games, Puzzle Games, and More to Users Anytime, Anywhere

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced the Pocket7Games WebGame, its mobile browser-based games solutions. With the new Pocket7Games WebGame, gamers can play Pocket7Games titles without needing to download an app, making gaming more accessible. The mobile gaming industry is constantly changing and driving more interest from users across all levels of gameplay. The new WebGame is an important growth initiative from AviaGames as the company continues to evolve and open up Pocket7Games' selection of skill-based games for even more players to enjoy anytime, anywhere.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

