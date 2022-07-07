GamingInvesting News

New Machines Optimized with Wi-Fi and Expanded Titles Are Now Available for Pre-Order

Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro arcade game entertainment, has announced that pre-orders will open today for BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT LEGACY Ms. PAC-MAN ™ EDITION and CAPCOM LEGACY YOGA FLAME & SHINKU HADOKEN EDITION, adding to their ever-growing Legacy Edition Collection. These fan-favorite additions feature new games and Wi-Fi through online leaderboards and connected multiplayer. Available for pre-order today, each Legacy Edition Collection machine brings 14 classic games to fans' homes, an unprecedented value with no tokens needed.

Introducing Arcade1Up's Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Yoga Flame Edition

These home arcade machines are bursting with retro nostalgia and feature the very best in modern arcade gaming technology. The CAPCOM LEGACY YOGA FLAME & SHINKU HADOKEN EDITION also features exclusive limited edition cabinet art.

Arcade1Up's Legacy Edition Collection features iconic marquee titles for gamers who want the best in at-home retro arcade game entertainment:

  • BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT LEGACY Ms. PAC-MAN EDITION ™: For the first time in a Legacy machine, play against your friends on Ms. PAC-MAN™ via online Wi-Fi leaderboards. Featuring 14 classic titles including Ms. PAC-MAN™, GALAGA™ and PAC-MANIA™.
  • CAPCOM LEGACY YOGA FLAME & SHINKU HADOKEN EDITION : Take your fighting skills worldwide with Wi-Fi enabled gameplay on this Capcom Legacy machine, featuring the renowned games STREET FIGHTER II™: HYPER FIGHTING, STREET FIGHTER II™: CHAMPION EDITION and SUPER STREET FIGHTER II™: TURBO along with other classic titles. The limited-edition arcade machine features arcade cabinet side art created exclusively for Arcade1Up by artist Joe Ng of Udon Entertainment. This unique piece of arcade art will be a great addition to your home arcade collection.

Beginning today, fans can pre-order Arcade1Up's new Legacy Collection arcade machines on Arcade1Up.com .

It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include Terminator 2, Tron™, Street Fighters™, X-Men, Mortal Kombat®, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN™, NBA Jam™, Star Wars™, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™, and more. The latest from Arcade1Up is the Infinity Game Table, a high-fidelity touchscreen board game table preloaded with digital versions of family game night essentials like Scrabble, Monopoly, Chutes & Ladders, Sorry, and more. For more information, check out Arcade1Up.com and infinitygametable.com and on social: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California . More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com .

About Capcom

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld, and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including ground-breaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany , France , Hong Kong , Taiwan , Singapore and Tokyo , with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan . More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or news.capcomusa.com .

Capcom, and the Capcom logo are registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. or other countries. Street Fighter, Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry , Mega Man , Monster Hunter and Resident Evil are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd., in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Media@arcade1up.com

Introducing Arcade1Up's Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Shinku Haduken Edition

Introducing Arcade1Up's BANDAI NAMCO Legacy Arcade Game Ms.PAC-MAN Edition

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

PowerA Amplifies Mobile Gaming with MOGA XP7-X Plus

Portable gaming levels up with the new wireless mobile gaming controller, featuring two mappable buttons, wireless battery boost, and more .

PowerA, a leader in enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories, today announced the availability of the MOGA XP7-X Plus, the newest controller in their popular mobile and cloud gaming line. The XP7-X Plus delivers precision gameplay on PC and mobile devices. Featuring an integrated charge-while-you-play wireless power bank, two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, and a detachable playstand for Tabletop mode, the versatile XP7-X Plus is now the preeminent controller for serious gamers-on-the-go. Designed for Xbox, the XP7-X Plus is engineered to extend and expand the Game Pass Ultimate experience on Mobile and PC platforms.

Pocketful of Quarters Certified as Unity Verified Solution Partner

Quarters represents the first-ever blockchain token to receive SEC no-action letter, making it safe and compliant

- Leading blockchain gaming project, Pocketful of Quarters (POQ), announced today it has become certified as a Unity Verified Solution Partner. All game developers on Unity will now have access to POQ's SDK, enabling them to easily integrate blockchain technology onto their titles.

E3 Returns in June 2023, Now Produced by ReedPop

Organizers of PAX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration Will Lead the In-Person Return of Seminal North American Video Game Industry Expo

E3 the world's premier celebration of interactive entertainment, will make its long-awaited return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in the second week of June, 2023. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) will partner with ReedPop the veteran event production company behind PAX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration, and other acclaimed celebrations of pop culture, to reunite the global video game industry for a week of titanic AAA reveals, earth-shaking world premieres, and exclusive access to the future of video games.

X-GOLF AMERICA ANNOUNCES BRAND AMBASSADOR PARTNERSHIP WITH PGA TOUR PLAYER HARRY HIGGS, AKA BIG BEAUTIFUL

- X-Golf, the North American indoor golf simulator entertainment concept, today announces a partnership with Harry Higgs the beloved PGA TOUR player, dad bod hype man and the common man's favorite golfer.

Harry Higgs, X-Golf America Brand Ambassador

A Kansas native and Dallas resident, Higgs won the Price Cutter Charity Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, leading him to a 5th-place finish in the regular season standings and earned him his tour card for the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR season. Higgs played in his first major tournament, the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah on the Ocean Course, shooting a bogey free round on the final day to finish tied for fourth. The placement gained him entry into the field for the 2022 Masters tournament where he finished tied for 14th in just his second major tournament. Higgs is perhaps most famously known for taking his shirt off on Hole 16 at TPC Scottsdale at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open after making par, sending the massive crowds on the loudest hole in golf into a celebratory frenzy.

A strategic move for the rapidly growing brand, Higgs will join Paige Spiranac , among others, as an official ambassador representing X-Golf through a multi-platform approach, including wearing the X-Golf America brand on his left collar during tournaments, across social media platforms, collateral inclusion and special events.

"From a brand alignment perspective, the partnership with Harry is a perfect fit for X-Golf," said Ryan D'Arcy , President and CEO of X-Golf America. "He is a man of the people and our core guests love him. We look forward to a long lasting relationship, while making engaging content along the way."

"X-Golf venues are so fun and the perfect spot to play a round with friends or practice in a social setting," said PGA TOUR professional Harry Higgs. "Their technology is the most accurate I've seen and the short game and putting are so realistic, it's crazy. I'm excited to visit locations this year when I'm on the road."

X-Golf America's state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators give players unparalleled accuracy and realism through a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software. Their dedicated kiosks offer guests the ultimate golfing entertainment experience with virtual reality gaming, food and beverages, competitions, leagues, golf lessons, memberships, corporate outings, social events and more. Furthermore, the short game and putting capabilities allows players to fully experience a round from tees to greens with acute accuracy.

X-Golf began developing simulators in Korea in 2005, first launching its American franchise operations in 2016. Since then, they have branched nationally to multiple states in 2022 alone, including California , Florida , Georgia , Idaho , llinois, Indiana , Iowa , Maine , Maryland , Missouri , Nebraska , New York , North Carolina , North Dakota , Ohio , Tennessee , Texas , Utah , Virgina and Washington . The company has successfully opened and maintained 58+ franchisees across the country, with year-over-year doubled growth planned for 2022 and beyond.

About X-Golf America

X-Golf is the developer of a high-end golf simulator, the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept. The technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving customers the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options. Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained over 50 open locations with another 45 in development and plans to double its footprint again in 2023. For additional information, visit www.xgolffranchise.com or call 323-400-6611.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-golf-america-announces-brand-ambassador-partnership-with-pga-tour-player-harry-higgs-aka-big-beautiful-301582336.html

SOURCE X-Golf America

HexGaming Delivers the Most Choices for Custom PS5 eSports Controllers

eSports Players Turn to HexGaming for the Ultimate Advantage; Hex Rival Pro Now Available

Whether competing in eSports competition and games against friends, or playing at the highest level in tournaments, having the perfect controller, able to make the most accurate moves, is what separates champions from the competition. To give gamers an advantage, HexGaming has today announced that the company is delivering the most choices for custom PS5 eSports controllers in the industry. Its latest controller, the Hex Rival Pro for PS5 is available starting today at HexGaming.com and at https:www.amazon.comhexgaming starting at $199.99 .

Supercell, Ubisoft, Tilting Point and Tencent Games take 2022 Green Game Jam Awards

Today, the winners of the third Green Game Jam Awards were unveiled with studios including Supercell's Hay Day , Ubisoft's Rider's Republic , Tilting Point's Terragenesis and Tencent Games' Carbon Island emerging victorious from an incredibly competitive field of 42 entries.

The Green Game Jam is a vehicle for studios to empower their players to change their world through the games they know and love. This year's awards were focused on the themes of forests and food with the aim of influencing one million players' food choices and planting and protecting one million trees. UN judges said they were "incredibly impressed" by the creativity and innovation of the activations that will be taken into live games. All submissions can be seen on the website here with winners of the awards including:

