Arizona Gold & Silver Announces Exploration Plan For Silverton Gold-Antimony Project, Nye County, Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 24, 2025 Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: AZS,OTC:AZASF) ( OTCQB:AZASF ) is pleased to announce its plan to advance the Silverton gold-antimony project located in Nye County, Nevada, immediately north of US Highway 6 roughly halfway between Tonopah and Ely.

Why Antimony?

Antimony is currently trading at US$57.50/lb. and has been designated a critical mineral by the US government for defense purposes.  The current pricing environment and government support for development of antimony resources has prompted the company to re-assess the antimony occurrences on the Silverton property, which have been known for some time, but which previously have been considered a trace metal signature only to a deeper and blind primary gold occurrence.

Antimony at the Silverton Project

The Silverton property database contains multi-element geochemistry from over 2000 rock samples collected primarily by previous companies, mostly by Newcrest Resources Inc., between 2002-2004.  The database has over 25 surface samples that contain greater than 1% antimony (Sb), for which they did not assay the over-limits, 95 surface samples greater than 1000 ppm Sb, and 217 surface samples greater than 200 ppm.  Samples with anomalous antimony values also contain 0.1 to +1.0 grams per tonne gold values .(Figure 1).

Newcrest Resources Inc. had all surface samples prepared and analyzed at ALS Labs in Sparks, NV.  Gold was determined by Au-AA23 method which is a 30-gram fire assay analysis with AA finish.  Trace metals, including antimony, were determined by the ME-ICP41 method, which is a four-acid digestion using ICP analyses to report 41 elements. Overlimits >10,000 ppm were not determined. Samples consisted of both rock chip and channel samples of unknown weight or length.  Drill hole samples were analyzed by Chemex Labs, in Reno, NV. Chemex has since been incorporated into ALS Labs.  Coarse bladed stibnite is visible in all samples containing high antimony values.

Figure 1.  Rock Sample Locations Containing High Antimony Values


Newcrest Resources drilled 15 RC (reverse circulation) percussion holes that all contained anomalous antimony values, including one hole (S-18) which intersected 20 feet at +1% Sb (they did not assay the over-limits) between 100-120 feet (30-5-36.6 meters) depth.  Historic geologic mapping on the property identified numerous discrete quartz-stibnite veins and stringers, but the economics of antimony were not encouraging enough to target these vein swarms specifically with drilling. The Company has re-assessed the quartz-stibnite vein occurrences and has identified a zone roughly +900 meters by 400 meters which shows up on satellite imagery as highly clay-altered and contains the preponderance of quartz-stibnite veins and stockworks (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Alteration area with stibnite-quartz veins and historic drill holes with anomalous antimony


The potential is high for a near-surface deposit of antimony, composed of high-grade veins such as what was hit in historic hole S-18 and surrounding stockwork of antimony veinlets. This is an easy target to test with shallow drill holes.

Drilling Program Permitted

The Company submitted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to the US Bureau of land Management to drill 27 reverse circulation drill holes from 17 drill pads and build associated access road (Figure 3).  Approval of the NOI was received on September 18, 2025 subject to posting of the appropriate financial guarantee for site reclamation (bond).  The bond was posted on September 23, 2025, and formal approval to proceed with roadwork and drilling is pending.  Twenty-four (24) of the proposed holes will test the quartz-antimony veins and three holes will test the nearby MT anomaly that was detected and quantified by a helicopter MT survey over the property in May-June 2023.  See website at https://Arizonagoldsilver.com/Silverton/ for more details on the MT survey.

Figure 3.  Proposed Drilling Program Recently Permitted


Plan is to Joint Venture the Property

The current plan is to entertain joint venture proposals to test the antimony-gold and MT targets in order for the Company to focus on the advancement of its high-grade Philadelphia gold project in Arizona.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2024 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2025 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2025 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Arizona Silver ExplorationTSXV:AZSSilver Investing
AZS:CA
Arizona Silver Exploration

Exploring High Grade Gold and Silver Targets in Arizona and Nevada

Arizona Silver Announces Cdn$2,000,000 Private Placement

Arizona Silver Announces Cdn$2,000,000 Private Placement

Arizona Silver Exploration Announces AGM Results

Arizona Silver Exploration Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 1 8 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting held in Vancouver, B.C. on August 16, 2022 (the " AGM ").

Arizona Silver Reports New Drill Results from Core Drilling at the Philadelphia Gold Project

Arizona Silver Reports New Drill Results from Core Drilling at the Philadelphia Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 09, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) announces drill results from two core holes, PC22-93 and PC22-92T from the Philadelphia gold project, Mohave County, Arizona. Core hole PC22-93 was drilled 350 metres north of the northernmost core holes completed earlier in the program.  This hole successfully extends the strike length of the mineral system drilled to date to +750 meters, with gaps in the drill pattern to be drilled as the next priority.  Core Hole PC22-92T was intended to be a twin of reverse circulation hole PRC21-85 for quality control purposes. Unfortunately, it intersected a significant fault zone and suffered poor recoveries as a result. It also deviated from the intended azimuth by 20 degrees and therefore was not a valid twin.

Core Hole PC22-93

Core hole PC22-93 was drilled north of Arizona Silver's previously announced core holes. It tested below a prominent ridge on the Rising Fawn claim that had caught the attention of Meridian Gold in 1982. They drilled 14 shallow RC holes on the top of the ridge to test abundant gold-bearing quartz veins mostly in granite. As drill logs or geology are not available from that program, PC22-93 was drilled below the Meridian holes to provide a geological framework for our program.  The hole successfully intersected good quartz vein mineralization in the upper portion of the hole.

The interval 27.84 to 46.01 metres (18.17 metres) averaged 1.20 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 13.31 gpt silver within a broader interval, 27.84 to 67.99 metres (40.15 metres) that averaged 0.78 gpt Au and 8.79 gpt Ag, in both rhyolite dike and footwall altered granite.  The gold-silver mineralization was terminated by a clay rich fault zone. Below the fault was barren propylitic granite. A single hole does not provide a handle on the orientation of this fault. Additional drilling is planned to test the quartz vein mineralization along strike both above and below the fault to expand the strike and dip of mineralization and to determine the geometry of the fault plane as a guide to deeper drilling.

Core Hole PC22-92T

Core hole PC-22-92T was intended to be a twin of RC hole PRC21-85 which intersected 115.85 metres of 1.34 grams per tonne (gpt) Au and 5.79 gpt Ag.   Core hole PC22-92T was set up about one metre away from the collar of RC hole -85 but deviated by about 20 degrees off azimuth to terminate about ten metres from the bottom of RC hole-85.

Core hole PC22-92T intersected a zone of mineralization from 119.51-154.57 metres (35.05 metres) averaging 0.85 gpt gold and 5.27 gpt silver, including an upper vein intercept of 5.32 gpt gold and 13.7 gpt silver from 121.04-122.1 metres, all within a very broad zone from 50.91-188.41 metres (137.5 metres) averaging 0.41 gpt gold and 2.22 gpt silver, as defined by an outer cut-off of 0.2 gpt gold.

The upper 71 metres of the intercept was in the hanging wall volcanics without any attendant quartz veining. The host lithologies in the core hole are identical to those encountered in RC hole PRC21-85 but all contacts are approximately 30 meters deeper in the core hole than in the adjacent RC hole. This provides evidence for a steep fault separating the two holes. In fact the core hole appears to have gone down a fault zone, with many intervals of crushed and broken rock and poor to no recovery. As a result, we do not consider do hole PC22-92T to be a fair "twin" of PRC21-85.

Both drill hole intercepts are approximately true widths.

Program Going Forward (reference News Release dated June 21, 2022)

The Northern Extension

From the site of the PC-22-93 drill hole reported in this release, we plan to drill southward to the Shark Fin area towards excellent holes PC-22-86 thru PC22-91. This open extension to the Shark Fin area is expected to host both vein and stockwork mineralization over a width of 30-80 metres.  Up to 26 RC drill holes (~5000 metres) have been designed to test a target area approximately 500 metres long.  First pass drilling will test the area to a vertical depth of approximately 100 metres.

The Southern Gap

From the site of the PC-22-91 reported in the June 21, 2022 news release, we plan to drill to the south for a strike length of 300 metres. This Southern Gap is bounded to the south by an array of Arizona Silver drill holes, including drill hole PC-22-92T reported in this news release. This target area is scheduled for drilling when we can get a core rig back on the property.

Mr. Greg Hahn, Vice President, Exploration commented, "Core hole PC22-93 is our first drill hole north of drill hole PC22-86 through PC22-91 which all intersected good gold mineralization in the upper vein and stockwork zone beneath the upper vein. Hole PC22-93 is located 350 metres north of the previously drilled core holes beneath a hill of very prominent gold-bearing quartz veins.  The results of this hole are encouraging and require us to follow up with additional drilling to flesh out the extent of the gold bearing quartz veins along the entire strike length of the hill which is about 450 meters.

"We now have gold mineralization in drill holes along 750 metres of strike length and + 200 metres of dip extension that needs to be fleshed out with additional drilling.  The gold zone remains open along strike and down dip.  Recent and ongoing geologic mapping and sampling north of hole PC22-93 for a distance of another 500 metres demonstrates abundant white quartz veining and stockwork mineralization on the ridge that has never been drilled. Again, this area needs to be drilled and is all on patented claims. I look forward to a resumption of drilling following the summer heat."

https://arizonasilverexploration.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/SectionD_7Aug2022_Layout-PRa.pdf

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core was trucked to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized.  Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol.  Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2022 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2022 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation .

Arizona Silver Intercepts 78.7 Metres at 1.0 GPT Gold, 9.2 GPT Silver in Stockwork System Including 2.38 Metres at 6.7 GPT Gold and 22.6 GPT Silver at Philadelphia Gold Project

Arizona Silver Intercepts 78.7 Metres at 1.0 GPT Gold, 9.2 GPT Silver in Stockwork System Including 2.38 Metres at 6.7 GPT Gold and 22.6 GPT Silver at Philadelphia Gold Project

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 21 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce that drilling at the Philadelphia gold project, Mohave County, Arizona has again extended the dip extent of broad stockwork and  high grade vein gold-silver mineralization.  Assays have been returned for hole PC22-91 with assays for two holes awaited.

Core Hole PC-22-91 (Terminated in Mineralization)

Core hole PC-22-91 was a deep test of the Philadelphia vein system, drilling down dip of the high-grade vein encountered in core holes PC-22-86, PC-22-87, PC22-88, and in reverse circulation (RC) holes PRC21-81, PRC21-82, and PRC21-83. The hole successfully intersected the vein 60 metres down dip of PC-22-88.

Drilling has now defined high-grade mineralization over a dip length of +200 metres with the system open at depth. Furthermore, in PC-22-91 the lower grade (mostly footwall stockwork mineralization) extends over a thickness of 78.7 metres, from slightly above the high-grade vein to the bottom of the hole.  The grades and vein breccia textures were improving towards the bottom when the hole was lost at 252.1 metres due to unstable ground conditions. The hole had been designed to potentially continue in mineralization for a further 22 metres.

Details of the uncut drill length intercepts follow:

High grade vein interval : 176.59-178.96 metres, 2.38m, 6.71 gpt gold, 22.6 gpt silver

Total Mineralized Zone : 173.5-252.1 metres (end of hole): 78.7 m, 0.964 gpt gold, 9.20 gpt silver.


Mr. Greg Hahn, Vice President, Exploration commented, " On the drill section containing hole PC-22-91 the vein continues uninterrupted for +200 metres down dip.  However, based on vein textures, clay mineralogy, and geochemistry we believe we are still above the heart of the boiling zone of the system where the highest grades would be anticipated. In due course deeper drilling is a high priority.

"We have drilled the vein and the adjacent lower grade stockwork mineralization from two drill pads located 300 metres apart with complete success. All holes on these sections intersected gold-silver mineralization as predicted. One of the two un-assayed drill holes (PC-22-92T) is an important confirmation of earlier RC drill holes that intersected +100 metres of mineralization. The second awaited hole (PC-22-93), is located 350 metres to the north of PC-22-91 and intersected good stockwork quartz mineralization. I look forward to drilling this northern extension of mineralization."

Updated geologic sections and photos of core from the completed holes are posted to the web site at: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

Program Going Forward

The Northern Extension

From the site of the deep drill hole reported in this release we have no drilling data northward but for recently completed hole PC-22-93 referenced above, other than an area of historic drilling. Click here for historic Meridian drill results. This open extension has both vein and stockwork mineralization over a width of 30-80. metres. Up to 26 RC drill holes (~5000 metres) have been designed to test a target area approximately 500 metres long north of drilling completed recently to a vertical depth of approximately 100 metres.

The Southern Gap

From the deep drill hole reported in this release we have no drilling to the south for a strike length of 300 metres. This southern gap is bounded to the south by an array of drill holes, including the confirmation drill hole PC-22-92T (results awaited ) mentioned above. Given that RC drilling on the northern gap is considerably more cost effective to perform than than the diamond drilling necessary for the southern gap, the RC program will be scheduled first. Rig availability is anticipated in the Fall.

In the meantime, we will compile the results of historic drilling north of the northern gap . That drilling returned potentially economic grade widths of stockwork mineralization in the vicinity of historic mining. Results will be reported.

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core was trucked to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized.  Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol.  Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2022 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2022 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation .

Arizona Silver Extends High Grade Zone at Philadelphia Project - Drills 2.26 Metres at 11.81 GPT Gold and 39.31 GPT Silver Within 31.01m at 2.38 GPT Gold, 10.58 GPT Silver

Arizona Silver Extends High Grade Zone at Philadelphia Project - Drills 2.26 Metres at 11.81 GPT Gold and 39.31 GPT Silver Within 31.01m at 2.38 GPT Gold, 10.58 GPT Silver

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 25, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce that drilling at the Philadelphia project, Mohave County, Arizona has extended the strike of high grade gold-silver mineralization.  Assays have been returned for two holes with two further holes in the assay laboratory.  Drilling is continuing.

Holes PC22-89 and PC22-90 (beneath the "shark fin")

These holes extend recently drilled high grade mineralization to the north under the "shark fin", a weakly mineralized breccia.  The two holes intersected the target as predicted, confirming the "boiling zone" model that guides our exploration. A high-grade vein was intersected 45 metres down-dip from the outcrop, with the deeper of the two drill holes yielding the best thickness and grade as anticipated.

PC22-90 (deeper hole)

  • High grade (hanging wall) vein: 93.84 to 96.10 metres downhole depth (2.26m) at 11.81 gpt gold, 39.31 gpt silver, within

  • High Grade Vein Interval: 91.68 to 99.70 metres (8.02m) at 7.50 gpt gold, 29.07 gpt silver, within

  • Total Mineralized Zone: 82.41 to 113.41 metres (31.01m) at 2.38 gpt gold, 10.58 gpt silver

PC22-89 (shallower hole)

  • High Grade HW Vein : 72.59 to 73.54 metres (0.95m) at 11.20 gpt gold, 27.88 gpt silver, within

  • Total Mineralized Zone: 60.67 to 81.71 metres (21.04m), 0.97gpt gold, 1.33 gpt silver

Mr. Greg Hahn, Vice President, Exploration commented, " All of the assayed holes in this program have intersected potentially economic grade mineralization.  The two new holes demonstrate how quickly the epithermal vein system changes with depth from no vein at the "shark fin", to a narrow vein 45 metres below the outcrop (PC22-89), to a thick vein interval 35 metres deeper (PC22-90). The vein continues to depth, with intercepts in holes PC22-88 and PC22-91 (with assays outstanding)."

"We followed these holes with PC22-91, a deep test below this mineralization. The rig then moved 300 metres to the south to drill PC22-92, a core drill twin of a previous reverse circulation drill hole. That hole has been completed with the drill rig now sited on PC22-93, 350 metres north of the "shark fin." Assays are awaited," continued Greg Hahn.

Updated geologic sections and photos of core from the completed holes are posted to the web site at: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

Geologically, holes PC22-89 and PC22-90 tested the "shark fin," a calcite cemented breccia that contains clasts of quartz vein material and altered Tr2 rhyolite . They were drilled from the same drill pad as the previous core holes but on a new azimuth of 325 degrees instead of 270 degrees. See Section 1.

Hole PC-91 tested down-dip of the holes reported here but was lost at 266 metres in mineralization. The zone started at 173 metres with abundant stockwork quartz in Tr2 breccia and quartz vein clasts, followed by the lower vein breccia.  The drill rods became interminably stuck at 266 metres in the lower vein breccia resulting in the hole being abandoned.  We plan to re-drill the hole at a later date from a different pad to complete the intercept in the footwall vein and to intersect the Arabian Fault.

The drill rig was moved to our southern access area located 300 meters to the south of the Section 1 holes reported above. The intervening 300 metre strike is undrilled to date pending road construction. A core hole, PC22-92 was drilled parallel to RC hole PRC21-85, which intersected 115.9 metres of 1.34 gpt gold and 5.78 gpt silver, our thickest drill intercept to date. The core twin is intended to provide a comparison of RC drilling results to core results where groundwater flow is present.

Lithologies compared quite favourably between the two drill holes. The presence of quartz in the footwall granite is readily explainable by a unique bi-lithic breccia consisting of quartz vein clasts and granite clasts below the stockwork quartz in Tr2 rhyolite, and by the continuation of stockwork quartz in the granite below the bi-lithic breccia. Both holes PC22-91 and PC22-92 are in the laboratory.

The drill is currently on hole PC22-93, located 350 meters north of the holes reported in this press release, drilling beneath a prominent hill of stockwork quartz in granite. The hole is currently down 54 metres, having intersected brecciated stockwork quartz in the Arabian Fault and in the footwall granite beginning at 27 metres depth. The hole is targeted for 180 metres, to test the full extent of the stockwork quartz system exposed on the hill.

There are no drill holes testing the 350 metre-strike length between this hole and the two holes reported in this release. Meridian Gold drilled the upper 30 metres of the hill in the early 1980s with good results, but they failed to test the down-dip potential due to right-of-way limitations at the time. Those issues were eliminated in the late 1990's when the highway was relocated.

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core was trucked to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized.  Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol.  Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2022 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2022 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

