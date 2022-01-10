Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is expanding its lithium exploration project holdings at the Pocitos Salar in Salta Province at the heart of Argentina's world-renowned Lithium Triangle. The Company's holdings in this salar now total over 26,000 hectares (see Figure ...