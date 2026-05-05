Argo's March Oil Production

Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") March 2026 oil production was 2,630 barrels, averaging 85 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$94 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $248,468 and net operating cash flow was $169,479.
|March 2026
|Oil Production
|Argo's interest
|Argo's Oil Revenue
|Argo's net operating
cash flow
|Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)
|70 bbl/day
|26 bbl/day
|$75,517
|$52,270
|Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)
|72 bbl/day
|14 bbl/day
|$39,862
|$29,166
|Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)
|35 bbl/day
|13 bbl/day
|$37,068
|$23,627
|Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)
|50 bbl/day
|9 bbl/day
|$28,738
|$13,252
|Lloyd 2
(23.077% interest)
|99 bbl/day
|23 bbl/day
|$67,283
|$51,164
|March 2026 Total
|85 bbl/day
|$248,468
|$169,479
About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.
Paul Poggione, President
(613) 277-1989
paul@argogold.ca
Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com
NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
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