Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Zoppa Media Group (" Zoppa ") to act as an investor relations consultant to the Company, to assist with corporate finance and investor relations programs. Zoppa has been engaged for a term of one year at a monthly fee of $1,500 .

Zoppa is at arm's length to the Company. Principals of Zoppa currently own 456,000 shares of the Company as of the date hereof and may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes. Zoppa's appointment as an investor relations consultant to the Company is subject to regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Argentina Lithium
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina , and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina , and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Overview

Argentina is poised to become a growing leader in lithium production. The country’s government is actively encouraging foreign investment and renewable energy initiatives. Recently, the country’s administration announced an intention to increase Argentina’s production of lithium from 40,000 metric tons to 230,000 metric tons by the end of 2022. Today, Argentina is one of the top five global producers of lithium and hosts approximately 60 percent of known lithium reserves.

Argentina is home to a sizable share of the prolific Lithium Triangle, the largest resource of lithium in the world. Approximately half of the world’s lithium supply comes from the Lithium Triangle that spans Chile, Bolivia and Argentina. Some believe that the Triangle could host additional discoveries, specifically in Argentina. With the demand for lithium is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8 to reach a market size worth $8.2 billion by 2028, opportunities in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle may present an exciting opportunity for investors.

Argentina Lithium and Energy (TSXV:LIT, OTC:PNXLF, FWB:OAY3) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of highly prospective lithium projects in Argentina. The company is a member of Grosso Group Management which is a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Lithium Triangle

Argentina Lithium and Energy has a strong land position in Argentina with nearly 58,000 hectares of claims on four salars in the pro-mining provinces of Salta and Catamarca. The company’s properties are strategically located near key infrastructure, towns, rail, water and power. Argentina Lithium’s projects are also accessible year-round through an existing road network.

The company’s project portfolio includes Rincon West, Pocitos, Antofalla North and Incahuasi. In October 2021, the company announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent interest in the highly prospective Rincon West and Pocitos properties in the Salta Province in Argentina. The agreement is pending approval on the TSX Venture Exchange. The projects are located in the most underexplored area of the Lithium Triangle with the potential to host the discovery of high-grade lithium brines.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Rincon West Aerial View

The company’s Rincon West project is located adjacent to two significant resource development projects with proven resources owned by Rincon Resources (ASX:RCR) and Argosy Minerals (ASX:AGY). The company believes that the Rincon West project may have the potential to host high-grade lithium brines.

The company’s fully-owned Antofalla North project is located in the Salta province less than 20 kilometres from Argentina’s largest lithium-producing operation at Salar de Hombre Muerto. The Antofallo North project is also located north of Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) Salar de Antofalla project which has grades of 350 mg/L of lithium and 6,400 mg/L of potassium.

Argentina Lithium and Energy’s fully-owned Incahuasi project is located in the Incahuasi Salar and basin. The project is north of Lake Resources’ (ASX:LKE) Kachi project. Incahuasi features maximum lithium values of 409 mg/L lithium and 1.56 percent potassium recovered in near-surface sampling to an 8-metre depth.


The company is led by Grosso Group’s management team which has a history of major mineral discoveries in Argentina, including the Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA) Gualcamayo Gold mine, SSR Mining’s (TSX:SSRM) Chinchillas Silver Gold Zinc deposit, Pan American Silver’s (TSX:PAAS) Navidad Silver Lead project and Blue Sky Uranium’s (CVE:BSK) Amarillo Grande Uranium and Vanadium project.

Company Highlights

  • Focused on developing nearly 58,000 hectares of highly prospective lithium projects in the prolific Lithium Triangle.
  • The company’s projects include Rincon West, Pocitos, Antofalla North and Incahuasi which are strategically located near high-grade lithium projects.
    • The Rincon West and Pocitos projects are located in the most underexplored area of the Lithium Triangle with the potential to host the discovery of high-grade lithium brines.
    • The Incahuasi project features maximum lithium values of 409 mg/L lithium and 1.56 percent potassium recovered in near-surface sampling to an 8-metre depth.
  • The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Rincon West and Pocitos properties, pending approval on the TSX Venture Exchange.
  • The company is a member of Grosso Group Management Ltd. which has a successful track record in making major discoveries in Argentina.

Key Projects

Rincon West

Argentina Lithium & Energy Rincon West Photo

The Rincon West project is a prospective 2,370-hectare lithium project located in the Salta province in Argentina. The project is located west of the Rincon Salar which hosts two significant resource development projects with proven reserves. These projects are owned by Rincon Resources Ltd. (ASX:RCR) and Argosy Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AGY) which Rincon West is adjacent to.

The property is situated in the Lithium Triangle with access to an international highway, pacific ports and a major electrical power corridor.

Argentina Lithium and Energy plans to begin a work program in 2022 consisting of 40 line kilometre transient electromagnetic soundings to delineate lithium brines and test the bottom of the basin. Argentina Lithium and Energy believes that the Rincon West project may have the potential to host high-grade lithium brines. The company has the option to acquire up to 100 percent in the Rincon West project, subject to TSXV approval.

Pocitos

The Pocitos project is a prospective 15,857-hectare lithium project located in the Salta province in Argentina. The property is situated in the Lithium Triangle with access to an international railway, pacific ports, provincial highway and a major gas pipeline.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Pocitos Project Argentina

The Pocitos project features limited historic exploration, including geophysics, surface sampling and limited drilling.

The company plans to conduct a 50 line kilometre line of transient electromagnetic soundings to detect and delineate brine concentrations for testing in 2022. The company has the option to acquire up to 100 percent in the Pocitos project, subject to TSXV approval.

Antofalla North

The Antofalla North project is a prospective 9,080-hectare lithium project located in the Salta province in Argentina. The company owns a 100 percent interest in the property and has an additional 5,380 hectares under option.

The property is situated in the Puna region with access to a provincial highway and unpaved roads. The Antofalla North project is located less than 20 kilometres from Argentina’s largest lithium-producing operation at Salar de Hombre Muerto. The Antofallo North project is also located north of Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) Salar de Antofalla project which has grades of 350 mg/L of lithium and 6,400 mg/L of potassium.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Antofalia North Map

Argentina Lithium and Energy has conducted a CSAMT geophysical survey that identified high-conductivity targets in the upper 100 metres and additional targets at depth.

The company plans to obtain permits, conduct a 35 line kilometre of transient electromagnetic soundings to delineate brine deposits and drill up to three diamond holes in 2022.

Incahuasi

The 100 percent owned Incahuasi project is a high-grade 25,000-hectare lithium project located in the Incahuasi Salar and basin in the Catamarca province of Argentina. The project is north of Lake Resources’ Kachi project.

In 2017, the company completed its first exploration program consisting of initial geophysical, surface sampling and drilling programs on the property. Argentina Lithium and Energy found maximum lithium values of 409 mg/L lithium and 1.56 percent potassium recovered in near-surface sampling to an 8-metre depth. Argentina Lithium also conducted four drill holes which confirmed lithium-bearing brines with average grades of 109 mg/L of lithium and 6,718 mg/L of potassium.

The company plans to conduct a 50 line kilometre of transient electromagnetic soundings to detect and delineate new brine concentrations for testing. Argentina Lithium and Energy believes that the project is underexplored and may have the potential to host a quality lithium brine at depth.

Management Team

Nikolaos Cacos - M.I.M., President, CEO and Director

Nikolaos Cacos has over 25 years of management and advisory expertise in the mineral exploration industry. He has worked with Grosso Group since its inception and serves as a senior-level executive for all of its member companies. Cacos’ career includes administration and strategic planning for public companies. He currently serves as an officer and director of several TSX Venture Exchange-listed companies. He holds a Master’s degree in International Management from Heidelberg, Germany and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia.

Miles Rideout - Vice President of Exploration

Miles Rideout has 34 years of experience in advanced exploration practice, responsible business management, scientific team building and mining integration with local communities and indigenous peoples.

In recent positions, Rideout has directly managed the acquisition and exploration of dozens of lithium properties in northern Argentina. Previously, he served as CEO of Latin American Minerals Inc. (TSX:LAT) for 5 years in which he advanced gold and diamond projects in Paraguay. Rideout also spent 23 years with Quantec Geoscience Inc. where he initiated operations in South America and managed subsidiaries in several countries. He has experience in mine permitting, financing, construction and operations, including implementing the first operating mine in Paraguay. In addition, Rideout has deep expertise with all major geophysical technologies applied within the mining industry. He also has decades of experience working with many of the most successful exploration teams in South America. He participated in the discovery of several world-class deposits including the Collahuasi and Ujina copper-porphyry deposits, Veladero epithermal gold deposit and Navidad VMS/epithermal silver deposit. Rideout received a Bachelor of Science with Honors Certificate in Geophysics from the University of Western Ontario in 1987. Rideout is fluent in English and Spanish and has lived in Mendoza, Argentina for more than 20 years.

Connie Norman - Corporate Secretary

Connie Norman is a senior corporate officer with over 18 years of experience within the public company sector. Norman has provided corporate secretarial and regulatory compliance services. While her primary focus has been on TSX Venture-listed issuers, she has also worked with companies listed on the TSX and HKEx.

Darren C. Urquhart - CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer

Darren Urquhart is a chartered professional accountant with 20 years of experience working in public practice and industry. Urquhart operates his public practise accounting firm in which he offers chief financial officer and accounting services to TSX Venture Exchange-listed companies in Vancouver, Canada. He has also served as director for some of his corporate clients. Urquhart began his career working as an audit accountant with Grant Thornton LLP. Later he worked as a senior tax accountant with Lohn Caulder Chartered Accountants. Urquhart obtained his chartered accountant designation in 2001 and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. In 1995, Urquhart graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering.

Joseph Grosso - Director

Joseph Grosso became one of the early pioneers of the mining sector in Argentina in 1993 when mining was opened to foreign investment. He was named Argentina's 'Mining Man of The Year' in 2005. His knowledge of Argentina was instrumental in attracting a premier team that led to the acquisition of key properties in Golden Arrow's portfolio. He has successfully formed strategic alliances and negotiated with mining industry majors such as Barrick, Teck, Newmont, Viceroy (now Yamana Gold) and Vale S.A. and government officials at all levels. Grosso's specialty is financing, negotiations, corporate and marketing strategy. He was an early and passionate adopter of best practices in environmental protection and socio-economic development through mineral exploration. He is the founder and president of Grosso Group Management Ltd.

John Gammon - Director

John Gammon has 40 years of experience in mineral exploration and management. His experience includes international positions with Falconbridge, assistant deputy minister mines and minerals with the Government of Ontario and, since his retirement, as ADM as a consultant working with industry, governments and universities. In addition to Dr. Gammon's mineral exploration experience, he has also spent a significant amount of time on aboriginal community and environmental issues. His knowledge of the Spanish language, South American culture and local societies coupled with his industry experience can assist the company with the advancement of its projects in Argentina.

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Argentina Lithium & Energy's Significant Expansion of its Lithium Portfolio of Properties at the Pocitos Salar in Argentina - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: PNXLF) has significantly expanded its lithium portfolio of properties at the Pocitos Salar in Argentina. The company and its Argentinian subsidiary have entered into three new option agreements with local vendors to acquire a 100% interest in 10,364 hectares of new properties in the heart of Argentina's world-renowned Lithium Triangle.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company and this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Argentina Lithium" in the search box.

Argentina Lithium Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the private placement announced on November 1, 2021 and increased on November 26, 2021 through the issuance of 2,155,500 Units in this 3 rd and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $969,975 . In total, the Company has closed on 13,260,337 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,967,152 .

argentina lithium

Argentina Lithium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement and Closes 2nd Tranche

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that due to high investor demand, the Company has increased the private placement amount announced on November 1, 2021 from $4,950,000 to $6,750,000 consisting of 15 million units (the "Units") at $0.45 per Unit.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Xali Gold and Argentina Lithium on Their Latest Announcements

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Xali Gold and Argentina Lithium discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Argentina Lithium Closes 1st Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the 1 st Tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on November 1, 2021 through the issuance of 6,108,504 units (" Units ") at a subscription price of $0.45 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,748,826.80 .

Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium


Overview

Driven by increasing demand from the electric vehicle industry, the outlook for lithium is promising and forecasts are showing no signs of slowing down. On top of this rising demand, the US government has also deemed lithium a “critical material” and released a National Blueprint that outlines a goal to secure access to raw materials for lithium batteries and establish a program to increase domestic processing and production.

As the push to develop a domestic supply chain for lithium batteries in the US gets underway, one region in the country stands out among the rest. Nevada’s Clayton Valley is home to the only operating lithium brine mine in the US –– Albemarle’s (NYSE:ALB) Silver Peak Lithium Mine, which has produced lithium for more than 60 years. Nevada is ranked the top mining jurisdiction in the world based on investment attractiveness in 2020. Of note, Albemarle has indicated it is planning on doubling its Silver Peak’s lithium production by 2025.

One company focused on a project in Clayton Valley, Nevada, is Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM; OTCQB:NRVTF; FRA:N7R). Noram Lithium’s flagship Zeus project is a high-grade lithium project that spans 2,800 acres, located adjacent to Albemarle’s Silver Peak Lithium Mine, with extensive infrastructure including power at site a paved highway directly to the project. It is also in the same state as Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) first Gigafactory.

Noram Lithium

A Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on the Zeus project showed robust economics indicating a US$1.299 billion after-tax net present value (“NPV”) (8percent) with a 31 percent after-tax internal rate of return, spanning a mine life of 40 years. The existing resource has indicated resources for up to 200 years of operation.

Noram Lithium is fully funded with a strong cash position to advance and de-risk its Zeus project with an aggressive development plan set for 2022. Development plans include updating the project’s resource with a drill program in Q1/2022, completing additional metallurgical and prefeasibility studies (“PFS) to further enhance the project’s economics, and complete baseline environmental studies and green initiatives.

Company Highlights

  • Noram Lithium’s flagship Zeus project has a preliminary economic assessment that indicates robust economics: a US$1.299 billion after-tax NPV (8percent), a 31percent IRR” and a mine life of 40 years.
  • 100 percent owned with no underlying NSR.
  • A significant mineral resource estimate at cut-off grades of 400 ppm, including a total measured and indicated resource of 1.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent and a total inferred resource of 3.9 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent.
  • Zeus features a high-grade and shallow lithium deposit, which may result in a relatively low-cost operation supported by high lithium recoveries and low contamination.
  • Situated near Albemarle’s Silver Peak, which is the only other US producer of lithium.
  • Noram’s share structure remains tight with below 75M shares issued, with approximately 20percent controlled by management and insiders.

Key Projects

Zeus

Zeus project

The flagship Zeus project is a high-grade lithium project located in Clayton Valley in Nevada, near the only other US producer of lithium, Albemarle’s Silver Peak. The 2,800 acre property features access to a road, power and extensive infrastructure nearby. The Zeus project hosts a large-scale deposit located near the surface with minimum to nil overburden that is suitable for conventional mining methods and would be a relatively low-cost operation.

The preliminary resource estimate on the Zeus project showed robust economics. Highlights include (all $ are expressed in US$):

  • $1.299 Billion NPV” (After-Tax) at 8percent discount rate with a 31percent IRR.
  • Capital Costs (“CAPEX”) estimated at $528M with after-tax payback period of 3.23 years.
  • Gross Revenue of $303.4 Million/year or $12.14 billion over its mine life.
  • Low Operating Cost. Operating Cost (“OPEX”) of $3,355.30/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (“LCE”) with a break-even price of $4016.6/tonne LCE LOM. Operating cost per tonne places the Zeus projects amongst the lowest in the industry.
  • Long Mine Life (“LOM). The mine production rate during full operation is set at 17,000 tpd. The production schedule uses ore from the first 11 phases, which results in 40-year mine life (“LOM”). The mine production schedule results in 245.4 million tonnes averaging 1,093 ppm Li.
  • Very Low Strip Ratio. Mining strip ratios are very low, averaging 0.07:1 for LOM. Mining consists of a truck and shovel method, with blasting being unnecessary due to the ore softness.
  • Low Environmental Impact. The leaching and filtration flowsheet includes dry stack tailings, thus, eliminating the environmental risk and long-term management issues associated with tailings ponds.
  • LCE market Price. Base case market price of $9500/tonne LCE is well below long term forecasted rate of $14,000/tonne. Price Sensitivity. The after-tax NPV reaches $2.665 billion at $14,250/Tonne LCE (8percent discount rate). On January 13, 2022, LCE was currently selling for ~US$50,000/tonner
Zeus

Noram Lithium President and COO Peter Ball shared in an interview with INN, "These numbers are spectacular for where we are. It's going to be an opportunity for shareholders."

Noram Lithium CEO and Director Sandy MacDougall said, “This study represents the most significant milestone to date for Noram and establishes us among limited peers as the newest low cost, high-grade, near-term lithium production story in North America."

Zeus project

In a research report, independent analyst Fundamental Research Corp. (on December 15, 2021) gave the company a peer-compared fair value of C$2.65 after reviewing Noram’s recent PEA announcement.

Noram Lithium plans to further upgrade the resource with additional infill drilling of 12 holes planned for the first quarter of 2022. The company also plans to complete an additional follow-up metallurgical study in the first half of 2022 and then complete a prefeasibility study (“PFS”) in the second half of 2022.

Management Team

Anita Algie - Chair & CFO

Anita Algie has over 15 years of experience in management, listings, compliance, corporate structure and development as well as mergers and acquisitions for exploration- and resource-based public companies. She is the former president and CEO of Unity Metals Corp. (TSXV:UTY). She is also the former president, CEO and director of American Lithium Corp. (TSXV:LI) and First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:FCC). Algie has served on numerous boards during her career in the public markets and specializes in sourcing, acquiring and developing non-grass roots properties. Algie has also successfully completed several CPC Qualifying Transactions with the TSX Venture Exchange. She is an Honors Human Physiology graduate from the University of British Columbia.

Sandy MacDougall - CEO & Director

Sandy MacDougall is an Economics graduate of the University of British Columbia. MacDougall has over 30 years of experience in the investment banking and finance industry. He was a former investment advisor at Canaccord Capital Corp. and was involved in numerous significant financings in Canada and abroad for a wide range of companies. His experience includes extensive exposure to precious and base metal projects throughout North and South America. He was previously Chairman of the Board from 2016 to 2021.

Peter A. Ball - President & COO

Peter Ball brings over 30 years of extensive experience as a mining professional at all levels of leadership. Throughout Ball’s career, he has held various senior management roles with international mining companies, including corporate finance, securities trading, mine engineering, business development, corporate communications, public relations and marketing functions. Balls’ management experience is throughout North and South America, Asia and Europe. Ball began his career in the late 1980s working as a mining engineer, a technical representative and in various management and senior executive roles. Ball held these roles at numerous companies, including NV Gold Redstar Gold , Columbus Gold , Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, Echo Bay Mines Ltd., RBC Dominion Securities and Eldorado Gold Corp. Ball is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines, Georgian Business College and UBC’s Canadian Securities Course. Ball is also a member of CIMM. Ball has led and assisted in raising over $250M of capital in the resource sector.

Arthur Brown - Director

Arthur Brown brings 36 years of business experience to Noram’s board. He has served on the boards of eight other companies in sectors ranging from technology to oil and gas and mineral exploration. Brown has substantial knowledge and experience in corporate structure and development, financings and venture capital. Brown understands all the aspects and requirements that a public company must have to operate successfully. This knowledge and experience have been translated into many successful financings for the various companies that he has been involved with.

Adam Falkoff - Independent Director

Adam Falkoff has over 20 years of experience in public policy, international relations and business development. He has advised CEOs of the Fortune 100, presidents, prime ministers, cabinet ministers and ambassadors as the president of CapitalKeys. CapitalKeys is a bipartisan global public policy and strategic consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. with offices in London and Singapore. As the president of CapitalKeys, he has successfully helped clientele understand, anticipate and navigate the complex public policy environment as well as develop strategies for business development driving client revenues. He is also the interim president of RARE, The Association for Rare Earth. He is a 2018 recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor for service to the USA. He was also named to the Washington, D.C. Power 100 which is a list of the 100 most influential non-elected people by Washington Life Magazine.

Falkoff received a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University. He also received an M.B.A. and M.I.M. (Master of International Management) from the Thunderbird School of Global Management on an academic scholarship. Falkoff also holds a Certificate in International Law from the University of Salzburg’s Institute on International Legal Studies. The coursework was instructed by Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy and John Paul Stevens. He also participated in the Postgraduate Programme of the School of Mining Engineering at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa that is known as the world’s preeminent institution in the field of international mining and mining studies.

Cyrus Driver - Independent Director

Cyrus Driver is a chartered accountant and a founding partner in the firm of Driver Anderson since its inception in 1982. Driver is a retired partner in the firm of Davidson and Company LLP. Driver has a wide knowledge of the securities industry and its rules which has enabled him to give valuable advice to clients with respect to finance, taxation and other accounting-related matters. Whilst providing general public accounting services to a wide range of clients, he specializes in servicing TSX Venture-listed companies and members of the brokerage community. He currently serves as director and/or CFO of several TSX-V listed companies.

Brad Peek, CPG - Senior Consultant Geologist

Brad Peek has more than 40 years of experience in project management, mineral exploration and computer applications in the mining industry. Peek has 11 years of experience with a water engineering consultant firm. Peek received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Nebraska and a Master of Science degree in Geology from the University of Alaska. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists as well as the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration. Peek is also a Certified Professional Geologist, CPG11299 of the AIME American Institute of Professional.

Albemarle and 6K Sign Joint Development Agreement to Develop Novel Lithium Battery Materials

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in advanced lithium materials, and 6K , an emerging leader of microwave-controlled plasma technology, today announced they have signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to explore the use of 6K's patented UniMelt® advanced, sustainable materials production platform to develop novel lithium battery materials through potentially disruptive manufacturing processes.

Cypress Development Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to $16 Million

Cypress Development Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to $16 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cypress Development Corp. ( TSXV: CYP ) ( OTCQX: CYDVF ) ( Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, it has entered into an amending agreement with PI Financial Corp., as the sole underwriter and bookrunner (the "Underwriter") to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal financing to an aggregate of 8,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $2.00 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $16,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as herein defined) at an exercise price of $2.65.

Cypress Development Announces $12 Million Bought Deal Financing

Cypress Development Announces $12 Million Bought Deal Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cypress Development Corp. ( TSXV: CYP ) ( OTCQX: CYDVF ) ( Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. as the underwriter and bookrunner (the "Underwriter") pursuant to which the Underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis pursuant to a short form prospectus, 6,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $2.00 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $12,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as herein defined) at an exercise price of $2.65.

electric vehicle charging

Lithium Outlook 2022: Demand to Outpace Supply, Price Upside to Remain

Click here to read the previous lithium outlook.

After a year that saw uncertainty dominate and prices for lithium take a turn, 2021 was marked by soaring prices that hit an all-time high as electric vehicle (EV) sales increased globally.

The lithium decade is unfolding at a rapid pace, with investors paying more and more attention to developments in the battery sector as demand for essential metals used to power EVs continues to surge.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at lithium’s 2021 price performance, as well as what analysts and market watchers think is ahead for the commodity in 2022.

Lithium Power International

LPI To Demerge Its WA Hard Rock Lithium Assets

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) today announced its intention to demerge its Western Australian hard rock lithium assets (the “Demerger”). The Demerger will create a dedicated, WA-focused lithium exploration company with the management team and resources to realise the value of the WA assets. The Demerger will enable LPI to focus its resources on developing its Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.

