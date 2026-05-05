Argo's March Oil Production

Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company")  March 2026 oil production was 2,630 barrels, averaging 85 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$94 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $248,468 and net operating cash flow was $169,479.

March 2026 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating 
cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest) 		70 bbl/day 26 bbl/day $75,517 $52,270
Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)		 72 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $39,862 $29,166
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		 35 bbl/day 13 bbl/day $37,068 $23,627
Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)		 50 bbl/day 9 bbl/day $28,738 $13,252
Lloyd 2
(23.077% interest)		 99 bbl/day 23 bbl/day $67,283 $51,164
March 2026 Total 85 bbl/day $248,468 $169,479

 

About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Paul Poggione, President
(613) 277-1989
paul@argogold.ca

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296089

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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