Argo Gold Adopts Semi-Annual Reporting

Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") (the "Company" or "Argo Gold") announces the adoption of semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933"). CBO 51-933 is a pilot program that permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework under which Argo Gold meets the eligibility criteria.

As a result of adopting SAR, the Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ending March 31 and the nine-month period ending September 30 of each applicable fiscal year. Argo Gold will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30). Should the Company cease to continue participating in the SAR pilot program, it will announce it in a future news release.

The Company remains committed to timely and transparent disclosure and will continue to provide timely disclosure regarding exploration progress, corporate developments, and other material information in accordance with Canadian securities regulations and as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and under all applicable securities laws and regulations. Adopting semi-annual reporting will reduce the administrative and ﬁnancial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as quoted on OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Paul Poggione, President
(613) 277-1989
paul@argogold.ca

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299617

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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