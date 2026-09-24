ARIA Cybersecurity Announces a Leading Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Deploys AZT PROTECT

ARIA Cybersecurity Announces a Leading Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Deploys AZT PROTECT

ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) announced its second deployment within a leading pharmaceutical producers' production infrastructure.

This drug producer was challenged to keep production infrastructure free from disruptions:

  • Needed to keep critical applications running and protected
  • The potential disruption to production reduces revenue while also potentially forcing pharmaceuticals in process to be discarded.
  • Critical infrastructure services needed to stay locked down from disruptive application updates and fully available during production shifts to optimize operating margins.
  • Reduced patching time and effort to improve the operating bottom line.

ARIA's AZT PROTECT was the only solution that solved these challenges with an affordable, simple-to-deploy, fully automated protection solution.

What further set ARIA AZT PROTECT apart:

  • ARIA demonstrated that AZT locked down the production applications from unintended updates as well as blocking nonapproved applications from running on the production devices.
  • ARIA demonstrated how it keeps critical applications protected and never needs updates from the Internet – reducing the risk.
  • ARIA demonstrated that AZT's patented approach can protect against vulnerabilities and exploit attacks that, up until now, the industry could only rely on vendor patches to stop.
  • ARIA's ability to stop today's latest AI Assaults.

"We are pleased with ARIA and their AZT solution," said the Director of Production Operations. "We spent a fair of time making our selection; the ARIA team worked hard to earn our trust. AZT more than met our expectations due to how easy it was to deploy and operate. It keeps our production systems locked down and provides superior cybersecurity protection from attacks compared to the other leading endpoint vendors we evaluated."

"We are pleased to have been given a chance to safeguard this important client's infrastructure which provides drugs for the pets we love," said Gary Southwell, President of ARIA Cybersecurity. "We believe with the work done so far, we will help this customer achieve and sustain improved production margins, in addition to lowering their risk against attacks."

AZT PROTECT provides a lockdown approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from unintended updates as well as attacks, such as stopping all forms of malware, ransomware, and nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run. In addition, AZT stops code-based exploits that previously had to be stopped by OS or application-based security patches, thus extending the useful life of such legacy system-based production systems once such patches are no longer provided by the vendor(s).

The solution utilizes patented countermeasures to stop the attacks as they land on an operation's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from unscheduled updates and adulteration while stopping code-based attacks, such as malware and ransomware, from executing. Further, they disrupt the methods nation-state-backed attackers and AI assaults utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

To learn more about the capabilities between Acronis and ARIA's AZT PROTECT, visit: www.ariacybersecurity.com/aria-azt-protect/

About ARIA Cybersecurity
ARIA Cybersecurity, a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPi), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets—they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to protect their most critical assets and applications—no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

ARIA Cybersecurity Media Contact
info@ariacybersecurity.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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