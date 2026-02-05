Ares Strategic Mining Expedites Company Roadmap and Production Plan Ahead of Government Contract

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C., February 5, 2026 TheNewswire - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (CSE: ARS) (OTC: ARSMF) (FRA: N811) is pleased to announce an expedited roadmap to the production of acidspar. The initiative will include an acceleration of the planned expansion of mining activities at the Spor Mountain, as well as fast tracking the construction of the flotation plant so the Company can produce acidspar to meet its Pentagon contract obligations. This initiative will include imminent drilling activities to expand mining targets and the number of mines available to Ares, as well as bringing in crews to ensure Ares can produce the highest grade fluorspar products in 2026.
DoD Contract Necessitates Acceleration
The DoD contract has a ceiling of USD $250 million, which can be awarded on delivery of quality product from 30 December 2025 - 29 December 2030. Under the terms of the contract, acidspar must be delivered within 36 months after the issuance of each delivery order, the first of which was awarded on 30 December 2025. The opportunity to realise the ceiling amount of this contract award, at the favourable market rates agreed, necessitates the revision of Ares' company roadmap and production plan. "The DoD contract has transformed our company roadmap, and the race is on to deliver as much quality fluorspar as we can. To do that, we need more funding. The latest funding will help us to reach our first DoD deliveries, and crucially, to reach the ceiling of the award in the timeframe specified," said Walker.
Click Image To View Full Size
Ares Revises Production Plan
The latest $10 million funding has enabled Ares to revise their production plan. "With the lumps plant very close to completion, we are now focused on Phase 3 of our plan," added Walker.
Ares is also pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced offering of units (each, a "Unit") by issuing 16,666,666 units at a price of CAD $0.60 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million. "We're proud to champion this funding publicly, it's yet another clear vote of confidence in our mission, and enables us to revise our roadmap and production plans," said James Walker, CEO.
Ares Announces Significant Increase in Institutional Investment
Pursuant to the terms of the financing arrangements entered into with Sorbie Bornholm LP ("Sorbie"), the Company is required to disclose the benchmark amounts expected to be received and the actual proceeds received under such arrangements. Since the Company has entered into three separate financing facilities with Sorbie, each with a different benchmark price and monthly baseline amount, the disclosure is provided below on a facility-by-facility basis.
1) Sorbie $1.5M Financing (September 2024)
Aggregate benchmark amount for months paid to date: $1,000,000.00.
Aggregate gross proceeds received to date (October 2024 through January 2026): $1,119,564.38
Variance (Received vs. Benchmark): +$119,564.38
Upfront fees paid to enter the agreement: $105,000.
2) Sorbie $1.0M Financing (April 2025)
Aggregate benchmark amount for months paid to date: $375,003.00
Aggregate gross proceeds received to date (May 2025 through January 2026): $727,313.86
Variance (Received vs. Benchmark): +$352,310.86
Upfront fees paid to enter the agreement: $70,000.
3) Sorbie $1.0M Financing (October 2025)
Aggregate benchmark amount for months paid to date: $125,001.00
Aggregate gross proceeds received to date (November 2025 through January 2026): $97,884.42
Variance (Received vs. Benchmark): -$27,116.58
Upfront fees paid to enter the agreement: $0
Accordingly, the total proceeds received to date exceed the aggregate benchmark amount by $269,758.66
Ares also issued to its consultants an aggregate of 700,000 Options on January 23, 2026 to purchase 700,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at an exercise price of $0.63 per Common Share, expiring January 23, 2028 (collectively, the "Options", and each, an "Option").
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
James Walker
Chief Executive Officer and President
For further information, please contact James Walker by email at jwalker@aresmining.com
DISCLOSURE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.
In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Offering, including the total anticipated proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the closing (including the proposed closing date) of the Offering. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that the Company will close the Offering on the timeline anticipated, will raise the anticipated amount of gross proceeds from the Offering and will use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Offering does not close on the timeline expected, or at all; the risk that the Company raises less than the anticipated amount of gross proceeds from the Offering; the risk that the Company does not use the proceeds from the Offering as currently expected; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals; risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions; access and supply risks; risks associated with the Company's reliance on key personnel; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks; title and environmental risks; and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite regulatory approvals. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.