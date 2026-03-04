ARIA Cybersecurity Announces a Leading Pet Food Producer Deploys AZT PROTECT

ARIA Cybersecurity Announces a Leading Pet Food Producer Deploys AZT PROTECT

ARIA's AZT PROTECT protects fresh food production infrastructure from attacks while locking down critical systems from production disruptions

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), announced its first deployment within a leading food producer's production infrastructure.

A food producer was challenged to keep production infrastructure locked down from disruptions while:

  • Keeping critical applications running and protected.

  • Minimizing the risk of production interruptions that could reduce revenue and force in-process food to be discarded.

  • Ensuring critical infrastructure services remained locked down from disruptive or unplanned application updates and fully available during production shifts to optimize operating margins.

  • Reducing patching effort and maintenance time, when possible, to improve the operational efficiency and strengthen the bottom line.

ARIA's AZT PROTECT was the only solution that solved these challenges with an affordable, simple-to-deploy, fully automated protection solution.

What further sets ARIA AZT PROTECT apart:

  • ARIA demonstrated that AZT locked down the production applications from unintended updates while blocking non-approved applications from running on the production devices.

  • ARIA demonstrated how it keeps critical applications protected and never needs updates from the Internet - reducing the risk.

  • ARIA demonstrated that AZT's patented approach can protect against vulnerability exploit attacks that, up until now, the industry could only rely on vendor patches to stop.

"We are pleased with the ARIA AZT solution," said the Director of Production Operations. "It more than met our expectations due to how easy it was to deploy and operate. It keeps our production systems locked down and provides additional cybersecurity protection from attacks."

"We are delighted to have been given a chance to safeguard this important market that provides food production for the pets we love," said Gary Southwell, President of ARIA Cybersecurity.

AZT PROTECT provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from unintended updates as well as attacks, such as stopping all forms of malware, ransomware, and nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run. In addition, AZT stops code-based exploits that previously had to be stopped by OS or application-based security patches, thus extending the useful life of such legacy system-based production systems. Once such patches are no longer provided by the vendor(s).

The solution utilizes patented reactive AI-based countermeasures to stop the attacks as they land on an operation's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from unscheduled updates and adulteration while stopping code-based attacks, such as malware and ransomware, from executing. Further, they disrupt the techniques nation-state-backed attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

To learn more about the capabilities of ARIA's AZT PROTECT, visit: www.ariacybersecurity.com/aria-azt-protect/

About ARIA Cybersecurity

ARIA Cybersecurity, a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets - they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to protect their most critical assets and applications - no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

ARIA Cybersecurity Media Contact

Gary Southwell
info@ariacybersecurity.com

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

CSPCSPINSD:CSPIsecurity investing
CSPI
The Conversation (0)

CSP Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), cybersecurity company reported fourth quarter financial results with sales reaching US$22.1 million for the quarter, up from US$19.6 million during the same time last year. Net losses for the company were US$334 million while the company rolled out its ARIA... Keep Reading...
Three fighter jets silhouetted against sunset with Canadian flag overlay.

Biggest Canadian Defense Contractors and ETFs

Governments and militaries around the world are beefing up their defense budgets as geopolitical and trade tensions mount. Unsurprisingly, aerospace and defense stocks are looking more attractive to investors. The aerospace and defense industry comprises covers a large array of products,... Keep Reading...
Fighter jet flying quickly.

Biggest US Defense Contractors and ETFs

Geopolitical tensions are rising in several regions of the world, and governments are expected to increase their defense spending in the years ahead. This has investors looking to aerospace and defense stocks.The entrenched Russia-Ukraine war, widespread conflict in the Middle East, military... Keep Reading...
Circuit board with a raised square showing a thumbprint and lock design.

4 Biggest Cybersecurity ETFs for Investors

As data breaches and cyberattacks rise, cybersecurity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are gaining traction. The term cybersecurity originated in 1989, and today is defined as the measures taken to protect a computer or computer system against unauthorized access or cyberattack threats. These... Keep Reading...
Digital globe zoomed in on Australia with symbols for cybersecurity, houses, cars and more around it.

ASX Cybersecurity Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Cybersecurity has become a global concern, and demand for technological security is increasing in tandem.In Australia, the cybersecurity market is expected to grow from an estimated AU$8.4 billion in 2025 to a projected AU$19.57 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 18.44... Keep Reading...
Graphic of a shield and icons representing banks, computers and the cloud.

Cybersecurity Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies

Cybercrime is a growing concern, and it’s estimated that the annual cost of fighting cyber crime will reach US$10.5 trillion by 2025. Cybersecurity companies are working to address the challenge. As investor interest in this potentially lucrative sector increases, the Investing News Network... Keep Reading...
Hacker coding at night.

Cybersecurity Market Forecast: Top Trends for Cybersecurity in 2025

In today’s digital world, cybersecurity is not just important — it's essential.An alarming rise in cyberattacks is fueling demand for cybersecurity solutions; 2024 brought data breaches targeting large corporations such as AT&T (NYSE:T), Fidelity, Dell (NYSE:DELL) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Northisle Announces Total Financing of $115 million Including Wheaton Precious Metals Placement of $5 million and Update on Public Offering

Say hello to MacBook Neo

CoTec Announces Acceleration of Warrants

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Related News

gold investing

SSR Mining to Sell Çöpler Gold Mine Stake in US$1.5 Billion Deal

copper investing

Teck VP Highlights China's Major Role in Evolving Copper Markets

uranium investing

Cameco Signs US$2.6 Billion Uranium Deal With India to Fuel Nuclear Expansion

CoTec Announces Acceleration of Warrants

battery metals investing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Allied Critical Metals Announces Appointment of Hon. Marco Mendicino as Strategic Advisor

copper investing

VIDEO - BTV Visits Atlas Salt, Graphene Manufacturing, Telescope Innovations, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Maple Gold, Intrepid Metals and Nine Mile Metals