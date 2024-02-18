Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Adisyn Ltd

Appointment of Strategic Advisor and Successful Capital Raising

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Harry Karelis as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. Mr Karelis will be retained as the Company’s Strategic Advisor with a focus on identifying and securing strategic partnerships, assisting with investor relations and general business development activities. This lays the foundation for the identification of new opportunities for the Company that have the potential for strong revenue growth over coming years.

Highlights:

  • Appointment of Strategic Advisor to pursue a range of opportunities
  • Successful capital raising to provide additional working capital
  • Adisyn laying the foundations for future growth
Mr Karelis holds tertiary qualifications in science, business and cyber security including a Master of Cyber Security Operations degree from the University of New South Wales/Australian Defence Force Academy. In addition, he is a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australia, a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and has qualified as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from the CFA Institute in the United States. He has over 30 years’ experience in the capital markets with roles in financial analysis, funds management and private equity investing both in Australia and overseas. He has also been an angel investor in a number of start-up companies in Australia and overseas and has experience in listed markets including the ASX

Adisyn’s Managing Director, Blake Burton, commented on this appointment, saying: “We are pleased to appoint Harry as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. Over the past twelve months we have focused on completely restructuring the operations of Adisyn, and I am excited to welcome Harry to be a part of our next stage. He brings with him a wealth of experience in the early stage technology space as well as an extensive network in the cyber security and national intelligence sectors, all of which are expected to enjoy significant growth in coming years.”

The key terms of the engagement are summarised in an annexure to this announcement, and include performance rights, the issue of which will be subject to shareholder approval at a future general meeting of the Company.

Share Placement

In conjunction with the appointment of Harry Karelis as Strategic Advisor, the company has received binding commitments to successfully raise $298,000 through a Company led placement. The Placement will see the Company issue 14,900,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of

$0.02 per share, representing a 16.67% to Adisyn’s 15 day VWAP. The Placement has been conducted pursuant to the Company’s existing placement capacity, with strong support from new high net worth and strategic investors. 13,950,000 shares are to be issued pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1, and 950,000 shares are to be issued pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

Funds will be used primarily to expand the Company’s business development in existing and new areas within the business, along with general working capital.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AI1:AU
Adisyn
Adisyn

Adisyn


Adisyn

December 2023 (Q2 FY24) Activities and Cashflow Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to provide its quarterly report and Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the period ended 31 December 2023. The Company has completed a number of restructuring initiatives and continued to build it’s unique technology offering into the broader cloud microservices sector powered by AI.
Adisyn

Adisyn Announces Share Placement to Support Cybersecurity Growth

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has received binding commitments to successfully raise $400,000 through a Company led placement (“Placement”).

DC Two (ASX:DC2)

Update on Sale of Modular Assets

DC Two Limited (ASX: DC2) (“DC Two” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated revenue generating data centre, cloud, and software business, refers to the ASX announcement released on 27 February 2023 with regards to the sale agreement for the disposal of its non-core infrastructure assets (“Modular Assets”) to D Comm Infrastructure Pty Ltd (“DComm”).

DC Two (ASX:DC2)

DC Two Announces Plans to Change Name to Adisyn

Australia-based technology company DC Two (ASX:DC2) is proposing to change its name to Adisyn to signify its “people-first approach” to cybersecurity and its shift to solutions-based services, according to an article published in ARN.

DC Two (ASX:DC2)

Proposed Change Of Company Name

DC Two Limited (ASX: DC2) (“DC Two” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated revenue generating data centre, cloud, and software business, is pleased to announce the Company’s intention to change its name to Adisyn Ltd and ticker code to AI1, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming shareholder meeting at 10am on Tuesday, 10 October 2023 (ASX: 8 September 2023).

DC Two (ASX:DC2)

Preliminary Final Report For The Year Ended 30 June 2023

DC Two Limited (ASX: DC2) (“DC Two” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its Preliminary Final Report.


×