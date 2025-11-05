AppLovin Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) ("AppLovin"), a leading marketing platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and posted a financial update on its Investor Relations website located at https://investors.applovin.com .

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

(In millions, except percentages)

Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Revenue

$1,405

$835

68

%

$3,823

$2,225

72

%

Net Income

$836

$434

92

%

$2,231

$981

128

%

Net Income from Continuing Operations

$836

$433

93

%

$2,331

$993

135

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,158

$647

79

%

$3,114

$1,642

90

%

Additional Financial Highlights:

  • Net cash from operating activities was $1.05 billion and Free Cash Flow was $1.05 billion for the third quarter 2025.
  • During the third quarter 2025, we repurchased and withheld 1.3 million shares of our Class A common stock, for a total cost of $571 million 1 . At the end of 3Q 2025, we had 339 million shares of our Class A and Class B common stock outstanding.
  • Given our continued confidence in the Company's future, our board of directors has increased our share repurchase authorization by an incremental $3.2 billion, increasing our total remaining share repurchase authorization to $3.3 billion as of the end of October.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Guidance Summary: 2

(In millions, except percentages)

4Q25

Low

High

Revenue

$1,570

$1,600

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,290

$1,320

Adjusted EBITDA margin

82%

83%

______________________________

1 Includes repurchased shares as well as withholdings upon net share settlement of vested equity awards. Total cost includes repurchase costs, including commissions and fees, as well as cash paid in connection with tax withholding and remittance obligations upon net share settlement. Future repurchases may be made from time to time through open market purchases or through privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, including surplus and solvency requirements, and other relevant factors.

2 We have not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalents for forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or a GAAP reconciliation as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance metrics to their corresponding GAAP equivalents is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results. We have provided historical reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics in tables at the end of this letter.

Webcast and Conference Call

AppLovin will host a webinar today at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET, during which management will discuss the Company's third quarter 2025 results and provide commentary on its business performance. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

The webinar may be accessed on the Company's investor relations website or via webinar registration . A replay of the webinar will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of our Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "going to," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include our expected financial results and guidance and statements regarding our share repurchase program. Our ability to utilize the full amount authorized by our share repurchase program will depend on a variety of factors, including compliance with legal requirements, such as solvency and surplus requirements; contractual restrictions; market conditions; our capital allocation strategy; and our other capital requirements from time to time, including any strategic transactions we may undertake. Over time, we may modify our capital allocation strategy or pursue alternative objectives and strategies. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in our plans or assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our inability to forecast our business effectively, the macroeconomic environment, fluctuations in our results of operations, our ability to execute on our operational and financial priorities, our ability to scale our business to support new users, the competitive advertising ecosystem, and our inability to adapt to emerging technologies and business models. The forward-looking statements contained in this letter are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this shareholder letter includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found below.

We define Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period as net income adjusted for loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, interest expense, other (income) expense, net (excluding certain recurring items), provision for income taxes, amortization, depreciation and write-offs and as further adjusted for non-operating foreign exchange gain, stock-based compensation, transaction-related expense, restructuring costs, as well as certain other items that we believe are not reflective of our core operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the same period.

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment and payment of finance leases in our calculation of Free Cash Flow because we believe these items represent our ongoing requirements for property and equipment to support our business, regardless of whether we utilize a finance lease to obtain such property or equipment.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and operating performance, as they are similar to measures reported by our public competitors and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors, and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures we use to assess our financial performance and are also used for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are helpful to investors, analysts, and other interested parties because they can assist in providing a more consistent and comparable overview of our operations across our historical financial periods. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We use Free Cash Flow in addition to GAAP measures to help manage our business and prepare budgets and annual planning, and we believe Free Cash Flow provides useful supplemental information to help investors understand underlying trends in our business and our liquidity.

These measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Free Cash Flow reflects cash flows from both of continuing and discontinued operations. Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

AppLovin Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,666,899

$

697,030

Accounts receivable, net

1,603,953

1,283,335

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

216,714

140,470

Current assets of discontinued operations

191,355

Total current assets

3,487,566

2,312,190

Property and equipment, net

130,815

159,970

Goodwill

1,540,889

1,457,685

Intangible assets, net

421,868

472,851

Other non-current assets

761,897

529,314

Non-current assets of discontinued operations

937,249

Total assets

$

6,343,035

$

5,869,259

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

516,438

$

504,302

Accrued and other current liabilities

510,947

379,004

Deferred revenue

45,748

37,053

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

137,113

Total current liabilities

1,073,133

1,057,472

Long-term debt

3,511,965

3,508,983

Other non-current liabilities

284,017

211,572

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations

1,414

Total liabilities

4,869,115

4,779,441

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.00003 par value—100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Class A, Class B, and Class C Common Stock, $0.00003 par value—1,850,000 (Class A 1,500,000, Class B 200,000, Class C 150,000) shares authorized, 338,533 (Class A 308,176, Class B 30,358, Class C nil) and 340,042 (Class A 309,353, Class B 30,689, Class C nil) shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

11

11

Additional paid-in capital

427,998

593,699

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,659

)

(103,096

)

Retained earnings

1,048,570

599,204

Total stockholders' equity

1,473,920

1,089,818

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,343,035

$

5,869,259

AppLovin Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

1,405,045

$

835,186

$

3,822,773

$

2,224,571

Costs and expenses:

Cost of revenue

174,855

120,919

481,611

367,220

Sales and marketing

48,575

62,984

154,875

190,859

Research and development

43,852

80,776

144,290

268,847

General and administrative

58,756

36,208

165,326

115,023

Total costs and expenses

326,038

300,887

946,102

941,949

Income from operations

1,079,007

534,299

2,876,671

1,282,622

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(51,429

)

(74,937

)

(155,726

)

(223,280

)

Other income (expense), net

(6,632

)

8,367

(21,389

)

17,873

Total other expense, net

(58,061

)

(66,570

)

(177,115

)

(205,407

)

Income before income taxes

1,020,946

467,729

2,699,556

1,077,215

Provision for income taxes

185,401

34,656

368,617

83,803

Net income from continuing operations

835,545

433,073

2,330,939

993,412

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

1,347

(99,444

)

(12,840

)

Net income

$

835,545

$

434,420

$

2,231,495

$

980,572

Net income (loss) per share attributed to Class A and Class B common stockholders - Basic:

Continuing operations

$

2.47

$

1.29

$

6.87

$

2.95

Discontinued operations

(0.29

)

(0.04

)

Basic net income per share

$

2.47

$

1.29

$

6.58

$

2.91

Net income (loss) per share attributed to Class A and Class B common stockholders - Diluted:

Continuing operations

$

2.45

$

1.24

$

6.80

$

2.85

Discontinued operations

0.01

(0.29

)

(0.04

)

Diluted net income per share

$

2.45

$

1.25

$

6.51

$

2.81

Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:

Basic

338,531

336,931

338,990

336,167

Diluted

340,974

348,225

342,668

348,273

AppLovin Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Operating Activities

Net income

$

2,231,495

$

980,572

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Amortization, depreciation and write-offs

162,042

320,843

Goodwill impairment

188,943

Stock-based compensation, excluding cash-settled awards

130,167

275,534

Gain on divestiture, net of transaction costs

(106,229

)

Other

80,887

17,229

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(326,747

)

(237,530

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

84,474

33,199

Accounts payable

2,069

55,575

Accrued and other liabilities

210,259

(47,414

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,657,360

1,398,008

Investing Activities

Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested

407,297

Purchase of non-marketable equity securities

(20,178

)

(76,983

)

Other investing activities

(27,863

)

(29,404

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

359,256

(106,387

)

Financing Activities

Repurchases of common stock

(1,774,329

)

(980,672

)

Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement

(316,882

)

(644,442

)

Principal repayments of debt

(200,000

)

(686,754

)

Payments of licensed asset obligation

(13,532

)

Proceeds from issuance of debt

200,000

1,072,330

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options and purchase of ESPP shares

21,014

28,800

Other financing activities

(16,125

)

(15,949

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,099,854

)

(1,226,687

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

8,726

510

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified within current assets of discontinued operations

925,488

65,444

Less: net decrease in cash classified within current assets of discontinued operations

(44,381

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

969,869

65,444

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

697,030

502,152

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$

1,666,899

$

567,596

AppLovin Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(In thousands)

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

1,053,422

$

550,702

Less:

Purchase of property and equipment

(105

)

(131

)

Principal payments of finance leases

(4,318

)

(5,476

)

Free Cash Flow

$

1,048,999

$

545,095

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(19,628

)

$

(6,396

)

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(560,260

)

$

(441,075

)

AppLovin Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, except percentages)

The following table provides our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

1,405,045

$

835,186

$

3,822,773

$

2,224,571

Net income

835,545

434,420

2,231,495

980,572

Net margin

59

%

52

%

58

%

44

%

Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1,347

)

99,444

12,840

Net income from continuing operations

835,545

433,073

2,330,939

993,412

Net margin from continuing operations

59

%

52

%

61

%

45

%

Adjusted as follows:

Interest expense

$

51,429

$

74,937

$

155,726

$

223,280

Other (income) expense, net

9,079

(3,778

)

13,233

(15,555

)

Provision for income taxes

185,401

34,656

368,617

83,803

Amortization, depreciation and write-offs

34,978

32,369

97,988

94,528

Non-operating foreign exchange gain

(570

)

(2,479

)

(2,100

)

(1,068

)

Stock-based compensation

33,767

77,402

127,434

259,905

Transaction-related expense

6,565

26

16,245

880

Restructuring costs

1,460

811

5,691

2,747

Total adjustments

322,109

213,944

782,834

648,520

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,157,654

$

647,017

$

3,113,773

$

1,641,932

Adjusted EBITDA margin

82

%

77

%

81

%

74

%

Source: AppLovin Corp.

Investors
David Hsiao
ir@applovin.com

Press
Emelyne Interior
press@applovin.com

