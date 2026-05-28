argenx to Host Myositis R&D Webinar on June 23, 2026

argenx to Host Myositis R&D Webinar on June 23, 2026

May 28, 2026Amsterdam, the Netherlands argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced it will host a webinar, titled "R&D Spotlight: Advancing FcRn Leadership into Autoimmune Myositis" on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 2:00pm ET.

The second webinar in the Company's ‘mini' series highlighting the argenx pipeline and research and development strategy will focus on myositis, an autoimmune rheumatic disease associated with progressive muscle damage and significant patient burden. The argenx team and leading clinicians treating myositis will discuss emerging insights into disease biology, including the role of autoantibodies as key disease drivers, as well as the ALKIVIA clinical program design and the clinical and commercial opportunity for efgartigimod.

A webcast of the event can be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the presentation.

About argenx
argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit  www.argenx.com  and follow us on LinkedInInstagramFacebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media:

Colin McBean
cmcbean@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy
aroy@argenx.com


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