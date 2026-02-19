Argenta Silver Corp. Recognized as TSX Venture Top 50 Company

TSX-V: AGAG

Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG,OTC:AGAGF) (OTCQX: AGAGF) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") has been recognized as part of the 2026 TSX Venture 50™, a distinction awarded to the top-performing issuers on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The TSX Venture 50™ ranking is based on three equally weighted performance indicators: annual share price appreciation, market capitalization growth, and Canadian consolidated trading activity.

As of December 31, 2025, Argenta delivered outstanding performance across each ranking criterion:

  • 208% share price appreciation
  • 371% market cap growth
  • Substantial increase in trading liquidity

This recognition reflects key milestones achieved during the Company's first year of operations, including exceptional high-grade silver intercepts within and proximal to the Yaxtché Silver Deposit, new discoveries across broader target areas at our 100%-owned El Quevar Project, and strong support from both retail and institutional investors.

"Being named to the TSX Venture 50™ is a significant honour and a clear reflection of Argenta's strong momentum in our first year," said Joaquín Marías, Chief Executive Officer of Argenta Silver Corp. "Our 208% share price appreciation and 371% market capitalization growth in 2025 highlight the strength of our strategy, operational performance, and the continued confidence of our shareholders. We remain focused on advancing El Quevar by delivering discoveries that help fuel the energy transition, and creating sustainable long-term value aligned with rising global demand for critical minerals."

The TSX Venture 50 highlights standout growth companies from across Canada and internationally that are driving innovation and delivering strong capital markets performance. Companies ranked on the list met stringent eligibility criteria and demonstrated exceptional performance over the 2025 calendar year. More details on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 can be found at the following link: TSXV Venture 50.

Argenta extends its appreciation to shareholders, strategic partners, and stakeholders for their ongoing support during this next phase. The Company remains committed to advancing its discovery-driven strategy at El Quevar while continuing to expand the Yaxtché Silver Deposit.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company focused on advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.

