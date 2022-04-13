Resource News Investing News

TSX Venture Exchange : LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange : OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market : PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. PI will trade the securities of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided ...

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

PI will trade the securities of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter.  The Company and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.  PI will not receive shares or options as compensation.  The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-appoints-pi-financial-as-market-maker-301524547.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium and EnergyTSXV:LITLithium Investing
LIT:CA
Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Expands Land Position at Salar de Antofalla

Argentina Lithium Expands Land Position at Salar de Antofalla

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with a local vendor to earn a 100% interest in three granted mine concession properties totalling 5411 hectares in the Salar de Antofalla in Catamarca Province, Argentina (the "Option").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Argentina Lithium and Givex Information Technology Group

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Argentina Lithium and Givex Information Technology Group

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Argentina Lithium and Givex Information Technology Group on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Geophysics Program at Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Geophysics Program at Rincon West Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), (" Argentina Lithium " or the " Company ") announces the commencement of advanced geophysical imaging surveys at its Rincon West Lithium Project, located at the Salar de Rincon in Salta Province Argentina.  The deep-seeing Transient Electromagnetic Sounding survey will image the sub-surface of the basin, and facilitate target definition for the follow-up drilling program planned for the second quarter of 2022.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Closes Option Agreement for Rincon West and Pocitos Properties in Salta Province

Argentina Lithium Closes Option Agreement for Rincon West and Pocitos Properties in Salta Province

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated September 28, 2021 and October 14, 2021, it has closed the Exploration and Purchase Option Agreement dated October 8, 2021 as amended, (the " Option Agreement ") among the Company, the Company's subsidiary Argentina Litio & Energia S.A., Marcela Ines Casini (" Casini ") and Rodrigo Castaňeda Nordmann (" Nordmann ") and obtained final TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") approval to the Option Agreement. Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest the 2,370 hectare Rincon West and 15,857 hectare Pocitos properties located in Salta Province Argentina (the " Properties ") in consideration for an aggregate of US$4,200,000 in cash payments over a three-year period and 750,000 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") and CAD$500,000 in Common Shares over a one-year period. The Company has issued 750,000 Common Shares and made a cash payment of US$150,000 to Casini and Nordmann in respect of the first share issuance and cash payment due under the Option Agreement. The remaining Common Shares issuable under the Option Agreement will be calculated based on a 60-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Exchange, subject to a minimum price of CAD$0.218 per Common Share. All Common Shares issued pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement are subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws for a period of four months from the date of issuance. For further information regarding the Option Agreement and the Properties, see the Company's news releases dated September 28, 2021 and October 14, 2021.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Receives TSXV Approval to Acquire Rincon West and Pocitos Properties in Salta Province

Argentina Lithium Receives TSXV Approval to Acquire Rincon West and Pocitos Properties in Salta Province

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases of September 28, 2021 and October 14, 2021 the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") approval of the Definitive Agreement (the " Agreement ") with the vendors. The terms of the Agreement remain the same as were disclosed in the September 28, 2021 news release. For added clarity, any future share issuances will be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the greater of a volume-weighted average price calculation and CDN$0.218 per shares.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
building with "tesla" on front

Tesla May Get into Lithium Mining, Will Others Follow?

With prices for lithium continuing to climb, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the carmaker may need to get into mining and refining directly at scale if costs don’t improve.

In 2021 alone, lithium prices increased 480 percent, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data, and the outlook for the metal points to further strength. Lithium is a key raw material in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

“Price of lithium has gone to insane levels!” Musk tweeted. “There is no shortage of the element itself, as lithium is almost everywhere on Earth, but pace of extraction/refinement is slow.”

Keep reading...Show less

Livent Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http:www.livent.com .

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 , at 4:30 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.
Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com .

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada : (888) 330-2454
International: (240) 789-2714
Conference ID # 4348515

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from May 3, 2022 until May 17, 2022.

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com
U.S. / Canada : (800) 770-2030
International: (647) 362-9199
Conference ID # 4348515

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301524237.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources Logo

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Latin Resources Limited (‘LRS’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LRS, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 14 April 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Green Technology Metals Logo

Further Thick, High-Grade Extensional Intercepts as Seymour

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to provide further assay results from the Phase 1 diamond drilling program at its Seymour Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
business people shaking hands

Lake Resources Inks Lithium Deal with Ford, Shares Surge

Australia’s Lake Resources (ASX:KLE,OTCQB:LLKKF) kicked off the week by signing a deal with US carmaker Ford (NYSE:F) for a potential lithium offtake from the Kachi project in Argentina.

The non-binding memorandum of understanding is for approximately 25,000 tonnes per year of lithium, an essential raw material used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

“Both Lake and Ford see this as an opportunity for a potential long-term agreement with the ability to scale up environmentally responsible production and participate in Lake’s other projects to ensure high-quality lithium products are available to Ford,” Steve Promnitz, Lake’s managing director, said.

Keep reading...Show less

Arena Minerals Drills 300 Metre Gravel Aquifer Averaging 503 Mg/L Lithium at Sal de la Puna Project; Mobilizes Additional Drill Rigs

Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce it has completed drilling of its first diamond drill hole (DD-02) at the Sal de la Puna Project ("SDLP Project") located in the Pastos Grandes basin within Salta province, Argentina. The diamond drill hole is located on the Almafuerte claim and intersected a continuous brine column from 140 metres to the total drilled depth of 646 metres. The entire sampled brine column averaged 496 milligrams per litre ("mgl") lithium ("Li").

An uninterrupted gravel aquifer was intersected between 334 metres and 634 metres down hole, representing the thickest gravel sequence drilled in the basin. The gravel aquifer averaged 503 mg/l Li with grades as high as 557 mg/l Li at 550 metres below surface. Gravel and sand aquifers typically have favourable effective porosity values and high flow rates, which translate to highly productive wells. DD-02 was completed as an observation well with 2-inch diameter blank and screened PVC casing to 450 m depth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×