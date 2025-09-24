Arizona Gold & Silver Announces Exploration Plan For Silverton Gold-Antimony Project, Nye County, Nevada

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 24, 2025 Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: AZS,OTC:AZASF) ( OTCQB:AZASF ) is pleased to announce its plan to advance the Silverton gold-antimony project located in Nye County, Nevada, immediately north of US Highway 6 roughly halfway between Tonopah and Ely.
Why Antimony?
Antimony is currently trading at US$57.50/lb. and has been designated a critical mineral by the US government for defense purposes. The current pricing environment and government support for development of antimony resources has prompted the company to re-assess the antimony occurrences on the Silverton property, which have been known for some time, but which previously have been considered a trace metal signature only to a deeper and blind primary gold occurrence.
Antimony at the Silverton Project
The Silverton property database contains multi-element geochemistry from over 2000 rock samples collected primarily by previous companies, mostly by Newcrest Resources Inc., between 2002-2004. The database has over 25 surface samples that contain greater than 1% antimony (Sb), for which they did not assay the over-limits, 95 surface samples greater than 1000 ppm Sb, and 217 surface samples greater than 200 ppm. Samples with anomalous antimony values also contain 0.1 to +1.0 grams per tonne gold values .(Figure 1).
Newcrest Resources Inc. had all surface samples prepared and analyzed at ALS Labs in Sparks, NV. Gold was determined by Au-AA23 method which is a 30-gram fire assay analysis with AA finish. Trace metals, including antimony, were determined by the ME-ICP41 method, which is a four-acid digestion using ICP analyses to report 41 elements. Overlimits >10,000 ppm were not determined. Samples consisted of both rock chip and channel samples of unknown weight or length. Drill hole samples were analyzed by Chemex Labs, in Reno, NV. Chemex has since been incorporated into ALS Labs. Coarse bladed stibnite is visible in all samples containing high antimony values.
Figure 1. Rock Sample Locations Containing High Antimony Values
Newcrest Resources drilled 15 RC (reverse circulation) percussion holes that all contained anomalous antimony values, including one hole (S-18) which intersected 20 feet at +1% Sb (they did not assay the over-limits) between 100-120 feet (30-5-36.6 meters) depth. Historic geologic mapping on the property identified numerous discrete quartz-stibnite veins and stringers, but the economics of antimony were not encouraging enough to target these vein swarms specifically with drilling. The Company has re-assessed the quartz-stibnite vein occurrences and has identified a zone roughly +900 meters by 400 meters which shows up on satellite imagery as highly clay-altered and contains the preponderance of quartz-stibnite veins and stockworks (Figure 2).
Figure 2: Alteration area with stibnite-quartz veins and historic drill holes with anomalous antimony
The potential is high for a near-surface deposit of antimony, composed of high-grade veins such as what was hit in historic hole S-18 and surrounding stockwork of antimony veinlets. This is an easy target to test with shallow drill holes.
Drilling Program Permitted
The Company submitted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to the US Bureau of land Management to drill 27 reverse circulation drill holes from 17 drill pads and build associated access road (Figure 3). Approval of the NOI was received on September 18, 2025 subject to posting of the appropriate financial guarantee for site reclamation (bond). The bond was posted on September 23, 2025, and formal approval to proceed with roadwork and drilling is pending. Twenty-four (24) of the proposed holes will test the quartz-antimony veins and three holes will test the nearby MT anomaly that was detected and quantified by a helicopter MT survey over the property in May-June 2023. See website at https://Arizonagoldsilver.com/Silverton/ for more details on the MT survey.
Figure 3. Proposed Drilling Program Recently Permitted
Plan is to Joint Venture the Property
The current plan is to entertain joint venture proposals to test the antimony-gold and MT targets in order for the Company to focus on the advancement of its high-grade Philadelphia gold project in Arizona.
Qualified Person
Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC.
Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director
Phone: (604) 833-4278
