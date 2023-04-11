PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

Arch Resources to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27

ARCH Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time .

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 877-870-4263 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time.  For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial +1 412-317-0790.  No passcode is needed.  The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch website at http://investor.archrsc.com .  Following the live event, a replay and an audio download will be available on the site.

Arch's first quarter 2023 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on April 27 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry.  The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

Arch Biopartners Receives Funding for Development of LSALT Peptide Drug Program

Today, ARCH Biopartners Inc., ("ARCH" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), a clinical stage company focused on the development of novel therapeutics targeting organ inflammation, announced that ARCH is receiving advisory services and up to $4,000,000 in funding from the National ReseARCH Council of Canada Industrial ReseARCH Assistance Program ("NRC IRAP") to support the reseARCH and development of the LSALT peptide (Metablok) program. LSALT peptide is the Company's lead drug candidate for treating acute inflammation injury in the lungs, kidneys and liver.

The research and development funding from NRC IRAP will help support several sub-tasks needed to advance the LSALT peptide drug program. These include: dose escalation studies; costs incurred by Arch during the Canadian Treatments for COVID-19 Phase III human trial; manufacturing new drug product supply to support future non-COVID human trials; the non-COVID Phase II trials (such as a cardiac surgery associated acute kidney injury trial) to gather more human data to support future drug approval; and, additional non-clinical studies to discover potential biomarkers and to further understand the mechanism of action related to LSALT peptide.

Arch Resources Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Achieves record net income in 2022 of more than $1.3 billion , or $63.88 per diluted share
Achieves a 13-percent sequential improvement in average metallurgical segment unit cost in Q4
Declares a quarterly cash dividend of $58.0 million , or $3.11 per share
Deploys $160.2 million to repurchase 689,593 shares and settle incremental convertible debt

ARCH Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) today reported net income of $470.5 million or $23.18 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, which included an income tax benefit of $253.3 million primarily associated with the release of a valuation allowance on the company's deferred tax assets, compared with net income of $226.6 million or $11.92 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.  ARCH had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations (ARO), and non-operating expenses ("adjusted EBITDA") [1] of $256.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which included a $3.9 million non-cash mark-to-market gain associated with its coal-hedging activities.  This compares to $304.4 million of adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021, which included a $31.3 million non-cash mark-to-market gain associated with its coal-hedging activities.  Revenues totaled $859.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 versus $805.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

Arch Scientist Awarded CIHR Grant to Study the Role of Dipeptidase-1 in Chronic Kidney Disease

Today, ARCH Biopartners Inc., ("ARCH" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies and novel therapeutics targeting organ inflammation, announced that an ARCH scientist at the University of Calgary was awarded a Canadian Institute of Health Resources (CIHR) Project Grant worth $1,109,250 to further study the role of dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) in renal inflammation and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The CIHR grant entitled "A Multifaceted Function for Dipeptidase-1 in Kidney Injury" was awarded to a research team at the University of Calgary led Dr. Daniel Muruve. Dr. Muruve is also the Chief Science Officer of Arch. The new grant will help further understand the novel mechanism of action for DPEP-1 in kidney inflammation and its impact on CKD.

Arch Resources to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 16

ARCH Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time .

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 877-870-4263 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time. For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial +1 412-317-0790.  No passcode is needed. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch website at http://investor.archrsc.com . Following the live event, a replay and an audio download will be available on the site.

Arch's fourth quarter 2022 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on February 16 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

DC Two Limited

DC Two Expands Beyond Data Centres & Infrastructure

DC Two Limited (ASX: DC2) (“DC Two” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated revenue generating data centre, cloud, and software business, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding conditional agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of managed IT and cloud services provider, Attained Group Pty Ltd (Attained).

Evolution Energy Minerals

Formal Signing Of Framework Agreement

Evolution Energy Minerals (“Evolution” or the “Company”) (ASX: EV1, FSE: P77) is pleased to advise that it has been informed by the Government of Tanzania that a formal signing ceremony before the President of Tanzania, Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, for its Framework Agreement and Shareholders Agreement (together, the Agreements) has been set down for Monday, 17 April 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Announces Proposed Private Placement

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at C$0.10 per Unit to raise up to C$1,000,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one (1) additional common share for two years from the closing date of the Offering at a price of C$0.12 per share. The Company may pay finder's fees raised in connection with the financing to arm's length finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and as permitted by law.

blocks spelling "RISK" with trucks at mine site

Mining Investors Must Manage Risk as Geopolitical Concerns Rise

Mining companies face diverse risks, but geopolitics is at the top of the list for many.

At the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, known as PDAC, a leading Canadian resource sector expert stressed that although the mining sector presents opportunities, it's important to properly assess risks before jumping in.

Jackie Przybylowski, metals and mining analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said risk modeling is a difficult job, but essential in evaluating investment storylines in the industry.

Strategic Energy Resources Limited

SER Wins Government Funding To Drill Canobie

Strategic Energy Resources Limited(“SER” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has been awarded a $275,000 Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) grant. The direct cash funding will be used to drill a single deep hole at the Canobie Project where SER has defined a compelling intrusion related nickel-copper sulphide target. The CEI grant provides funding for innovative new exploration programs that address specific knowledge gaps and contribute to the discovery of critical minerals in Queensland1.

Auric Mining

Jeffreys Find: Toll Milling Agreement Executed Mining To Commence

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that a toll milling agreement was executed on 30 March 2023 between FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR)and BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML). The agreement provides for toll milling of ore from the Jeffreys Find gold deposit at FMR’s Greenfields Mill 3km east of Coolgardie.

Nickel Search

Significant Upgrade Of Carlingup Nickel Sulphide Indicated Resources

NickelSearch Limited (ASX: NIS) (NiS or Company) is pleased to announce a huge step forward in confidence in the Mineral Resources for its flagship 100%-owned Carlingup Nickel Sulphide Project (Carlingup or the Project) near Ravensthorpe, Western Australia.

