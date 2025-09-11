ARIANNE PHOSPHATE ENHANCES THE ROLES OF TWO KEY MANAGEMENT POSITIONS

Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN,OTC:DRRSF) (OTCQX: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Marco Gagnon as Executive Chairman and will also be creating the management position of "Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives" with this role being filled by Brian Ostroff moving over from his current role of President.

Marco Gagnon has served as Arianne's Director and Chairman of the Board since 2011 and 2023 respectively. Mr. Gagnon's move to Executive Chairman will increase his involvement in key activities with the Company's management team which is relatively small and is currently being pushed towards capacity as it moves its Lac à Paul project towards development. Mr. Gagnon, a 30-year senior mining professional with large and small mining companies, founded Adventure Gold in 2007 (subsequently sold to Probe Gold in 2016) and currently serves as a Technical Advisor to Probe Gold Inc. "I am excited to take on my new responsibilities and very pleased to work with the team in place in advancing Arianne's Lac à Paul phosphate project. The release of our prefeasibility report in June 2024 regarding a downstream purified phosphoric acid plant has generated a significant increase in discussions regarding our project. Today it is all about getting the project into development. We have been very active in our conversations with potential partners to help us do so and Arianne's repositioning of the Company's management is being done to focus on this endeavour. Being successful will unlock tremendous value to our stakeholders and shareholders and provide the West with this much needed commodity." said Mr. Gagnon.

In addition to Mr. Gagnon's move to Executive Chairman, Arianne has created the position of Head of Strategic and Business Initiatives to meet the Company's increasing discussions centered around its partnership and financing activities and to address a significant uptick in inbound inquiries. Given Mr. Ostroff's background in mergers & acquisitions (partner at a global M&A firm) and capital markets finance (partner at a resources-focused hedge fund), as well as his experience in senior management at Arianne, the Board has appointed him to this new role. Operationally, this will now allow Mr. Ostroff to focus almost exclusively on this new role. "Aside from our previously announced deal with a large mining company in October 2024 , the projected tightness in the purified phosphoric acid market has opened significant opportunities as both industry and financial players look to secure the product they need and the economic benefit that comes with it. Added to this is the growing awareness that the West is looking to onshore its needs for critical mineral supply and fabrication. Arianne has the world's largest greenfield phosphate deposit, and our igneous phosphate allows for the easy production of a cleaner PPA. The feasibility stage mining project is large, ambitious and relatively unique being permitted and shovel ready. The addition of like-minded partners will go towards getting the project developed and unlocking the substantial economic and strategic benefits that come with it. In my new role, I will be able to fully dedicate my efforts towards making this a reality." said Mr. Ostroff.

Phosphate historically has been understood as an agricultural commodity necessary for fertilizers. Currently North America , along with most other jurisdictions are reliant on phosphate imports sourced from the Middle East and North Africa . Both Russia and China are also active in phosphate production. There is no substitute for phosphate and without its use, farm yields would be unable to support food requirements. Demand for phosphate has grown at roughly 2% annually.

Aside from its use in agriculture, phosphate demand, specifically phosphoric acid, has been increasing drastically because of the widespread adoption of the lithium-iron-phosphate ("LFP") battery. The LFP battery has become the predominant battery in electric vehicles as well as energy storage systems, with demand for these batteries set to grow significantly in the coming years. LFP batteries require purified phosphoric acid ("PPA"), a product that ideally requires a high-quality phosphate concentrate as its feedstock. Demand for battery-grade PPA is expected to double over the next 5-10 years. China currently produces over 90% of all LFPs adding an additional challenge as the West is adopting these batteries at an increasing rate while looking to diversify its supply chains away from China . Recognizing these dynamics, both Quebec and Canada joined the EU in adding phosphate to their critical mineral lists.

Arianne Phosphate owns the Lac à Paul phosphate project, the world's largest greenfield phosphate deposit. Situated in Quebec, Canada , the project benefits from being in a geopolitically safe jurisdiction as the West looks to secure its own supply of this critical mineral. Arianne's deposit being igneous, it allows to produce a high purity phosphate concentrate which is easily transformed into PPA. The Company has spent over $100 million over the last 15 years advancing the project through exploration, feasibility studies, metallurgical testing and ultimately permitting. Today, Lac à Paul stands as the most advanced phosphate project in the West. The Company also published a prefeasibility study showing the immense benefits of adding a downstream segment to its business.

About Arianne Phosphate:
Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") ( www.arianne-inc.com ) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada . These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 213,714,811 shares outstanding.

Qualified Person
Raphael Gaudreault , eng., Qualified Person by Regulation 43-101, has approved the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to be known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labor and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

