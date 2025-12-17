The Conversation (0)
December 17, 2025
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Approval Received to Restart White Dam Heap Leach Irrigation
17 July
Pacgold
Advancing the Alice River Gold Project in Northern Queensland with Tier 1 discovery potential Keep Reading...
15 December
St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km AnomalyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 December
Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project Acquisition
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project AcquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 November
White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold MineralisationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 November
High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St GeorgeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 November
High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok ProspectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11h
Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units
(TheNewswire) THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ONTARIO (December 17, 2025) TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME|OTC:... Keep Reading...
13h
1911 Gold Commences Drill Program at the Ogama-Rockland Gold Deposit
1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 2,200-metre ("m") diamond drill program at the Ogama-Rockland gold deposit ("Ogama-Rockland"), located approximately 27 kilometres ("km") southeast... Keep Reading...
13h
NevGold Adds 6 Square Kilometers of Highly Prospective Outcropping Antimony-Gold Targets at Limo Butte, Nevada
Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce that is has staked an additional 90 claims, approximately 6 square kilometers or 1500 acres, with strong antimony-gold prospectivity at its Limousine Butte Project (the... Keep Reading...
16 December
Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 December
LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") announces it has amended its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement offering, upsizing it to up to 9,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit... Keep Reading...
16 December
Element79 Gold Corp Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Elephant Project in Nevada's Battle Mountain District
(TheNewswire) Data support skarn/porphyry potential; drill-ready program outlined VANCOUVER, BC - DECEMBER 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) (" Element79 ", the " Company ") today announced the filing of an independent technical report... Keep Reading...
