Lithium Investing News

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to continued investor demand, the Company has increased the private placement amount announced on November 3, 2022 and increased on November 16, 2022 from $9,000,000 to $9,085,237 consisting of 36,340,948 units (the " Units ") at $0.25 per Unit.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

The Company further announces that it has closed the non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 36,340,948 Units at a subscription price of $0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $9,085,237 .

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.40 per share for two years from the date of issue, expiring on November 21, 2024 .

Finder's fees of $22,260 are payable in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 89,040 non-transferable finder's warrants are issuable (the "Finder's Warrants").  Each Finder's Warrant entitling a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.40 per share for two years from the date of issue, expiring on November 21, 2024 .

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement for $1,551,250 in Units. Such participation represents a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), but the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the consideration paid, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital and exploration on its properties in Argentina .

This financing is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on March 21, 2023 .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_____________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States .

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/21/c2872.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium & EnergyTSXV:LITBattery Metals Investing
LIT:CA
Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Results from Third and Fourth Drill Holes at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Results from Third and Fourth Drill Holes at Rincon West

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive lithium brine values from the third and fourth diamond drill holes at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . The Rincon West project covers 3742.8 hectares of the salar basin, located west and north of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. The property is currently permitted for up to 9 exploration drill holes. The fifth exploration hole is currently in final steps to completion. The brine analytical results from the third and fourth holes have been received and are reported below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Continues to Build on Property Positions at the Rincon and Antofalla Salars

Argentina Lithium Continues to Build on Property Positions at the Rincon and Antofalla Salars

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce two new option agreements at lithium salars in Argentina . The Company has entered into an option agreement with a local vendor to earn a 100% interest in four contiguous mine concessions totalling 791.3 hectares at the Salar de Rincon (the "Paso de Sico option"). The Company has also entered into a second option agreement with a second local vendor to earn a 100% interest in a single mine concession measuring 843.5 hectares at the Salar de Antofalla (the "Volcan option").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Positive Lithium Results Continue at Argentina Lithium's Second Drill Hole on Rincon West

Positive Lithium Results Continue at Argentina Lithium's Second Drill Hole on Rincon West

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive lithium brine values from the second diamond drill hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . The Rincon West project covers 2,951.5 hectares of the salar basin, located west of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. The property is currently permitted for up to 9 exploration drill holes. The fourth exploration hole is currently in final steps to completion. The brine analytical results from the second hole have been received and are reported below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Acquisition of Rinconcita II at Salar de Rincon

Argentina Lithium Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Acquisition of Rinconcita II at Salar de Rincon

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

Argentina Lithium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Receives Work Permit to Commence a 3,000 Metre Drill Program on Jean Lake Lithium Property in Snow Lake Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Receives Work Permit to Commence a 3,000 Metre Drill Program on Jean Lake Lithium Property in Snow Lake Manitoba

Highlights

  • The focus of this drill program will be the Beryl Dyke B1 which returned two grab samples assaying 3.89 and 5.17% Li2O, and Beryl Dyke B2 which returned three grab samples assaying 3.81, 4.09 and 4.74% Li2O in addition to linear UAV-assisted magnetic trends overlain by soils with elevated lithium content (see figure 1)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. José de Castro and Mr. Aaron Wong will each be joining the board of directors of the Company (the " Board "), effective November 18, 2022.

Mr. de Castro is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in ‎international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. Mr. de Castro ‎specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work. Mr. de Castro has ‎held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and ‎was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: ‎LTHM)) facilities in the 1990´s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In ‎‎2009, Mr. de Castro was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX: AKE), where he was ‎responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the ‎Lithium Triangle, Argentina. Currently Mr. de Castro is a director and chief operating officer of NRG Metals ‎Inc., a junior resource company with two projects in Argentina Lithium Triangle.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see ALX news release dated October 24, 2022) consisting of 6,125,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $245,000 (the "Second Tranche").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE; Electric Royalties To Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE; Electric Royalties To Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

This news release contains amendments to the paragraph below the Financing section heading, and the year production commenced at the Penouta Mine. Complete corrected text follows

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) ("Strategic Minerals") to acquire a newly granted 0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty (the "0.75% GRR") on the producing Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Project" or "Penouta") in exchange for a cash payment of C$1,000,000 and 500,000 common shares of Electric Royalties. In addition, the Company will have an option for a period of 7 months from closing to acquire an additional 0.75% GRR (the "0.75% Option GRR") on Penouta in exchange for an additional cash payment of C$1,250,000. The royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5% respectively once certain minimum royalty payments have been made.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO KASLO OPTION AGREEMENT

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO KASLO OPTION AGREEMENT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), announces that the Company has amended the agreement pursuant to which the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver Property whereby the Company shall issue an additional 342,302 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to the optionors in lieu of a $70,000 cash payment that was due by August 31 2022. The Shares shall bear a hold period of four month and one day from issuance.

About Spey Resources Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Discovers Lithium at Buda Pegmatite Project

Infinity Stone Discovers Lithium at Buda Pegmatite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has recovered grab samples assaying up to 367 ppm Li, 2,090 ppm Rb, and 4,200ppm Be, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×