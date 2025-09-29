ARIANNE PHOSPHATE ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DAN: TSX-V ( Canada )
JE9N: FSE ( Germany )
DRRSF: OTCQX ( USA )

Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN,OTC:DRRSF) (OTCQX: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, announces election results of its 2025 annual general meeting ("AGM"), representing its fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 .

All the resolutions that were presented at the AGM were approved by the shareholders.  These resolutions include the nomination of the directors and the auditors as well as the renewal of the Company's stock option plan.

Arianne is pleased to announce that the Company shareholders have elected Messrs. Dominique Bouchard , Jeffrey Beck , James Cowley , Marco Gagnon , Siva Pillay, Steven Pinney , and Claude Lafleur as directors of the Company during the AGM held on September26, 2025.

Arianne would like to sincerely thank Raef Sully for his valuable contributions and commitment during his time on our Board of Directors, as he did not seek reelection. His insight and dedication have been greatly appreciated, and we are pleased that Raef will continue to share his expertise with Arianne in consulting capacity. We look forward to his continued involvement and guidance as we advance our projects.

About Arianne Phosphate:
Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") ( www.arianne-inc.com ) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada . These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 213,714,811 shares outstanding.

Qualified Person
Raphael Gaudreault , eng., Qualified Person by Regulation 43-101, has approved the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Follow Arianne on:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ariannephosphate
Twitter: http://twitter.com/arianne_dan
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/ArianneResources
Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/arianneresources
Resource Investing News: http://resourceinvestingnews.com/?s=Arianne

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to be known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labor and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Arianne Phosphate Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/29/c6190.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Arianne PhosphateDAN:CCTSXV:DANPhosphate Investing
DAN:CC
The Conversation (0)
Combine harvester harvests ripe wheat.

Top 10 Phosphate Countries by Production

Phosphate is mainly used in the form of fertilizer for crops and animal feed supplements. Only 5 percent of world phosphate production is used for other applications, such as corrosion prevention and detergents.

In its 2025 Mineral Commodity Summary, the US Geological Survey (USGS) states that global production of phosphate grew in 2024 alongside demand, totaling 240 million metric tons. Most of 2024 was marked by steady growth in agricultural demand in the face of declining quality reserves.

"World consumption of P2O5 contained in fertilizers was estimated to have been 47.5 million tons in 2024 compared with 45.8 million tons in 2023," the USGS reported. "World consumption of P2O5 in fertilizers was projected to increase to 51.8 million tons by 2028. The leading regions for growth were expected to be Asia and South America."

This list of the top phosphate countries by production is based on data from the USGS. Those interested in the phosphate mining sector will want to keep an eye on phosphate production data and mining companies in these countries.

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz and Jeff Tarsi as Speakers at the BofA Investor Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jeff Tarsi, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and President, Global Retail, will be speaking at the 2025 BofA Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, February 26 at 10:30am EST.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tractor on farm field.

9 Phosphate Stocks to Watch

Demand for both phosphate and potash fertilizers is anticipated to continue growing as the world’s population increases and the amount of arable land decreases.

The phosphate market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.3 percent between 2023 and 2030 to reach US$78.4 billion. Driving this growth will be increasing pressure on global food supply brought on by rising populations and climate change, as well as inflation and downstream costs. Phosphate is also increasingly becoming a sought-after battery material for the electric vehicle industry due to its use in lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries.

Thankfully, phosphate-mining production around the globe is expected to increase, with the largest areas of growth being Africa and the Middle East. Phosphate mining companies with project developments in Brazil, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru and Russia are all expected to contribute to increased phosphate rock production as well.

Keep reading...Show less
Hands holding coins with a sprout growing out of them.

How to Invest in Phosphate

Discovering ways to invest in phosphate begins with understanding its primary uses.

Notably, about 90 percent of phosphate is consumed by the agriculture sector. Because of its essential properties, and since there is no known substitute for it, phosphate can be found in fertilizer products all over the world as a way to aid plant growth. It is also used as a supplement in animal feed, as a food preservative and for several other chemical purposes.

As the world's population grows and demand for food increases, the need for phosphate fertilizer is only expected to increase. For that reason, some believe phosphate investing is compelling. Read on for a brief overview of the phosphate market, including supply and demand dynamics and investing options.

Keep reading...Show less
farm crops in a field

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Arianne Phosphate Grows with Nearly 80 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) dropped 1.1 points this past week to close at 551.23.

The Bank of Canada held steady, announcing on Wednesday (January 24) that it will be maintaining a 5 percent target for its key overnight rate. It based its decision on year-end inflation figures that peg inflation at 3.4 percent for December.

The central bank expects inflation to remain in the 3 percent range for the first six months of 2024, before easing toward its 2 percent target in 2025. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada projects that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) will remain relatively flat in 2024; it is projecting a 0.8 percent increase for the year, with a 2.4 percent increase in 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
vegetable plantation

Understanding Raw Rock Phosphate: What Investors Need to Know

Phosphate is an essential component in global food production, with nearly 90 percent of all production going to the agriculture sector.

In addition to being a core ingredient in much of the world's fertilizer, the mineral is also used as a food preservative, to supplement animal feed and in products such as lithium iron phosphate batteries.

As the world's population continues to grow, demand for phosphate will only increase. While this trend can make phosphate a very attractive investment, it is not something one should dive into without research.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Precious Metals Investing

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King